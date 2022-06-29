Macarthur Minerals : Consolidated Financial Statements to 31 March 2022
Financial report
Consolidated Financial Statements - 31 March 2022
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
(Expressed in Australian Dollars)
Notes
EXPENSES
Depreciation - Plant and equipment
6(a)
Depreciation - Right of Use asset
6(a)
Exploration expenditure
Investor relations
Loss from share of associate
31
Impairment of investment in associate
Office and general expenses
Personnel costs
Professional fees
6(c)
Rent
Share-based compensation
6(b)
Share Registry, filing and listing fees
Travel and accommodation
Borrowing costs
6(e)
Total Administrative Expenses
OTHER REVENUE/(EXPENSES)
Interest income
Other income
6(d)
Gain on sale of asset
30
Net gain/(loss) on foreign exchange
Change in fair value of warrant liability
17
Profit/(Loss) before income tax from continuing operations
Income tax expense
7
Net Profit/(Loss) for the year from continuing operations
Net Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations
30
Net Profit/(Loss)
Other Comprehensive Income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value gain/(loss) on Investment in FEL
13(b)
Total Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year
Basic profit/(loss) per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to the owners of Macarthur Minerals Limited
Basic profit/(loss) per ordinary share from discontinued operations attributable to the owners of Macarthur Minerals Limited
*Please refer to Note 18 for details of the prior period restatement Basic and diluted weighted average number
of ordinary shares outstanding (Note 8)
2022
Restated 2021*
$
$
(13,443)
(13,394)
(17,980)
(71,921)
(2,297)
(72,586)
(115,840)
(163,236)
(231,571)
-
(896,550)
-
(315,912)
(321,129)
(1,586,955)
(1,759,038)
(452,274)
(726,670)
(64,465)
(17,979)
(727,625)
(3,126,271)
(282,082)
(441,152)
(32,521)
(23,268)
(18,323)
(405,022)
(4,757,838)
(7,141,666)
248
468
96,647
85,168
4,527,917
-
62,514
936,752
4,509,641
(4,716,233)
9,196,967
(3,693,845)
4,439,129
(10,835,511)
-
-
4,439,129
(10,835,511)
(55,814)
(102,954)
4,383,315
(10,938,465)
68,333
853,333
4,451,648
(10,085,132)
0.0310
(0.0888)
(0.0004)
(0.0008)
142,994,094
121,960,893
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Australian Dollars)
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
Other receivables
Security deposits and other assets
Total current assets
Non-Current
Plant and equipment
Right of use asset
Investment in FE Ltd
Investment in Infinity Mining Ltd
Exploration and evaluation assets
Total non-current assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES
Current
Trade and other payables
Provisions
Lease liability
Warrant liability
Loan from unrelated parties
Total current liabilities
Non-Current
Provisions
Lease liability
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Contributed equity
Reserves
Accumulated losses
Total shareholders' equity
Nature and continuance of operations
(Note 1) Commitments (Notes 13 and 26)
Working Capital Position
(Note 2b)
Restated
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
9
1,625,572
5,018,170
10
221,841
98,155
11
177,141
176,015
2,024,554
5,292,340
12
40,732
49,916
24
-
257,718
13(b)
-
1,120,000
1 & 31
3,384,363
-
13(a)
73,031,754
67,513,545
76,456,849
68,941,179
78,481,403
74,233,519
14
1,173,019
637,006
15
93,731
64,519
24
-
69,936
17 & 2(b)
520,350
5,029,991
25
1,000,000
-
2,787,100
5,801,452
15
51,043
32,920
24
-
213,476
51,043
246,396
2,838,143
6,047,848
75,643,260
68,185,671
16(a)
121,772,352
119,342,705
16(b)
7,693,697
7,049,070
(53,822,789)
(58,206,104)
75,643,260
68,185,671
Subsequent events
(Note 28)
Contingent liabilities
(Note 27)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 (Expressed in Australian Dollars)
Number of Shares
Contributed Equity
Accumulated losses
Reserves
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance at 1 April 2020
102,386,361
104,794,986
(47,879,689)
4,648,952
61,564,249
Net profit(loss) for the year
-
-
(15,905,637)
-
(15,905,637)
Other comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
853,333
853,333
Transfer from reserves
-
-
26,241
(26,241)
-
Share-based payment transactions
-
-
-
1,922,219
1,922,219
Private Placement
11,362,618
6,062,683
-
186,757
6,249,440
Vested RSU's
2,937,500
535,950
-
(535,950)
-
Shares in consideration for fees
837,997
323,740
-
-
323,740
Shares in consideration for assets
1,702,997
250,000
-
-
250,000
Exercise of options and warrants
1,525,000
353,963
-
-
353,963
Bonus Shares
3,612,726
1,204,053
-
-
1,204,053
Issue Shares upon Convertible Notes Conversion
15,248,936
6,856,723
-
-
6,856,723
Share issuance costs
-
(1,039,393)
-
-
(1,039,393)
Balance at 31 March 2021
139,614,135
119,342,705
(63,759,085)
7,049,070
62,632,690
Balance at 1 April 2021 - As previously reported
139,614,135
119,342,705
(63,759,085)
7,049,070
62,632,690
Prior period restatement
[3]
-
-
5,552,981
-
5,552,981
Balance at 1 April 2021 - Restated
139,614,135
119,342,705
(58,206,104)
7,049,070
68,185,671
Net profit(loss) for the year
-
-
4,383,315
-
4,383,315
Other comprehensive profit for the year
-
-
-
68,333
68,333
Share-based payment transactions
[1]
-
-
-
576,294
576,294
Exercise of options and warrants
[2]
6,639,353
2,429,647
-
-
2,429,647
Balance at 31 March 2022
146,253,488
121,772,352
(53,822,789)
7,693,697
75,643,260
[1] Refer to Note 16(b)
[2] Refer to Note 16(a)viii)
[3] Refer to Note 18
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 (Expressed in Australian Dollars)
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Payments to suppliers and employees
(2,345,725)
(4,154,519)
Receipts from customers
96,647
325,470
Interest received
248
468
Interest Paid
(18,323)
(405,022)
Net cash flows (used in) operating activities
9
(2,267,153)
(4,233,603)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net purchases of plant and equipment
(23,684)
-
Sale of FEL shares
1,188,333
-
Exploration and evaluation additions
13
(5,518,209)
(1,045,329)
Net cash flows (used in) investing activities
(4,353,560)
(1,045,329)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from Private Placement
-
6,249,440
Proceeds from exercised options & warrants
2,271,789
353,963
Share issuance costs
-
(760,978)
Principal repayment of lease liability
(43,674)
(63,488)
Loan from unrelated parties
1,000,000
-
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
3,228,115
5,778,937
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the year
(3,392,598)
500,005
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
5,018,170
4,518,165
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
1,625,572
5,018,170
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
