    MMS   AU0000065070

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

(MMS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:24 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.1900 CAD    0.00%
01:24pMACARTHUR MINERALS : Interim Financial Statement to 30 June 2022
PU
01:14pMACARTHUR MINERALS : MD&A ended 30 June 2022
PU
08/04MACARTHUR MINERALS : AGM 2022 Proxy Form TSX-V
PU
Macarthur Minerals : MD&A ended 30 June 2022

08/15/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
ABN 93 103 011 436

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - prepared by Management)

For the Three months ended June 30, 2022

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated

Page 1 of 22

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - June 30, 2022

Contents

Page

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

7-22

This condensed interim financial report covers the consolidated financial statements for the entity consisting of Macarthur Minerals Limited and its subsidiaries. The financial report is presented in the Australian currency.

The Company's registered office and principal place of business is detailed on page 7.

The financial report was authorized for issue by the directors on August 15, 2022. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial report.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 2 of 22

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT JUNE 30, 2022

(Expressed in Australian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Notes

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2022

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

5,377,318

1,625,572

Other receivables

190,635

221,841

Security deposits and other assets

118,226

177,141

Total current assets

5,686,179

2,024,554

Non-Current

Plant and equipment

4

84,253

40,732

Right of use asset

14

396,147

-

Investment in FE Ltd

-

-

Investment in Infinity Mining Ltd

3,158,739

3,384,363

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

73,710,727

73,031,754

Total non-current assets

77,349,866

76,456,849

Total assets

83,036,045

78,481,403

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade and other payables

946,214

1,173,019

Provisions

105,803

93,731

Lease liability

14

84,739

-

Warrant liability

1,219

520,350

Loan from unrelated parties

16

-

1,000,000

Total current liabilities

1,137,975

2,787,100

Non-Current

Provisions

64,452

51,043

Lease liability

14

318,023

-

Total non-current liabilities

382,475

51,043

Total liabilities

1,520,450

2,838,143

Net assets

81,515,595

75,643,260

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Contributed equity

127,704,354

121,772,352

Reserves

10,227,288

7,693,697

Accumulated Losses

(56,416,047)

(53,822,789)

Total shareholders' equity

81,515,595

75,643,260

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Contingent liabilities (Note 15)

Subsequent events (Note 16)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Cameron McCall"

Director

"Andrew Suckling"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 3 of 22

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (Expressed in Australian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months

Three months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2022

2021

$

$

EXPENSES

Depreciation (Note 4)

(4,406)

(3,556)

Depreciation - Right of use asset

(14,148)

(17,980)

Exploration expenditure

-

(13,234)

Investor relations

(70,934)

(39,323)

Loss from share of associate

(91,843)

-

Impairment of investment in associate

(133,781)

-

Office and general expenses

(78,706)

(95,149)

Personnel costs

(947,090)

(441,090)

Professional fees

(290,665)

(128,155)

Rent

24,132

-

Share-based compensation

(1,480,726)

(2,052,589)

Share registry, filing and listing fees

(54,538)

(52,181)

Travel and accommodation

(52,779)

(20,624)

Borrowing costs

(8,805)

(5,584)

Total Administrative Expenses

(3,204,290)

(2,869,465)

REVENUE

Interest Income

33

125

Other Income

53,336

604,760

Net gain on foreign exchange

38,532

18,877

Change in fair value of warrant liability

519,131

5,722,732

611,032

6,346,495

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(2,593,258)

3,477,030

Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value gain/(loss) on Investment in FEL

-

(228,000)

Total comprehensive gain/(loss) for the period

(2,593,258)

3,249,030

Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per ordinary share

(0.0160)

2.48

Basic and diluted weighted average number

of ordinary shares outstanding

161,578,763

140,471,278

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 4 of 22

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Australian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Number of

Contributed Equity

Accumulated

Reserves

Total Equity

Shares

$

Losses

$

$

#

$

Balance at April 1, 2021 - As

139,614,135

119,342,705

(63,759,085)

7,049,070

62,632,690

previously reported

Prior period restatement

-

-

5,552,981

-

5,552,981

Balance at April 1, 2021 - Restated

139,614,135

119,342,705

(58,206,104)

7,049,070

68,185,671

Net profit(loss) for the year

-

-

4,383,315

-

4,383,315

Other comprehensive profit for the

-

-

-

68,333

68,333

year

Share-based payment transactions

-

-

-

576,294

576,294

Exercise of options and warrants

6,639,353

2,429,647

-

-

2,429,647

Balance at March 31, 2022

146,253,488

121,772,352

(53,822,789)

7,693,697

75,643,260

Balance at April 1, 2022

146,253,488

121,772,352

(53,822,789)

7,693,697

75,643,260

Net profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

(2,593,258)

-

(2,593,258)

Other comprehensive loss for

-

-

-

-

-

the period

Share-based payment

-

-

-

2,533,591

2,533,591

transactions

Bonus shares

4,400,000

1,430,000

-

-

1,430,000

Private Placement

15,000,000

7,500,000

-

-

7,500,000

Cost of Share Capital

-

(2,997,998)

-

-

(2,997,998)

Balance at June 30, 2022

165,653,488

127,704,354

(56,416,047)

10,227,288

81,515,595

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 5 of 22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Macarthur Minerals Limited published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
