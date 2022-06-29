Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Macarthur Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    MMS   AU0000065070

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

(MMS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:29 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.1750 CAD    0.00%
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : Annual Report to 31 March 2022
PU
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : Consolidated Financial Statements to 31 March 2022
PU
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : MD&A to 31 March 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Macarthur Minerals : Annual Report to 31 March 2022

06/29/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
For personal use only

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

ABN 93 103 011 436

ANNUAL REPORT

31 March 2022

ASX: MIO - TSXV: MMS

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated

For personal use only

Annual Report - Year ended 31 March 2022

Contents

Page

Chairman's Letter

1

Corporate Directory

2

Report on Operations

3

Directors' Report

8

Financial Report

21

Corporate Governance

71

Additional ASX Information

72

For personal use only

Chairman's Letter

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Over the last 12 months, the Company has made excellent progress, as we continue the journey to become one of Australia's next big iron ore producers.

Notwithstanding the challenging market conditions at that time, we have successfully completed the spin out of the Company's Pilbara gold, copper and lithium tenements (Pilbara Assets) where the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds the Company's Pilbara Assets was converted to a public company and renamed Infinity Mining Limited, undertook an initial public offering (IPO) and admitted to the Official list of ASX on 20 December 2021 and commenced trading under ticker IMI on 22 December 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company delivered a maiden Ore Reserve and completed the Feasibility Study for its high- grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project to which the Feasibility Study confirms an economically viable project, producing 3 million tonnes per annum (dry basis) of high- grade magnetite concentrate over a 25-year mine life.

With the completion of the study process, Macarthur conducted a private placement of A$7.5 million with institutional and sophisticated investors. The proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital purposes and post feasibility study optimisation work as the Company moves into the delivery and financing phase.

As the Company continues to focus on core fundamentals and project delivery, we look forward to sharing the Company's progress with you and I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued and valued support.

Yours faithfully

Cameron McCall

Executive Chairman

Page | 1

For personal use only

Corporate Directory

Stock Exchange Listing

Macarthur Minerals Limited (the "Company" or "Macarthur Minerals") is an Australian public company and is quoted on the Official List of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") (symbol: MMS), on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") (symbol: MIO) and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") (symbol: MMSDF). The Company is incorporated in Australia and registered in Queensland.

Directors

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman (Appointed on 13 May 2022)

Alan Joseph ("Joe") Phillips, CEO (Appointed on 13 May 2022) and Managing Director

Alan Phillips, Non-Executive Director

Andrew Suckling, Independent Director

Daniel Lanskey, Independent Director (resigned 27 October 2021)

Company Secretary

Mima Wirakara

The Registered office and principal place of the business

Suite 1G, Building 1

Kings Row Office Park

40 McDougall Street

MILTON QLD 4064

Australia

Telephone: +61 7 3221 1796

Fax:

+61 7 3221 6152

Email:communications@macarthurminerals.com

Website address: www.macarthurminerals.com

Corporate Governance Statement

https://macarthurminerals.com/about/corporate-

governance/

Canadian Share Registry

Australian Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor

117 Victoria St, West End

Vancouver, BC V6C 3B9

Brisbane, QLD 4101

Canada

Australia

Website address: www.computershare.com

Website address: www.computershare.com.au

Auditors

RSM Australia Pty Ltd

Oracle Tower, Level 6,

340 Adelaide St, Brisbane QLD 4000

Telephone:

+61 7 3225 7800

Fax:

+61 7 3225 7880

Website address: www.rsm.global/australia/

Page | 2

For personal use only

Report on Operations

WESTERN AUSTRALIAN IRON ORE PROJECTS

Lake Giles Projects

Macarthur Minerals' Lake Giles Iron Ore Projects ("Lake Giles Projects") are located on mining tenements covering approximately 62 km2, 175 kilometres ("km") northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Within the tenements, at least 33 km strike extent of outcropping banded iron formation ("BIF") occurs as low ridges, surrounded by intensely weathered and mostly unexposed granites, basalts and ultramafic rocks.

The Lake Giles Projects are situated in the Yilgarn Region of Western Australia. The Yilgarn Region is host to many significant mineral deposits that have been, or are being, mined for iron ore. The tenements cover the Yerilgee greenstone belt which is some 80 km in length and lies within the Southern Cross Province of the Yilgarn. The Lake Giles Projects are approximately 90 km from the existing Perth Kalgoorlie Railway that has a direct connection to the Port of Esperance in Western Australia, where it is intended that ore from the Projects will be shipped. Export is subject to available capacity, which is not certain. The Lake Giles Projects (comprising the Moonshine Magnetite Project and the Ularring Hematite Project) is located approximately 450 km east northeast of the coastal city of Perth, Western Australia, and approximately 115 km west of the town of Menzies. Exploration at the Ularring Hematite and Moonshine Magnetite Projects has been sufficient to allow the estimation of Mineral Resources for both projects.

Lake Giles Iron Project

On 12 August 2020 Macarthur Minerals released an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Lake Giles Magnetite Project1. The Mineral Resource estimates includes Measured Resources of approximately 53.9 Mt @ 30.8% Fe, Indicated Resources of 218.7 Mt @ 27.5% Fe and Inferred Resources of 997.0 Mt @ 28.4% Fe.

The resource formed the basis of a Feasibility Study that was released to the market on 11 April 2022. The feasibility study was based on a 3 Mtpa magnetite operation incorporating the Moonshine and Moonshine North magnetite deposits. The Feasibility Study confirms the commercial viability of the Project to produce 3 Mtpa (dry basis) of high-grade magnetite concentrate over a long mine life of 25 years from Proven and Probable Ore Reserves. The key production and financial outcomes are presented in the following table 12.

Table 1. Lake Giles Iron Project - Feasibility Study Production and Financials Summary

Production

Ore mined

236.6 Mt

Waste mined

624.9 Mt

Total mined

861.5 Mt

Strip ratio

2.64

Concentrate produced

74 Mt

Concentrate iron grade

66.1

Plant recovery

31%

Financials

AUDm

USDm

Sales revenue

12,614

8,956

Operating Expenses

8,116

5,672

Initial Capital Expenditure

Construction capex

801.1

568.8

Mining overburden pre-strip

61.6

43.8

Total initial capital

862.7

612.5

Future Capital Expenditure

Sustaining capital

203

144.1

Deferred capital - Tailings

39.8

28.3

1 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020, titled "Moonshine Magnetite Resource Upgrade."

2 Refer to the Company's news release dated March 21, 2022, titled "Positive Feasibility Study Results for Lake Giles Iron Project."

Page | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Macarthur Minerals Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,9 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2021 4,73 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,8 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macarthur Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Phillips Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cameron McCall Chairman & President
Ian James McCall Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Suckling Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Spence Phillips Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED-42.62%22
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.57%150 445
RIO TINTO PLC4.15%105 784
GLENCORE PLC22.83%73 026
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.85%46 712
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.30%34 264