Macarthur Minerals : Annual Report to 31 March 2022

Report on Operations

WESTERN AUSTRALIAN IRON ORE PROJECTS

Lake Giles Projects

Macarthur Minerals' Lake Giles Iron Ore Projects ("Lake Giles Projects") are located on mining tenements covering approximately 62 km2, 175 kilometres ("km") northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Within the tenements, at least 33 km strike extent of outcropping banded iron formation ("BIF") occurs as low ridges, surrounded by intensely weathered and mostly unexposed granites, basalts and ultramafic rocks.

The Lake Giles Projects are situated in the Yilgarn Region of Western Australia. The Yilgarn Region is host to many significant mineral deposits that have been, or are being, mined for iron ore. The tenements cover the Yerilgee greenstone belt which is some 80 km in length and lies within the Southern Cross Province of the Yilgarn. The Lake Giles Projects are approximately 90 km from the existing Perth Kalgoorlie Railway that has a direct connection to the Port of Esperance in Western Australia, where it is intended that ore from the Projects will be shipped. Export is subject to available capacity, which is not certain. The Lake Giles Projects (comprising the Moonshine Magnetite Project and the Ularring Hematite Project) is located approximately 450 km east northeast of the coastal city of Perth, Western Australia, and approximately 115 km west of the town of Menzies. Exploration at the Ularring Hematite and Moonshine Magnetite Projects has been sufficient to allow the estimation of Mineral Resources for both projects.

Lake Giles Iron Project

On 12 August 2020 Macarthur Minerals released an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Lake Giles Magnetite Project1. The Mineral Resource estimates includes Measured Resources of approximately 53.9 Mt @ 30.8% Fe, Indicated Resources of 218.7 Mt @ 27.5% Fe and Inferred Resources of 997.0 Mt @ 28.4% Fe.

The resource formed the basis of a Feasibility Study that was released to the market on 11 April 2022. The feasibility study was based on a 3 Mtpa magnetite operation incorporating the Moonshine and Moonshine North magnetite deposits. The Feasibility Study confirms the commercial viability of the Project to produce 3 Mtpa (dry basis) of high-grade magnetite concentrate over a long mine life of 25 years from Proven and Probable Ore Reserves. The key production and financial outcomes are presented in the following table 12.

Table 1. Lake Giles Iron Project - Feasibility Study Production and Financials Summary

Production Ore mined 236.6 Mt Waste mined 624.9 Mt Total mined 861.5 Mt Strip ratio 2.64 Concentrate produced 74 Mt Concentrate iron grade 66.1 Plant recovery 31% Financials AUDm USDm Sales revenue 12,614 8,956 Operating Expenses 8,116 5,672 Initial Capital Expenditure Construction capex 801.1 568.8 Mining overburden pre-strip 61.6 43.8 Total initial capital 862.7 612.5 Future Capital Expenditure Sustaining capital 203 144.1 Deferred capital - Tailings 39.8 28.3

1 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020, titled "Moonshine Magnetite Resource Upgrade."

2 Refer to the Company's news release dated March 21, 2022, titled "Positive Feasibility Study Results for Lake Giles Iron Project."

Page | 3