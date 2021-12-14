Macarthur Minerals : Appendix 4D Half year report ended 30 September 2021

Directors' Report (Cont'd)

The Company maintains its corporate head office and principal place of business at G03, 555 Coronation Drive, Toowong, Brisbane, Queensland 4066, Australia.

OPERATING REVIEW

Overview of the Half-Year Period

BACKGROUND

WESTERN AUSTRALIAN IRON ORE PROJECTS

Lake Giles Projects

Macarthur Minerals' Lake Giles Iron Ore Projects ("Lake Giles Projects") are situated in the Yilgarn Region of Western Australia. The Yilgarn Region is host to many significant mineral deposits that have been, or are being, mined for iron ore. The tenements cover the Yerilgee greenstone belt which is some 80 km in length and lies within the Southern Cross Province of the Yilgarn.

The Lake Giles Projects are approximately 90 km from the existing Perth Kalgoorlie Railway that has a direct connection to the Port of Esperance in Western Australia, where it is intended that ore from the Projects will be shipped. Export is subject to available capacity, which is not certain.

The Ularring Hematite Project's Mineral Resources are comprised of Indicated Mineral Resources of approximately 54.5 Mt @ 47.2% Fe and approximately 26Mt @ 45.4% Fe Inferred resources. The Mineral Resource estimates were prepared by CSA Global on behalf of Macarthur Minerals (N143-101 Technical

Report, 20121) and reported in accordance with the JORC Code2.

On 12 August 2020 Macarthur released an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Lake Giles Magnetite Project3. The Mineral Resource estimates includes Measured Mineral Resources of approximately 53.9Mt @ 30.8% Fe, Indicated Mineral Resources of 218.7 Mt @ 27.5% Fe and Inferred Mineral Resources of 997.0 Mt @ 28.4% Fe.

The company has commenced its work for a Feasibility Study (FS) focusing on the Moonshine magnetite deposit at Lake Giles. That work is well underway with the Mineral Resource estimates of the Moonshine deposit having been completed and released to the market on 12 August 2020. The Company filed the NI43-101 Technical

Report on SEDAR, as announced on 1 October 20204.

The Mineral Resources for the Ularring Hematite Project and Moonshine Magnetite Project (including supporting JORC reporting tables) have previously been reported to the ASX5.

In November 2019, the Company made four miscellaneous license applications (L's 30/71, 30/72, 30/73, 77/314) for tenure for water exploration.

On 20 December 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with Arrow Minerals Limited ("Arrow") to acquire mineral tenure for the development of site infrastructure at its Lake Giles Iron Project. Macarthur has acquired a substantial package of land covering approximately 4,950 ha adjacent to the Moonshine Magnetite deposit. The tenure will be used for constructing supporting infrastructure and it also paves the way forward to obtain access to tenure to construct a private haul road from the project through to the open access Perth to Kalgoorlie railway owned by Arc Infrastructure.