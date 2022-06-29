Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Macarthur Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMS   AU0000065070

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

(MMS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:29 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.1750 CAD    0.00%
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : Annual Report to 31 March 2022
PU
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : Consolidated Financial Statements to 31 March 2022
PU
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : MD&A to 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macarthur Minerals : Consolidated Financial Statements to 31 March 2022

06/29/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial report

Consolidated Financial Statements - 31 March 2022

For personal use only

Contents

Page

Consolidated Statements of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

2

Consolidated Statements of financial position

3

Consolidated Statements of changes in equity

4

Consolidated Statements of cash flows

5

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

6-45

Directors' declaration

46

Independent auditors' report

47

Auditor's independence declaration

53

The financial statements are presented in the Australian currency, unless stated otherwise.

Macarthur Minerals Limited is a listed public company limited by shares. The Company's corporate office and principal place of business are detailed on page 2.

A description of the nature of the Group's operations and its principal activities are included in page 6.

The financial statements were authorised for issue by the directors on 30 June 2022. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements.

Page | 1

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

(Expressed in Australian Dollars)

For personal use only

Notes

EXPENSES

Depreciation - Plant and equipment

6(a)

Depreciation - Right of Use asset

6(a)

Exploration expenditure

Investor relations

Loss from share of associate

31

Impairment of investment in associate

Office and general expenses

Personnel costs

Professional fees

6(c)

Rent

Share-based compensation

6(b)

Share Registry, filing and listing fees

Travel and accommodation

Borrowing costs

6(e)

Total Administrative Expenses

OTHER REVENUE/(EXPENSES)

Interest income

Other income

6(d)

Gain on sale of asset

30

Net gain/(loss) on foreign exchange

Change in fair value of warrant liability

17

Profit/(Loss) before income tax from continuing operations

Income tax expense

7

Net Profit/(Loss) for the year from continuing operations

Net Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations

30

Net Profit/(Loss)

Other Comprehensive Income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value gain/(loss) on Investment in FEL

13(b)

Total Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year

Basic profit/(loss) per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to the owners of Macarthur Minerals Limited

Basic profit/(loss) per ordinary share from discontinued operations attributable to the owners of Macarthur Minerals Limited

*Please refer to Note 18 for details of the prior period restatement Basic and diluted weighted average number

of ordinary shares outstanding (Note 8)

2022

Restated 2021*

$

$

(13,443)

(13,394)

(17,980)

(71,921)

(2,297)

(72,586)

(115,840)

(163,236)

(231,571)

-

(896,550)

-

(315,912)

(321,129)

(1,586,955)

(1,759,038)

(452,274)

(726,670)

(64,465)

(17,979)

(727,625)

(3,126,271)

(282,082)

(441,152)

(32,521)

(23,268)

(18,323)

(405,022)

(4,757,838)

(7,141,666)

248

468

96,647

85,168

4,527,917

-

62,514

936,752

4,509,641

(4,716,233)

9,196,967

(3,693,845)

4,439,129

(10,835,511)

-

-

4,439,129

(10,835,511)

(55,814)

(102,954)

4,383,315

(10,938,465)

68,333

853,333

4,451,648

(10,085,132)

0.0310

(0.0888)

(0.0004)

(0.0008)

142,994,094

121,960,893

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page | 2

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Australian Dollars)

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

For personal use only

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

Other receivables

Security deposits and other assets

Total current assets

Non-Current

Plant and equipment

Right of use asset

Investment in FE Ltd

Investment in Infinity Mining Ltd

Exploration and evaluation assets

Total non-current assets

Total assets

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade and other payables

Provisions

Lease liability

Warrant liability

Loan from unrelated parties

Total current liabilities

Non-Current

Provisions

Lease liability

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Contributed equity

Reserves

Accumulated losses

Total shareholders' equity

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Commitments (Notes 13 and 26)

Working Capital Position (Note 2b)

Restated

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

9

1,625,572

5,018,170

10

221,841

98,155

11

177,141

176,015

2,024,554

5,292,340

12

40,732

49,916

24

-

257,718

13(b)

-

1,120,000

1 & 31

3,384,363

-

13(a)

73,031,754

67,513,545

76,456,849

68,941,179

78,481,403

74,233,519

14

1,173,019

637,006

15

93,731

64,519

24

-

69,936

17 & 2(b)

520,350

5,029,991

25

1,000,000

-

2,787,100

5,801,452

15

51,043

32,920

24

-

213,476

51,043

246,396

2,838,143

6,047,848

75,643,260

68,185,671

16(a)

121,772,352

119,342,705

16(b)

7,693,697

7,049,070

(53,822,789)

(58,206,104)

75,643,260

68,185,671

Subsequent events (Note 28)

Contingent liabilities (Note 27)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page | 3

r personal use only

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 (Expressed in Australian Dollars)

Number of Shares

Contributed Equity

Accumulated losses

Reserves

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance at 1 April 2020

102,386,361

104,794,986

(47,879,689)

4,648,952

61,564,249

Net profit(loss) for the year

-

-

(15,905,637)

-

(15,905,637)

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

853,333

853,333

Transfer from reserves

-

-

26,241

(26,241)

-

Share-based payment transactions

-

-

-

1,922,219

1,922,219

Private Placement

11,362,618

6,062,683

-

186,757

6,249,440

Vested RSU's

2,937,500

535,950

-

(535,950)

-

Shares in consideration for fees

837,997

323,740

-

-

323,740

Shares in consideration for assets

1,702,997

250,000

-

-

250,000

Exercise of options and warrants

1,525,000

353,963

-

-

353,963

Bonus Shares

3,612,726

1,204,053

-

-

1,204,053

Issue Shares upon Convertible Notes Conversion

15,248,936

6,856,723

-

-

6,856,723

Share issuance costs

-

(1,039,393)

-

-

(1,039,393)

Balance at 31 March 2021

139,614,135

119,342,705

(63,759,085)

7,049,070

62,632,690

Balance at 1 April 2021 - As previously reported

139,614,135

119,342,705

(63,759,085)

7,049,070

62,632,690

Prior period restatement [3]

-

-

5,552,981

-

5,552,981

Balance at 1 April 2021 - Restated

139,614,135

119,342,705

(58,206,104)

7,049,070

68,185,671

Net profit(loss) for the year

-

-

4,383,315

-

4,383,315

Other comprehensive profit for the year

-

-

-

68,333

68,333

Share-based payment transactions [1]

-

-

-

576,294

576,294

Exercise of options and warrants [2]

6,639,353

2,429,647

-

-

2,429,647

Balance at 31 March 2022

146,253,488

121,772,352

(53,822,789)

7,693,697

75,643,260

[1] Refer to Note 16(b)

[2] Refer to Note 16(a)viii)

[3] Refer to Note 18

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page | 4

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 (Expressed in Australian Dollars)

For personal use only

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Payments to suppliers and employees

(2,345,725)

(4,154,519)

Receipts from customers

96,647

325,470

Interest received

248

468

Interest Paid

(18,323)

(405,022)

Net cash flows (used in) operating activities

9

(2,267,153)

(4,233,603)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Net purchases of plant and equipment

(23,684)

-

Sale of FEL shares

1,188,333

-

Exploration and evaluation additions

13

(5,518,209)

(1,045,329)

Net cash flows (used in) investing activities

(4,353,560)

(1,045,329)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from Private Placement

-

6,249,440

Proceeds from exercised options & warrants

2,271,789

353,963

Share issuance costs

-

(760,978)

Principal repayment of lease liability

(43,674)

(63,488)

Loan from unrelated parties

1,000,000

-

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

3,228,115

5,778,937

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the year

(3,392,598)

500,005

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year

5,018,170

4,518,165

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

1,625,572

5,018,170

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Macarthur Minerals Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : Annual Report to 31 March 2022
PU
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : Consolidated Financial Statements to 31 March 2022
PU
06/29MACARTHUR MINERALS : MD&A to 31 March 2022
PU
05/30Macarthur minerals grant share based compensation as approved by shareholders
AQ
05/27Macarthur minerals grant share based compensation as approved by shareholders
AQ
05/25Macarthur minerals appoints strategic sub-committee to plan development of lake giles i..
AQ
05/25Macarthur Minerals Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/13First Quarter Update 2022
AQ
05/10Macarthur Minerals announces change of address
AQ
05/09Macarthur Minerals Limited Announces Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,9 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2021 4,73 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,8 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macarthur Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Phillips Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cameron McCall Chairman & President
Ian James McCall Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Suckling Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Spence Phillips Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED-42.62%22
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.57%150 445
RIO TINTO PLC4.15%105 784
GLENCORE PLC22.83%73 026
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.85%46 712
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.30%34 264