ACN 103 011 436
Management's Discussion and Analysis
(Form 51-102F1)
For the Year ended March 31, 2023
Information as of June 28, 2023 unless otherwise stated
Note to Reader
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Macarthur Minerals Limited ("Macarthur Minerals" or the "Company") for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been prepared by management, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102, as of June 28, 2023 (unless otherwise stated).
This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, together with the notes thereto, as well as the Company's previous quarterly and half yearly financial and MD&A reports throughout the year. The Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Forward-Looking Information
This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and Australian securities legislation. All statements in this MD&A, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, plans and similar expressions, or which by their nature refer to future events. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Although the Company believes that expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include prevailing and projected market prices, exploitation and exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: fluctuations in exchange rates and certain commodity prices, uncertainties related to mineral title in the projects, unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in minerals demand or substitution by other minerals or materials, the discovery of new large low-cost deposits of minerals and the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and are made as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date or dates specified in such statements and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to identify one or more economic deposits on its properties, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks identified herein under "Risk and Uncertainties".
These forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof or as of the date or dates specified in such statements and the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law. If the Company does update one or more forward- looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements and investors should not attribute undue certainty to or place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.
Macarthur Minerals Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended March 31, 2023
TSX-V: MMS, ASX: MIO
Discussion on Operations
BACKGROUND
Macarthur Minerals Limited is an Australian public company listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") (symbol: MMS), Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") (symbol: MIO) and OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") (symbol: MMSDF). Macarthur Minerals has three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia. The Company also has two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for targeting iron ore. In addition, Macarthur Minerals has lithium brine interests in Railroad Valley, Nevada, USA.
WESTERN AUSTRALIAN IRON ORE PROJECTS
Lake Giles Projects
Macarthur Minerals' Lake Giles Iron Ore Projects ("Lake Giles Projects") are located on mining tenements covering approximately 62 km2, 175 kilometres ("km") northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Within the tenements, at least 33 km strike extent of outcropping banded iron formation ("BIF") occurs as low ridges, surrounded by intensely weathered and mostly unexposed granites, basalts and ultramafic rocks.
The Lake Giles Projects are situated in the Yilgarn Region of Western Australia. The Yilgarn Region is host to many significant mineral deposits that have been, or are being, mined for iron ore. The tenements cover the Yerilgee greenstone belt which is some 80 km in length and lies within the Southern Cross Province of the Yilgarn. The Lake Giles Projects are approximately 90 km from the existing Perth Kalgoorlie Railway that has a direct connection to the Port of Esperance in Western Australia, where it is intended that ore from the Projects will be shipped. Export is subject to available capacity, which is not certain. The Lake Giles Projects (comprising the Moonshine Magnetite Project and the Ularring Hematite Project) is located approximately 450 km east northeast of the coastal city of Perth, Western Australia, and approximately 115 km west of the town of Menzies. Exploration at the Ularring Hematite and Moonshine Magnetite Projects has been sufficient to allow the estimation of Mineral Resources for both projects.
Lake Giles Iron Project
On 12 August 2020 Macarthur Minerals released an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Lake Giles Magnetite Project1. The Mineral Resource estimates includes Measured Resources of approximately 53.9 Mt @ 30.8% Fe, Indicated Resources of 218.7 Mt @ 27.5% Fe and Inferred Resources of 997.0 Mt @ 28.4% Fe.
The resource formed the basis of a Feasibility Study that was released to the market on 11 April 2022. The feasibility study was based on a 3 Mtpa magnetite operation incorporating the Moonshine and Moonshine North magnetite deposits. The Feasibility Study confirms the commercial viability of the Project to produce 3 Mtpa (dry basis) of high-grade magnetite concentrate over a long mine life of 25 years from Proven and Probable Ore Reserves. The key production and financial outcomes are presented in the following table 12.
Table 1. Lake Giles Iron Project - Feasibility Study Production and Financials Summary
Production
Ore mined
236.6 Mt
Waste mined
624.9 Mt
Total mined
861.5 Mt
Strip ratio
2.64
Concentrate produced
74 Mt
Concentrate iron grade
66.1
Plant recovery
31%
Financials
AUDm
USDm
Sales revenue
12,614
8,956
Operating Expenses
8,116
5,672
1 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020, titled "Moonshine Magnetite Resource Upgrade."
2 Refer to the Company's news release dated March 21, 2022, titled "Positive Feasibility Study Results for Lake Giles Iron Project."
Page 2 of 28
Macarthur Minerals Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended March 31, 2023
TSX-V: MMS, ASX: MIO
Initial Capital Expenditure
Construction capex
801.1
568.8
Mining overburden pre-strip
61.6
43.8
Total initial capital
862.7
612.5
Future Capital Expenditure
Sustaining capital
203
144.1
Deferred capital - Tailings
39.8
28.3
Capitalised non-operational waste mining
355.7
252.5
Total future capital
598.0
424.6
Closure Expenditure
Closure and rehabilitation
58.2
41.3
Total Operating Cash Flows
3,625
2574
Taxes & Royalties
Tax paid
873
620
Royalties
631
435
Valuation
AUDm
USDm
NPV (6%) Pre-tax
816
579
NPV (6%) Post-tax
443
314
IRR Pre-tax
13.0%
-
IRR Post-tax
10.1%
-
The Feasibility Study published on 21 March 2022 underpins a maiden Ore Reserve of 237 million tonnes, supporting a 25-year mine life. The independent technical report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study, Lake Giles Iron Project, Menzies, Western Australia" with an issue date of 11 April 2022 was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and released to the market on 11 April 20223 The technical report is filed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com (filing date: 11 April 2022) and on the Company's website at www.macarthurminerals.com. The Mineral Reserves are presented in Table 2.
Table 2. Mineral Reserves - Lake Giles Iron Project, Moonshine and Moonshine North, DTR >15%
Category
Tonnes
Head Grades (%)
Concentrate Grades (%)
(Mt)
Fe
SiO2
AI2O3
P
LOI
DTR
Fe
SiO2
AI2O3
P
LOI
Moonshine
Proven
34.2
28.1
51.6
1.2
0.04
1.7
30.5
65.9
6.8
0.2
0.02
-0.6
Probable
166.4
27.2
51.9
1.4
0.05
1.4
30.7
66.6
6.2
0.1
0.02
0.0
Sub-total
200.6
27.4
51.9
1.4
0.04
1.4
30.6
66.5
6.3
0.1
0.02
-0.1
Moonshine Nth
Proven
17.8
35.4
35.4
2.2
0.06
4.2
34.3
66.5
5.0
0.3
0.03
-0.9
Probable
18.2
30.4
44.7
1.3
0.05
2.9
35.9
63.2
9.4
0.2
0.04
-0.3
Sub-total
36.0
32.9
40.1
1.7
0.05
3.5
35.1
64.8
7.3
0.3
0.05
-0.6
Combined
Proven
51.9
30.6
46.0
1.5
0.05
2.6
31.8
66.1
6.1
0.2
0.03
-0.7
Probable
184.7
27.6
51.2
1.4
0.05
1.5
31.2
66.2
6.6
0.1
0.02
-0.1
TOTAL
236.6
28.2
50.1
1.4
0.05
1.8
31.3
66.2
6.5
0.1
0.02
-0.2
3 Refer to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2022, titled "Technical Report for Lake Giles iron Project Feasibility Study."
Page 3 of 28
Macarthur Minerals Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended March 31, 2023
TSX-V: MMS, ASX: MIO
The general site layout plan presented in Figure 1.
Figure 1 General site layout
On 26 March 2021, the Company made applications for two "water search miscellaneous licenses" for the purpose of exploring for groundwater to support magnetite processing for the Lake Giles Projects. The applications cover 533 km2 of the Rebecca Palaeovalley up to 35 km east of the Project. Prior to these applications, the Company engaged CGG to undertake an aerial electromagnetic ("EM") survey of the palaeochannels as announced on March 26, 2021. The survey data will be used to define groundwater drilling targets.
Page 4 of 28
Macarthur Minerals Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended March 31, 2023
TSX-V: MMS, ASX: MIO
Ularring Hematite Project
The Ularring Hematite Project's Mineral Resources are comprised of Indicated Mineral Resources of approximately 54.5 Mt @ 47.2% Fe and approximately 26 Mt @ 45.4% Fe Inferred Resources. The Mineral Resource estimates were prepared by CSA Global on behalf of Macarthur Minerals (NI43-101 Technical Report, 20124) and reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves 2014. The Company has received approval to develop an iron ore mine for the Ularring Hematite Project and associated infrastructure at the project location under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 and the Environmental and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.
Treppo Grande & Mt Jackson Iron Ore Project
On 15 February 2018, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Esperance Iron Ore Export Company Pty Ltd ("EIOEC") made an application for Exploration License E77/2521 for the Treppo Grande Iron Ore Project ("Treppo Grande Project"). The Treppo Grande Project covers an area of 68 km2 and is located approximately 32 km west of the Lake Giles Projects. The project is also 35 km east of Mineral Resource Ltd's (MRL) Koolyanobbing Iron Ore Operations and is in close proximity to established rail infrastructure to the Port of Esperance.
The Treppo project is located within the proposed Helena and Aurora Range National Park, part of the State Government's Plan for Our Parks initiative. Following a submission process facilitated by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (referred to in the Company's 2022 Annual Report), on August 15, 2022 E77/2521 was refused by the Minister for Mines pursuant to the Minister's powers in section 111A of the Mining Act 1978 (WA). The Company was notified of such refusal on September 16, 2022. In the meantime, Macarthur applied for ELA 77/3004 on September 2, 2022 as a result of the decision in True Fella Pty Ltd v Pantoro South Pty Ltd [2022] WAMW 19 (True Fella).
DMIRS has asserted that the relevant area was subject to a Section 19 exemption from mining at the time of the application (although the gazette had not yet been published) and that it intends to refuse ELA 77/3004 on the basis that there is no ground available for ELA 77/3004. As at today's date, ELA 77/3004 has not yet been refused and is still pending, and the Company is making enquiries with DMIRS regarding the exemption from mining.
WESTERN AUSTRALIAN GOLD/LITHIUM/NICKEL PROJECTS
Macarthur and Macarthur Australia Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Macarthur, are the substantial holder with 21.14% holding in Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI). The company holds the Pilbara Projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the Central Goldfields Projects located in and around the Leonora Goldfields region in Western Australia.56
Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Macarthur, acquired two tenements E45/4735 (Strelley Gorge) and E45/5324 (North Tambourah) from Infinity under which all non-iron ore rights are retained by Infinity pursuant to a Tenement Sale and Non-Iron Ore Rights Agreement dated 11 August 2021. Tenements EL 45/4735 (Strelley Gorge) applied for and was granted a 5 year extension of term through to 20 March 2027. In October 2022 as part of an Infinity Mining VTEM Max 967.8 line kilometre, geophysical survey, 60 late-time geophysical anomalies were identified across Strelley Gorge. Of these anomalies, two stand out (49 and 55); anomaly 55 has a noticeably higher amplitude to its surrounding anomalies. This tenement south east corner borders the Sulphur Springs VHMS deposit currently owned by Development Global Limited (Formerly Venture Resources Limited.)7
- NI 43-101 Technical Report filed October 1, 2012, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Macarthur Minerals Limited, Pre-Feasibility Study, Ularring Hematite
Project, Western Australia."
- Refer to the Company's news release dated 27 July 2022, titled "Quarterly Activities Report for period ended 30 June 2022".
- Refer to the Company's news release dated 28 October 2022, titled "Quarterly Activities Report for period ended 30 September 2022".
- Refer Infinity Mining Limited New Release , Results of VTEM Max Survey for precious and Base metals at Panorama, Strelley George and Hillside Projects, 10 May 2023.
Page 5 of 28
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Macarthur Minerals Limited published this content on 04 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2023 05:57:03 UTC.