Macarthur Minerals : Consolidated Financial Statements to 31 March 2022

Contents Page Consolidated Statements of profit and loss and other comprehensive income 2 Consolidated Statements of financial position 3 Consolidated Statements of changes in equity 4 Consolidated Statements of cash flows 5 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 6-45 Directors' declaration 46 Independent auditors' report 47 Auditor's independence declaration 53

The financial statements are presented in the Australian currency, unless stated otherwise.

Macarthur Minerals Limited is a listed public company limited by shares. The Company's corporate office and principal place of business are detailed on page 2.

A description of the nature of the Group's operations and its principal activities are included in page 6.

The financial statements were authorised for issue by the directors on 30 June 2022. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements.