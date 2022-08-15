Macarthur Minerals : Interim Financial Statement to 30 June 2022

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - June 30, 2022
Contents
Page
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
7-22
This condensed interim financial report covers the consolidated financial statements for the entity consisting of Macarthur Minerals Limited and its subsidiaries. The financial report is presented in the Australian currency.
The Company's registered office and principal place of business is detailed on page 7.
The financial report was authorized for issue by the directors on August 15, 2022. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial report.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT JUNE 30, 2022
(Expressed in Australian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Notes
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
5,377,318
1,625,572
Other receivables
190,635
221,841
Security deposits and other assets
118,226
177,141
Total current assets
5,686,179
2,024,554
Non-Current
Plant and equipment
4
84,253
40,732
Right of use asset
14
396,147
-
Investment in FE Ltd
-
-
Investment in Infinity Mining Ltd
3,158,739
3,384,363
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
73,710,727
73,031,754
Total non-current assets
77,349,866
76,456,849
Total assets
83,036,045
78,481,403
LIABILITIES
Current
Trade and other payables
946,214
1,173,019
Provisions
105,803
93,731
Lease liability
14
84,739
-
Warrant liability
1,219
520,350
Loan from unrelated parties
16
-
1,000,000
Total current liabilities
1,137,975
2,787,100
Non-Current
Provisions
64,452
51,043
Lease liability
14
318,023
-
Total non-current liabilities
382,475
51,043
Total liabilities
1,520,450
2,838,143
Net assets
81,515,595
75,643,260
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Contributed equity
127,704,354
121,772,352
Reserves
10,227,288
7,693,697
Accumulated Losses
(56,416,047)
(53,822,789)
Total shareholders' equity
81,515,595
75,643,260
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Contingent liabilities (Note 15)
Subsequent events (Note 16)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Cameron McCall"
Director
"Andrew Suckling"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (Expressed in Australian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months
Three months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2022
2021
$
$
EXPENSES
Depreciation (Note 4)
(4,406)
(3,556)
Depreciation - Right of use asset
(14,148)
(17,980)
Exploration expenditure
-
(13,234)
Investor relations
(70,934)
(39,323)
Loss from share of associate
(91,843)
-
Impairment of investment in associate
(133,781)
-
Office and general expenses
(78,706)
(95,149)
Personnel costs
(947,090)
(441,090)
Professional fees
(290,665)
(128,155)
Rent
24,132
-
Share-based compensation
(1,480,726)
(2,052,589)
Share registry, filing and listing fees
(54,538)
(52,181)
Travel and accommodation
(52,779)
(20,624)
Borrowing costs
(8,805)
(5,584)
Total Administrative Expenses
(3,204,290)
(2,869,465)
REVENUE
Interest Income
33
125
Other Income
53,336
604,760
Net gain on foreign exchange
38,532
18,877
Change in fair value of warrant liability
519,131
5,722,732
611,032
6,346,495
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(2,593,258)
3,477,030
Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value gain/(loss) on Investment in FEL
-
(228,000)
Total comprehensive gain/(loss) for the period
(2,593,258)
3,249,030
Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per ordinary share
(0.0160)
2.48
Basic and diluted weighted average number
of ordinary shares outstanding
161,578,763
140,471,278
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Australian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Number of
Contributed Equity
Accumulated
Reserves
Total Equity
Shares
$
Losses
$
$
#
$
Balance at April 1, 2021 - As
139,614,135
119,342,705
(63,759,085)
7,049,070
62,632,690
previously reported
Prior period restatement
-
-
5,552,981
-
5,552,981
Balance at April 1, 2021 - Restated
139,614,135
119,342,705
(58,206,104)
7,049,070
68,185,671
Net profit(loss) for the year
-
-
4,383,315
-
4,383,315
Other comprehensive profit for the
-
-
-
68,333
68,333
year
Share-based payment transactions
-
-
-
576,294
576,294
Exercise of options and warrants
6,639,353
2,429,647
-
-
2,429,647
Balance at March 31, 2022
146,253,488
121,772,352
(53,822,789)
7,693,697
75,643,260
Balance at April 1, 2022
146,253,488
121,772,352
(53,822,789)
7,693,697
75,643,260
Net profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
(2,593,258)
-
(2,593,258)
Other comprehensive loss for
-
-
-
-
-
the period
Share-based payment
-
-
-
2,533,591
2,533,591
transactions
Bonus shares
4,400,000
1,430,000
-
-
1,430,000
Private Placement
15,000,000
7,500,000
-
-
7,500,000
Cost of Share Capital
-
(2,997,998)
-
-
(2,997,998)
Balance at June 30, 2022
165,653,488
127,704,354
(56,416,047)
10,227,288
81,515,595
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
