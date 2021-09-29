Log in
Macarthur Minerals : AGM 2021 Proxy Form ASX

09/29/2021
MIO

Proxy Form

How to Vote on Items of Business

All your securities will be voted in accordance with your directions.

APPOINTMENT OF PROXY

Voting 100% of your holding: Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item of business. If you do not mark a box your proxy may vote or abstain as they choose (to the extent permitted by law). If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.

Voting a portion of your holding: Indicate a portion of your voting rights by inserting the percentage or number of securities you wish to vote in the For, Against or Abstain box or boxes. The sum of the votes cast must not exceed your voting entitlement or 100%.

Appointing a second proxy: You are entitled to appoint up to two proxies to attend the meeting and vote on a poll. If you appoint two proxies you must specify the percentage of votes or number of securities for each proxy, otherwise each proxy may exercise half of the votes. When appointing a second proxy write both names and the percentage of votes or number of securities for each in Step 1 overleaf.

A proxy need not be a securityholder of the Company.

Need assistance?

Phone:

1300 552 270 (within Australia)

+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)

Online:

www.investorcentre.com/contact

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

For your proxy appointment to be effective it must be received by 10:00am (AEST) on

Monday, 25 October 2021.

Lodge your Proxy Form:

Online:

Lodge your vote online at www.investorvote.com.au using your secure access information or use your mobile device to scan the personalised QR code.

Your secure access information is

Control Number: 999999

PIN: 99999

For Intermediary Online subscribers (custodians) go to www.intermediaryonline.com

SIGNING INSTRUCTIONS FOR POSTAL FORMS

Individual: Where the holding is in one name, the securityholder must sign.

Joint Holding: Where the holding is in more than one name, all of the securityholders should

sign.

Power of Attorney: If you have not already lodged the Power of Attorney with the registry, please attach a certified photocopy of the Power of Attorney to this form when you return it.

Companies: Where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form must be signed by that person. If the company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act 2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can also sign alone. Otherwise this form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary. Please sign in the appropriate place to indicate the office held. Delete titles as applicable.

PARTICIPATING IN THE MEETING

Corporate Representative

If a representative of a corporate securityholder or proxy is to participate in the meeting you will need to provide the appropriate "Appointment of Corporate Representative". A form may be obtained from Computershare or online at www.investorcentre.com under the help tab, "Printable Forms".

By Mail:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242

Melbourne VIC 3001

Australia

By Fax:

1800 783 447 within Australia or

+61 3 9473 2555 outside Australia

PLEASE NOTE: For security reasons it is important that you keep your SRN/HIN confidential.

Change of address. If incorrect, mark this box and make the correction in the space to the left. Securityholders sponsored by a broker (reference number commences with 'X') should advise your broker of any changes.

Proxy Form

Please mark to indicate your directions

Step 1

Appoint a Proxy to Vote on Your Behalf

I/We being a member/s of Macarthur Minerals Limited hereby appoint

the Chairman

OR

PLEASE NOTE: Leave this box blank if

of the Meeting

you have selected the Chairman of the

Meeting. Do not insert your own name(s).

or failing the individual or body corporate named, or if no individual or body corporate is named, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to act generally at the meeting on my/our behalf and to vote in accordance with the following directions (or if no directions have been given, and to the extent permitted by law, as the proxy sees fit) at the Annual General Meeting of Macarthur Minerals Limited to be held as a hybrid meeting on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at 10:00am (AEST) and at any adjournment or postponement of that meeting.

Chairman authorised to exercise undirected proxies on remuneration related resolutions: Where I/we have appointed the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy (or the Chairman becomes my/our proxy by default), I/we expressly authorise the Chairman to exercise my/our proxy on Resolutions 1, 7, 8, 9 and 12 (except where I/we have indicated a different voting intention in step 2) even though Resolutions 1, 7, 8, 9 and 12 are connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of key management personnel, which includes the Chairman. Important Note: If the Chairman of the Meeting is (or becomes) your proxy you can direct the Chairman to vote for or against or abstain from voting on Resolutions 1, 7, 8, 9 and 12 by marking the appropriate box in step 2.

Step 2

Items of Business

PLEASE NOTE: If you mark the Abstain box for an item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your

behalf on a show of hands or a poll and your votes will not be counted in computing the required majority.

For

Against Abstain

For

Against Abstain

1

ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

RE-ELECTION OF

AMENDMENTS TO THE

8 SHARE COMPENSATION PLANS

2 DIRECTOR - ANDREW

SUCKLING

9

APPROVAL OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

RE-ELECTION OF

3 DIRECTOR - ALAN JOSEPH

PHILLIPS

10

APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY

APPROVAL OF CAPACITY

RE-ELECTION OF

4

DIRECTOR - ALAN SPENCE

PHILLIPS

5

RE-ELECTION OF

DIRECTOR - CAMERON

MCCALL

  1. FOR FUTURE SHARE PLACEMENT
    POTENTIAL KEY
  2. EXECUTIVE TERMINATION BENEFITS

6

APPOINTMENT OF

AUDITOR

APPROVAL OF FIXED 20% EMPLOYEE SHARE

7 COMPENSATION PLAN AND CONSULTANT SHARE COMPENSATION PLAN

The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of each item of business. In exceptional circumstances, the Chairman of the Meeting may change his/her voting intention on any resolution, in which case an ASX announcement will be made.

Step 3

Signature of Securityholder(s) This section must be completed.

Individual or Securityholder 1

Securityholder 2

Securityholder 3

/

/

Sole Director & Sole Company Secretary

Director

Director/Company Secretary

Date

Update your communication details (Optional)

By providing your email address, you consent to receive future Notice

Mobile Number

Email Address

of Meeting & Proxy communications electronically

Disclaimer

Macarthur Minerals Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
