Macarthur Minerals : AGM 2021 Proxy Form ASX

All your securities will be voted in accordance with your directions.
APPOINTMENT OF PROXY
Voting 100% of your holding: Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item of business. If you do not mark a box your proxy may vote or abstain as they choose (to the extent permitted by law). If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.
Voting a portion of your holding: Indicate a portion of your voting rights by inserting the percentage or number of securities you wish to vote in the For, Against or Abstain box or boxes. The sum of the votes cast must not exceed your voting entitlement or 100%.
Appointing a second proxy: You are entitled to appoint up to two proxies to attend the meeting and vote on a poll. If you appoint two proxies you must specify the percentage of votes or number of securities for each proxy, otherwise each proxy may exercise half of the votes. When appointing a second proxy write both names and the percentage of votes or number of securities for each in Step 1 overleaf.
A proxy need not be a securityholder of the Company.
Need assistance?
Phone:
1300 552 270 (within Australia)
+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)
Online:
www.investorcentre.com/contact
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
For your proxy appointment to be effective it must be received by 10:00am (AEST) on
Monday, 25 October 2021.
Lodge your Proxy Form:
XX
Online:
Lodge your vote online at www.investorvote.com.au using your secure access information or use your mobile device to scan the personalised QR code.
Your secure access information is
Control Number: 999999
PIN: 99999
For Intermediary Online subscribers (custodians) go to www.intermediaryonline.com
SIGNING INSTRUCTIONS FOR POSTAL FORMS
Individual: Where the holding is in one name, the securityholder must sign.
Joint Holding: Where the holding is in more than one name, all of the securityholders should
sign.
Power of Attorney: If you have not already lodged the Power of Attorney with the registry, please attach a certified photocopy of the Power of Attorney to this form when you return it.
Companies: Where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form must be signed by that person. If the company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act 2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can also sign alone. Otherwise this form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary. Please sign in the appropriate place to indicate the office held. Delete titles as applicable.
PARTICIPATING IN THE MEETING
Corporate Representative
If a representative of a corporate securityholder or proxy is to participate in the meeting you will need to provide the appropriate "Appointment of Corporate Representative". A form may be obtained from Computershare or online at www.investorcentre.com under the help tab, "Printable Forms".
PLEASE NOTE: For security reasons it is important that you keep your SRN/HIN confidential.
Proxy Form
Please mark to indicate your directions
Step 1
Appoint a Proxy to Vote on Your Behalf
XX
I/We being a member/s of Macarthur Minerals Limited hereby appoint
the Chairman
OR
PLEASE NOTE: Leave this box blank if
of the Meeting
you have selected the Chairman of the
Meeting. Do not insert your own name(s).
or failing the individual or body corporate named, or if no individual or body corporate is named, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to act generally at the meeting on my/our behalf and to vote in accordance with the following directions (or if no directions have been given, and to the extent permitted by law, as the proxy sees fit) at the Annual General Meeting of Macarthur Minerals Limited to be held as a hybrid meeting on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at 10:00am (AEST) and at any adjournment or postponement of that meeting.
Chairman authorised to exercise undirected proxies on remuneration related resolutions: Where I/we have appointed the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy (or the Chairman becomes my/our proxy by default), I/we expressly authorise the Chairman to exercise my/our proxy on Resolutions 1, 7, 8, 9 and 12 (except where I/we have indicated a different voting intention in step 2) even though Resolutions 1, 7, 8, 9 and 12 are connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of key management personnel, which includes the Chairman. Important Note: If the Chairman of the Meeting is (or becomes) your proxy you can direct the Chairman to vote for or against or abstain from voting on Resolutions 1, 7, 8, 9 and 12 by marking the appropriate box in step 2.
Step 2
Items of Business
PLEASE NOTE: If you mark the Abstain box for an item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your
behalf on a show of hands or a poll and your votes will not be counted in computing the required majority.
For
Against Abstain
For
Against Abstain
1
ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
RE-ELECTION OF
AMENDMENTS TO THE
8 SHARE COMPENSATION PLANS
2 DIRECTOR - ANDREW
SUCKLING
9
APPROVAL OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN
RE-ELECTION OF
3 DIRECTOR - ALAN JOSEPH
PHILLIPS
10
APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY
APPROVAL OF CAPACITY
RE-ELECTION OF
4
DIRECTOR - ALAN SPENCE
PHILLIPS
5
RE-ELECTION OF
DIRECTOR - CAMERON
MCCALL
FOR FUTURE SHARE PLACEMENT
POTENTIAL KEY
EXECUTIVE TERMINATION BENEFITS
6
APPOINTMENT OF
AUDITOR
APPROVAL OF FIXED 20% EMPLOYEE SHARE
7 COMPENSATION PLAN AND CONSULTANT SHARE COMPENSATION PLAN
The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of each item of business. In exceptional circumstances, the Chairman of the Meeting may change his/her voting intention on any resolution, in which case an ASX announcement will be made.
Step 3
Signature of Securityholder(s) This section must be completed.
Individual or Securityholder 1
Securityholder 2
Securityholder 3
/
/
Sole Director & Sole Company Secretary
Director
Director/Company Secretary
Date
Update your communication details (Optional)
By providing your email address, you consent to receive future Notice
