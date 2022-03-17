Macarthur Minerals : Maiden Ore Reserve for Lake Giles Magnetite Project totals 237 million tonnes – supporting a 25 year mine life

News release For Immediate Dissemination 15 March 2022 MAIDEN ORE RESERVE FOR LAKE GILES MAGNETITE PROJECT TOTALS 237 MILLION TONNES - SUPPORTING A 25 YEAR MINE LIFE Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Reserve Statement for the Lake Giles Iron Project as at 15 March 2022. The Mineral Reserve defined for the Lake Giles Iron Project, incorporates the Moonshine and Moonshine North magnetite deposits. The Lake Giles Iron Project is 100% owned by Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd, (a wholly owned subsidiary of Macarthur Minerals Limited). The Mineral Reserve has been incorporated into a Feasibility Study which demonstrates a technically and economically viable project. The final Feasibility Study will be released to the market in the next 45 days. Mineral Reserves are reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Definition Standards). HIGHLIGHTS Maiden Mineral Reserve totals 237 million tonnes of iron ore at Probable/Proven classification.

Mineral Reserve contains 74 million dry tonnes of iron ore concentrate for a 25-year mine life, based on 87% of the Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources.

25-year mine life, based on 87% of the Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources. Mineral Reserves support a positive Feasibility Study (to be released within 45 days of this release). Project Location The Lake Giles Iron Project is located 250 km northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia. Regional Geology and Geological Interpretation The Mineral Reserve forms part Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources of the Lake Giles Iron Project encompassing the Moonshine and Moonshine North magnetite deposits. The Mineral Resource estimate was completed by CSA Global Pty Ltd (CSA Global) and previously reported to the market on 11 August 2020. The Company confirms that all assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Detailed discussion of the project geology and Mineral Resource estimation methodology are detailed in release available here.

Figure 1. Plan view of Moonshine magnetite deposits of the Lake Giles Iron Project Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Statement The Mineral Resource estimate was completed by CSA Global Pty Ltd (CSA Global) and previously reported to the market on 11 August 2020. Mineral Resources for the Moonshine and Moonshine North deposits are presented in Table 1. Table 1. Mineral Resources - Lake Giles Iron Project, Moonshine and Moonshine North, DTR >15% Category Tonnes Head Grades (%) Concentrate Grades (%) (Mt) Fe P SiO2 AI2O3 LOI DTR Fe P SiO2 AI2O3 LOI Measured 53.9 30.8 0.05 45.4 1.6 2.7 32.2 66.0 0.031 6.2 0.2 -0.7 Indicated 218.7 27.5 0.046 51.1 1.4 1.6 31.0 66.1 0.017 6.7 0.1 -0.1 Subtotal 272.5 28.1 0.047 50.0 1.4 1.8 31.2 66.1 0.02 6.6 0.2 -0.2 Inferred 449.1 27.1 0.047 52.6 1.0 1.4 29.2 65.0 0.026 8.4 0.1 0 Notes Figures contained within the Tables have been rounded. Resource estimates are based on block models constructed using three dimensional geological wireframes. Mineral Resources are reported from the block models above a DTR cut-off grade of 15%. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All Mineral Resources are reported on a dry-tonnage basis. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Mineral Reserve. 2 | P a g e

The Mineral Reserve estimate was prepared by Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd (Orelogy) based on the diluted resource block model. The Mineral Reserve for the Lake Giles Iron ore Project is estimated at 237 Mt at an average grade of 28.2% Fe and DTR of 31.3%, as presented in Table 2. Table 2. Mineral Reserves - Lake Giles Iron Project, Moonshine and Moonshine North, DTR >15% Category Tonnes Head Grades (%) Concentrate Grades (%) (Mt) Fe SiO2 AI2O3 P LOI DTR Fe SiO2 AI2O3 P LOI Moonshine Proven 34.2 28.1 51.6 1.2 0.04 1.7 30.5 65.9 6.8 0.2 0.02 -0.6 Probable 166.4 27.2 51.9 1.4 0.05 1.4 30.7 66.6 6.2 0.1 0.02 0.0 Sub-total 200.6 27.4 51.9 1.4 0.04 1.4 30.6 66.5 6.3 0.1 0.02 -0.1 Moonshine Nth Proven 17.8 35.4 35.4 2.2 0.06 4.2 34.3 66.5 5.0 0.3 0.03 -0.9 Probable 18.2 30.4 44.7 1.3 0.05 2.9 35.9 63.2 9.4 0.2 0.04 -0.3 Sub-total 36.0 32.9 40.1 1.7 0.05 3.5 35.1 64.8 7.3 0.3 0.05 -0.6 Combined Proven 51.9 30.6 46.0 1.5 0.05 2.6 31.8 66.1 6.1 0.2 0.03 -0.7 Probable 184.7 27.6 51.2 1.4 0.05 1.5 31.2 66.2 6.6 0.1 0.02 -0.1 TOTAL 236.6 28.2 50.1 1.4 0.05 1.8 31.3 66.2 6.5 0.1 0.02 -0.2 Notes The Mineral Reserve is reported in accordance with JORC Code 2012 and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum "CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (CIM, 2014). The Mineral Reserve was evaluated using a 62% Fe benchmark price of USD100/dmt with a 20% premium for 65% Fe and concomitant Fe concentrate grade bonus. Mineral Reserves are based on a Feasibility Study utilising Mineral Resources from Moonshine and Moonshine North deposits. Mineral Reserves account for mining dilution and mining ore loss. A Davis Tube Mass Recovery (DTR MR) cut-off grade of 15% was applied prior to scheduling for 2022 reserves estimate. Proven Mineral Reserves are based on Measured Mineral Resources only and Probable Mineral Reserves are based on Indicated Mineral Resources only. Mineral Reserves are reported on a Dry Tonnage Basis. Mineral Reserves are a part of Mineral Resources. The sum of individual amounts may not equal due to rounding. 3 | P a g e

Mineral Reserves Estimation Methodology The mine design and Mineral Reserve estimate have been completed to a level appropriate for a feasibility study and are consistent with the CIM definitions for public reporting. The Mineral Reserve estimate is based on Measured and Indicated (MI) mineral resources only. Inferred material has been classified as waste. The mining strategy is based on Contractor mining with Macarthur providing management and technical oversight. Conventional open pit mining using 400 t excavators and 180 t rigid dump trucks was selected as the most appropriate mining method for the contract mining operation. Drill and blast will be undertaken on 10 m bench and mined in 5 m flitches. Waste will be hauled to external waste rock dumps. Ore will be hauled to the ROM pad and either tipped directly into the primary crusher feed bin or placed onto a ROM finger stockpile for later rehandling using a front-end loader. The two pits will be mined in a total of seven stages - two for Moonshine North and five for Moonshine. Each stage will require pre-stripping of the oxidised material to a depth of approximately 55 m prior to commencing ore mining procedures. Each stage has been designed with separate ramp access using dual lane ramps except for the final two benches where single lanes were adopted. The cutback distance between stages targeted a mining width of 120 m to provide sufficient working room for the mining equipment. Pit Optimisation A mining model was developed for a proposed open pit mining method. Overall mining dilution was 2.5% at an average grade of 14% DTR and ore losses were 2.0% at an average grade of 30% DTR. Open pit optimisation was conducted to determine the optimal economic geometry of the open pits. A cut-off grade of 15% DTR was used for ore definition. This was rounded up from the calculated breakeven cut-off grade of 14.2% DTR. The pit optimisation was undertaken in Whittle software using the parameters presented in Table 3. Table 3. Pit Optimisation parameters Optimisation Parameter Unit Value Financial Parameters Iron Ore Price for 66% Product USD/t concentrate 125 Shipping and Insurance USD/t concentrate 13.20 Price FOB USD/t 111.80 Exchange rate USD: AUD (A$) 0.73 Government Royalty % 5.0 Net Price A$/t 145.49 Discount Rate % 8.0 Selling Parameters Concentrate Production Mt/a (wet) 3.3 Road transport A$/wt concentrate 9.09 Rail transport A$/wt concentrate 15.64 Port Charges A$/wt concentrate 7.58 Moisture content % 9.0 Total selling cost A$/dt concentrate 29.64 Processing Parameters Design throughput capacity Mt/a (dry) 9.68 Owner Mining Overhead A$/dt ore 1.26 Grade control A$/dt ore 0.13 4 | P a g e