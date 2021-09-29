Macarthur Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

- 2 -

AGENDA

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & REPORTS

To receive and consider the Australian statutory report of the directors and the Australian and Canadian financial reports of the Company and its controlled entities for the year ended March 31, 2021 together with the Auditors' reports thereon.

The reports can be accessed on the Company's website: www.macarthurminerals.com

Short Explanation: Neither the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) nor the Company's constitution require a vote of shareholders on the reports or statements at the meeting. Accordingly, no resolution will be put to shareholders on this item of business

RESOLUTION 1: ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, as set out in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 be adopted."

Short Explanation: Section 250R(2) of the Corporation Act requires a listed company to put to shareholders at each annual general meeting a resolution adopting the report on the remuneration of the company's directors, executives and senior managers included in the annual report. The above resolution is being proposed to comply with this requirement. The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its directors (Directors).

RESOLUTION 2: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ANDREW SUCKLING

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That Andrew Paul Suckling, who retires by rotation in accordance with the clause 18.6(a) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company in accordance with clause 18.8(a)(1) of the Company's Constitution."

Short Explanation: Pursuant to the Company Constitution, one-third of the Directors of the Company (other than the Managing Director) must retire at each annual general meeting and being eligible, may offer themselves for re-election at the annual general meeting.

RESOLUTION 3: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ALAN JOSEPH PHILLIPS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That Alan Joseph Phillips, who retires in accordance with clause 18.7(a) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company in accordance with clause 18.8(a)(1) of the Company's Constitution."

Short Explanation: Pursuant to the Company Constitution, to comply with any Listing Rules which oblige the company to permit shareholders to vote on the election of all Directors at the annual general meeting, those Directors must submit themselves for re-election at the annual general meeting.

RESOLUTION 4: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ALAN SPENCE PHILLIPS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution: