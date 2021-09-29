Macarthur Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM TO SHAREHOLDERS
Date of Meeting
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Time of Meeting
10.00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time)
Place of Meeting
555 Coronation Drive, Toowong QLD 4066
A Proxy Form is enclosed
Please read this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum carefully.
If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting please complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions.
Macarthur Minerals Limited
ABN 93 103 011 436
Head Office Brisbane:
G03, 555 Coronation Drive, Toowong, QLD 4066, Australia
Postal address: PO Box 1148, Milton, QLD 4064, Australia
T +617 3221 1796 | www.macarthurminerals.com
- 2 -
AGENDA
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & REPORTS
To receive and consider the Australian statutory report of the directors and the Australian and Canadian financial reports of the Company and its controlled entities for the year ended March 31, 2021 together with the Auditors' reports thereon.
The reports can be accessed on the Company's website: www.macarthurminerals.com
Short Explanation: Neither the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) nor the Company's constitution require a vote of shareholders on the reports or statements at the meeting. Accordingly, no resolution will be put to shareholders on this item of business
RESOLUTION 1: ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report, as set out in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 be adopted."
Short Explanation: Section 250R(2) of the Corporation Act requires a listed company to put to shareholders at each annual general meeting a resolution adopting the report on the remuneration of the company's directors, executives and senior managers included in the annual report. The above resolution is being proposed to comply with this requirement. The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its directors (Directors).
RESOLUTION 2: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ANDREW SUCKLING
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That Andrew Paul Suckling, who retires by rotation in accordance with the clause 18.6(a) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company in accordance with clause 18.8(a)(1) of the Company's Constitution."
Short Explanation: Pursuant to the Company Constitution, one-third of the Directors of the Company (other than the Managing Director) must retire at each annual general meeting and being eligible, may offer themselves for re-election at the annual general meeting.
RESOLUTION 3: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ALAN JOSEPH PHILLIPS
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That Alan Joseph Phillips, who retires in accordance with clause 18.7(a) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company in accordance with clause 18.8(a)(1) of the Company's Constitution."
Short Explanation: Pursuant to the Company Constitution, to comply with any Listing Rules which oblige the company to permit shareholders to vote on the election of all Directors at the annual general meeting, those Directors must submit themselves for re-election at the annual general meeting.
RESOLUTION 4: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ALAN SPENCE PHILLIPS
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That Alan Spence Phillips who retires in accordance with the clause 18.7(a) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company in accordance with clause 18.8(a)(1) of the Company's Constitution."
- 3 -
Short Explanation: Pursuant to the Company Constitution, to comply with any Listing Rules which oblige the company to permit shareholders to vote on the election of all Directors at the annual general meeting, those Directors must submit themselves for re-election at the annual general meeting.
RESOLUTION 5: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - CAMERON MCCALL
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That Cameron McCall, who retires in accordance with clause 18.7(a) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company in accordance with clause 18.8(a)(1) of the Company's Constitution."
Short Explanation: Pursuant to the Company Constitution, to comply with any Listing Rules which oblige the company to permit shareholders to vote on the election of all Directors at the annual general meeting, those Directors must submit themselves for re-election at the annual general meeting.
RESOLUTION 6: APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 327B(1) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, RSM Australia Partners having been nominated by shareholders and consented in writing to act as auditor of the Company, be appointed as auditor of the Company, effective from the date of the meeting."
Short Explanation: TSX-V Policy 3.1 section 12, requires that Canadian Auditor be elected or re-elected by Shareholders at the annual general meeting.
RESOLUTION 7: APPROVAL OF FIXED 20% EMPLOYEE SHARE COMPENSATION PLAN AND CONSULTANT SHARE COMPENSATION PLAN
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution, with or without amendment:
-
"The employee share compensation plan and the consultant share compensation plan of the Company (collectively the "Share Compensation Plans") which currently fix the maximum number of common shares of the Company that may be issued under the Share Compensation Plans at 20% of the number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding, are hereby approved as of the effective date of the Share Compensation Plans, as described in the Explanatory Statement dated September 28, 2021, subject to the Company obtaining all required approvals from the TSX-V and any other securities exchanges or other regulatory authorities;
-
Any unallocated entitlements under the Share Compensation Plans are approved and the Company is authorised to grant entitlements under the Share Compensation Plans; and
-
Any director or officer of the Company is hereby authorised and directed to do all acts and things and to execute and deliver all documents required, as in the opinion of such director or officer may be necessary or appropriate in order to give effect to items 1 and 2 of this resolution."
Short Explanation: The terms of the Current Share Compensation Plans fix the maximum number of common shares in the Company that may be issued at 20% of the number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding as of the effective date of the Current Share Compensation Plans. The Company is proposing to refresh the effective date of the Current Compensation Plans so that the fixed maximum number of common shares of the Company that may be issued under the Current Share Compensation Plans accurately reflects 20% of the number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding as of the Record Date for this Meeting.
- 4 -
RESOLUTION 8: AMENDMENTS TO THE SHARE COMPENSATION PLANS
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
1. "The amended employee share compensation plan and the consultant share compensation plan of the
Company (collectively the "Share Compensation Plans") as described in the Explanatory Statement dated September 28, 2021, be hereby ratified, confirmed and approved, subject to the Company obtaining all required approvals from the TSX-V and any other securities exchanges or other regulatory authorities; and
2. Any director or officer of the Company is hereby authorised and directed to do all acts and things and to execute and deliver all documents required, as in the opinion of such director or officer may be necessary or appropriate in order to give effect to this resolution."
Short Explanation: The Company is proposing to amend the terms of the Current Share Compensation Plans by adding the definition of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and adjust the definition of Listing Rules to refer to ASX, amendments to the expiry and termination provisions to Options and RSUs, and to include a cashless exercise feature as of the Record Date for this Meeting.
RESOLUTION 9: APPROVAL OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders with or without amendment:
"That, subject to the approval of the TSXV and ASX (as required):
-
The Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, as described and included in the Explanatory Statement,
(pursuant to which the directors may, from time to time, authorize the issuance of a maximum aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Omnibus Incentive Plan), is hereby authorised, ratified, approved and confirmed, subject to final regulatory approval; and
-
Any one or more of the directors or officers of the Company is authorised and directed, upon the Board resolving to give effect to this resolution, to take all necessary steps and proceedings and to execute, deliver and file any and all declarations, agreements, documents and other instruments and do all such other acts and things that may be necessary or desirable to give effect to the resolution."
Short Explanation: The Board has determined that it is desirable to have a wide range of incentive awards to attract, retain and motivate employees, executive directors and consultants as the Company targets the successful completion of a critical phase of transition to production.
The Omnibus Incentive Plan is a fixed plan which reserves for issuance a maximum of 10,000,000 common shares for future incentive awards linked to performance milestones. Subject to applicable limits prescribed by the Exchanges, the Company will have the flexibility to grant and award insiders a combination of performance awards including equity-based compensation, as appropriate and determined under the Company's compensation policies.
The Board considers that the Omnibus Incentive Plan ensures alignment of performance-based incentives to Participants and that adopting the Omnibus Plan is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.
RESOLUTION 10: APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution requiring a special majority of 75%:
"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, and for all other purposes, approval be given to the issue of equity securities up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company calculated at the time of the issue in accordance with formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Statement."
- 5 -
Short Explanation: ASX Listing Rule 7.1A enables the Company to issue Equity Securities up to 10% of the Company's fully paid ordinary shares securities on issue under the 10% Placement Capacity during the period of up to 12 months after shareholders approval at the annual general meeting and without using the Company's 15% annual placement capacity granted under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
RESOLUTION 11: APPROVAL OF CAPACITY FOR FUTURE SHARE PLACEMENT
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given to the Company to issue up to 30,000,000 Shares and up to 30,000,000 Warrants or Options, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Short Explanation: The Company is considering undertaking a placement of Shares to raise future funds
for a number of initiatives, including but not limited to: (i) supporting the Company's objective of bringing its hematite resources at Ularring into production; (ii) supporting transport infrastructure working capital requirements for the planned shipment of DSO hematite to be acquired by the Company under a recently announced mine gate sale agreement; (iii) undertaking potential further value engineering works following completion of the current Feasibility Study, if required to support the requirements of financiers and secure optimal financing terms for the Company's Lake Giles Iron Project located in Western Australia; and (iv) for exploration expenditure on any existing assets of the Company, for future assets acquired by the Company, or for general working and other capital purposes.
ASX Listing Rule 7.1 limits the amount of equity securities that a listed company can issue without shareholders approval at the annual general meeting over any 12 month period to 15% of the fully paid ordinary securities it had on issue at the start of that 12 month period. Accordingly, if resolution is passed, the consideration securities will be excluded in calculating the Company's 15% limit and enables the Company to issue Shares within a period of 3 months after the date of the annual general meeting.
RESOLUTION 12: POTENTIAL KEY EXECUTIVE TERMINATION BENEFITS
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders, with or without amendment:
"That, for a period commencing from the date this Resolution is passed and ending upon the expiry of all Securities issued or to be issued under the Macarthur Minerals Limited Share Compensation Plans, approval be given for all purposes including Part 2D.2 of the Corporations Act for the giving of benefits to any current or future person holding a managerial or executive office of the Company or a related body corporate (as defined in section 200AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) in connection with that person ceasing to hold such office, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Short Explanation: Certain regulatory requirements (including but not limited to Part 2 D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) restrict the benefits that can be given without shareholder approval to individuals who hold (or held in the previous three years) a managerial or executive office on leaving employment with the Company or its related bodies corporates (the Group). The Group's policy in relation to termination benefits and entitlements is to treat ceasing employees fairly having regard to applicable laws and market practice, while balancing this with the need to avoid excessive termination payouts. Approval is being sought so that the Company can continue to give effect to this policy, while complying with the Corporations Act. The Company is seeking approval for a three-year period which would have effect until the conclusion of the 2024 AGM.
Approval is sought for any current or future employees of the Group who: (a) are or become members of the Company's key management personnel (KMP); and (b) otherwise hold a managerial or executive office in the Company or a related body corporate (i.e. who serve as KMPs of subsidiaries), at the time of their termination or at any time in the three years prior to their termination (Relevant Executives). The approval sought does not cover non-executive directors, who are not entitled to receive any termination payments in connection with their retirement from the Board.
Disclaimer
Macarthur Minerals Limited published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:01:06 UTC.