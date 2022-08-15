Macarthur Minerals : MD&A ended 30 June 2022

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated

For the Three months ended June 30, 2022

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - June 30, 2022

Contents Page Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 5 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 6 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 7-22

This condensed interim financial report covers the consolidated financial statements for the entity consisting of Macarthur Minerals Limited and its subsidiaries. The financial report is presented in the Australian currency.

The Company's registered office and principal place of business is detailed on page 7.

The financial report was authorized for issue by the directors on August 15, 2022. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial report.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

