Macarthur Minerals : AGM 2021 Proxy Form TSX-V

The authority or a certified copy of the authority under which the appointment is signed must be attached.

*The resolution is numbered as in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Where there are no directions indicated on how the proxy is to vote or where both choices have been specified, the Chairman, if a designated proxy, or other person as designated proxy will have the power to vote as they see fit. Any proxies given to the Chairman which do not contain directions will be utilised to vote in favour of all resolutions.

I/we appoint the Chairman to exercise all of my/our votes for me/us on my/our behalf at the Meeting.

as my/our proxy or failing him/her the Chairman to exercise my/our votes for me/us on my/our behalf at the Meeting.

I/we appoint as my/our proxy the person named below to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Macarthur Minerals Limited (the "Company") to be held at 555 Coronation Drive, Toowong, Queensland, Australia on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 commencing at 10:00 a.m (Australian Eastern Standard Time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof ("Meeting").

NOTES FOR COMPLETION OF PROXY FORM

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

ACN 103 011 436

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY THE MANAGEMENT OF MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

APPOINTMENT OF PROXY (see proxy form)

To appoint a single proxy - tick BOX A , complete name of proxy and sign proxy form; OR

- tick , complete name of proxy and sign proxy form; To appoint the Chairman only - tick BOX B and sign proxy form

A proxy appointed to attend and vote for a member has the same rights as the member to vote (to the extent allowed by this appointment) and to join in the demand for a poll.

If you mark the abstention box for a particular item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on a show of hands or on a poll and your shares will not be counted in computing the required majority on a poll.

Where a shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the meeting, they may appoint a maximum of two proxies. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy may be appointed to represent a specific proportion or number of votes the shareholder may exercise. If the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. If two proxies are appointed by one Shareholder neither of them will be entitled to vote on a show of hands at the Meeting.

Shareholders who are a body corporate are able to appoint representatives to attend and vote at the meeting under Section 250D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). A corporate shareholder who intends to appoint a representative, MUST present to the Company or Chairman prior to the commencement of the Meeting a properly executed authority from the corporation in favour of the person attending. Please contact the Company if you require a corporate representative appointment form.

The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot or poll that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.

This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may be properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

HOW TO SIGN PROXY FORM

The proxy form must be signed by the member or by the member's attorney. If a joint holding, then either shareholder may sign.

If the proxy is signed by a person who is not the registered shareholder, then the relevant authority or a certified copy should either have been exhibited previously to the Company or be enclosed with this proxy.

If sent by fax, then the authority must be certified.

If the member is a corporation, the proxy form must be signed in accordance with its constitution and relevant legislation (section 127 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)), or under the hand of an authorised officer or attorney who has not received any notice of revocation. A person intending to vote shares held in the name of a corporation MUST bring a properly executed authority from the corporation in favour of the person attending.

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF PROXIES

This proxy form must be lodged with the Company by Monday, October 25, 2021 (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) or 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) at one of the following addresses: