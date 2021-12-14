Macarthur Minerals : Appendix 4D Half year report ended 30 September 2021
12/14/2021 | 04:18am EST
Appendix 4D For the Half Year Ended 30 September 2021
Contents
Appendix 4D Accounts
Independent Auditor's Review Report
This report is based on results that have been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The documents contained within this report comprise the information required by listing rule 4.2A and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
Macarthur Minerals Limited
ACN 103 011 436
All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated
ACN 103 011 436
Interim Report
For the half-year ended 30 September 2021
Contents
Directors' Report
3-8
Auditor's Independence Declaration
9
Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and
Other Comprehensive Income
10
Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
11
Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
12
Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
13
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
14-27
Directors' Declaration
28
Independent Auditor's Review Report
29-30
This condensed interim financial report covers the consolidated financial statements for the entity consisting of Macarthur Minerals Limited and its subsidiaries. The financial report is presented in the Australian currency.
The Company's registered office and principal place of business is detailed on page 4.
The financial report was authorised for issue by the directors on 14December 2021. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial report.
ACN 103 011 436
Directors' Report
Your Directors submit their report for the half-year ended 30 September 2021 for the Group incorporating Macarthur Minerals Limited ("Company" or "Macarthur Minerals") and the entities that it controlled during the half-year ("Group").
CURRENCY
Amounts in this report and the accompanying financial report are presented in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. Amounts in this report have been rounded off to the nearest dollar in accordance with the Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
DIRECTORS
The names of the Company's directors in office during the half-year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.
The following persons were Directors of the Company during the period ended 30 September 2021.
Non-Executive Directors
Cameron McCall, Chairman
Alan Phillips, Non-Executive Director
Andrew Suckling, Non-Executive Director (Independent)
Daniel Joseph Lanskey, Non-Executive Director (Independent) (retired on October 27, 2021)
Executive Director
Joe Phillips, Managing Director
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Corporate Structure
Macarthur Minerals is a Company limited by shares that is incorporated and domiciled in Australia. It is the ultimate parent entity of the Group and has prepared a consolidated half-year financial report incorporating the entities that it controlled during the half-year.
Nature and Continuance of Operations
Macarthur Minerals Limited (the "Company") is an Australian public company listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") (symbol: MMS), Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") (symbol: MIO) and on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") (symbol: MMSDF). Macarthur Minerals has three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia. The Company has also established multiple project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold and hard rock lithium. In addition, Macarthur Minerals has significant lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, USA.
As at 30 September 2021, the Company has the following subsidiaries (who are collectively referred to as the "Group"):
100% of Macarthur Lithium Nevada Limited (incorporated in Nevada)
100% of Esperance Iron Ore Export Company Pty Ltd (previously Macarthur Midway Pty Ltd)
100% of Macarthur Marble Bar Lithium Pty Ltd (a dormant subsidiary)
100% of Macarthur Minerals NT Pty Ltd ("MMNT") and MMNT's 100% subsidiary, Macarthur Tulshyan Pty Ltd); and
100% of Macarthur Australia Limited, which holds the following 100% subsidiaries:
100% of Infinity Mining Limited (formerly Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd) ("MLi") which holds the Macarthur Lithium Projects;
100% of Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("Macarthur Iron Ore" or "MIO") which owns the Lake Giles
Iron Ore Projects
There was no change in the nature of the Company's principal activities during the period.
ACN 103 011 436
Directors' Report (Cont'd)
The Company maintains its corporate head office and principal place of business at G03, 555 Coronation Drive, Toowong, Brisbane, Queensland 4066, Australia.
OPERATING REVIEW
Overview of the Half-Year Period
BACKGROUND
WESTERN AUSTRALIAN IRON ORE PROJECTS
Lake Giles Projects
Macarthur Minerals' Lake Giles Iron Ore Projects ("Lake Giles Projects") are situated in the Yilgarn Region of Western Australia. The Yilgarn Region is host to many significant mineral deposits that have been, or are being, mined for iron ore. The tenements cover the Yerilgee greenstone belt which is some 80 km in length and lies within the Southern Cross Province of the Yilgarn.
The Lake Giles Projects are approximately 90 km from the existing Perth Kalgoorlie Railway that has a direct connection to the Port of Esperance in Western Australia, where it is intended that ore from the Projects will be shipped. Export is subject to available capacity, which is not certain.
The Ularring Hematite Project's Mineral Resources are comprised of Indicated Mineral Resources of approximately 54.5 Mt @ 47.2% Fe and approximately 26Mt @ 45.4% Fe Inferred resources. The Mineral Resource estimates were prepared by CSA Global on behalf of Macarthur Minerals (N143-101 Technical
Report, 20121) and reported in accordance with the JORC Code2.
On 12 August 2020 Macarthur released an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Lake Giles Magnetite Project3. The Mineral Resource estimates includes Measured Mineral Resources of approximately 53.9Mt @ 30.8% Fe, Indicated Mineral Resources of 218.7 Mt @ 27.5% Fe and Inferred Mineral Resources of 997.0 Mt @ 28.4% Fe.
The company has commenced its work for a Feasibility Study (FS) focusing on the Moonshine magnetite deposit at Lake Giles. That work is well underway with the Mineral Resource estimates of the Moonshine deposit having been completed and released to the market on 12 August 2020. The Company filed the NI43-101 Technical
Report on SEDAR, as announced on 1 October 20204.
The Mineral Resources for the Ularring Hematite Project and Moonshine Magnetite Project (including supporting JORC reporting tables) have previously been reported to the ASX5.
In November 2019, the Company made four miscellaneous license applications (L's 30/71, 30/72, 30/73, 77/314) for tenure for water exploration.
On 20 December 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with Arrow Minerals Limited ("Arrow") to acquire mineral tenure for the development of site infrastructure at its Lake Giles Iron Project. Macarthur has acquired a substantial package of land covering approximately 4,950 ha adjacent to the Moonshine Magnetite deposit. The tenure will be used for constructing supporting infrastructure and it also paves the way forward to obtain access to tenure to construct a private haul road from the project through to the open access Perth to Kalgoorlie railway owned by Arc Infrastructure.
1 NI 43-101 Technical Report filed 1 October 2012, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Macarthur Minerals Limited, Pre-Feasibility Study, Ularring Hematite Project, Western Australia filed on SEDAR.com.
2 Refer to the Company's Replacement Prospectus filed on the ASX website 5 December 2019.
3 Refer to the Company's ASX news release dated 12 August 2020.
4 Refer to the Company's ASX news release dated 1 October 2020.
5 Refer to the Company's Replacement Prospectus filed on the ASX website 5 December 2019.
ACN 103 011 436
Directors' Report (Cont'd)
On 25 June 2020, the Company lodged applications for tenure to construct a haul road and rail siding to support the Lake Giles Iron Project. Miscellaneous license application L16/133 will be used to construct a 93km haul road from the Moonshine deposit to a rail siding adjacent to the rail network, owned by Arc. The rail siding will be located on the applications for miscellaneous license L15/409 and exploration license E15/1775.
On 16 July 2020 the Company announced6 that it had received a proposal from Arc Infrastructure ("Arc") that provides an agreed pathway to develop a Commercial Track Access Agreement ("Proposal") for below rail capacity from the Company's Lake Giles Iron Project in the Yilgarn Region of south-western Western Australia to the Port of Esperance.
Under the Proposal, the parties have agreed to work together in good faith to negotiate and agree the terms of a Commercial Track Access Agreement ("CTAA") under which Arc would provide sufficient capacity on its Network to support the Macarthur task. The Proposal also includes indicative track access pricing based on an agreed set of operational parameters that would be incorporated into the CTAA.
The Company is currently exploring an option for rail haulage and unloading infrastructure utilising the Helix Dumper and Kiruna wagons. The Company has engaged RCR MT to undertake concept engineering for the placement of the Helix dumper at the Port of Esperance. The Company has also engaged with third party contractors for potential ownership and operation of the rail unloading infrastructure.
WESTERN AUSTRALIAN GOLD PROJECTS
Hillside Gold Project
The Hillside Gold Project encompasses Exploration License E45/4685, E45/4824, E45/4708 and E45/4709 held by Infinity Mining Limited (formerly Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd) ("MLi"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Macarthur Minerals. This group of tenements is located approximately 185 kilometers ("km") South East of Port Hedland and 50 km South West of Marble Bar (the "Hillside Gold Project") in Western Australia.
The Hillside Gold Project is highly prospective for gold and copper with historical sampling along a discontinuous outcropping gossan over a strike of 18 km returning high potential for copper mineralisation up to 7.8% Cu.
The Hillside Gold Project forms part of the tenement package subject to an Option Agreement (replaced by the New Option Agreement dated 28 August 2019) with Fe Ltd (FEL). Under the terms of the agreement FEL was responsible for managing exploration activities for these projects.
In October 2019, FEL conducted a sampling program across the Hillside Project with positive results returned for base metals from a gossan extending over 14km. The gossan line was sampled along the 14km strike length with remnant outcrop identified at regular intervals along strike. A total of 36 rock chip samples were collected including 15 from outcropping gossan with several samples containing visible copper minerals such as malachite. Remaining samples were collected from quartz outcrops, many of which returned strongly anomalous gold grades7.
The assay results are highly encouraging with eight samples returning copper values over 1% with a peak of 18.8% Cu and often accompanied with elevated gold, silver and zinc values (+/- cobalt).
Exploration at the Hillside Project also discovered high grade manganese mineralisation in sub parallel outcrops to the gossan line sampled above. Rock chips samples returned a maximum of 59.4% MnO (>46% Mn).
6 Refer to the Company's ASX news release dated 15 July 2020. 7 Refer to FEL ASX news release dated 9 October 2019
5
Macarthur Minerals Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:17:00 UTC.