Macau Property Opportunities Fund : Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2021

The leasing team continues to focus on improving the occupancy rate and achieving a more diverse tenant profile, shifting exposure away from gaming activities.

As at 30 June 2021, gross borrowing stood at US$136.6 million, which translates to a

The Company ended the financial year with a consolidated cash balance of US$11.8 million.

As at 30 June 2021, MPO's balance sheet held assets worth a total of US$247.0 million, against combined liabilities of US$149.1 million.

1 Calculation was adjusted to reflect like-for-like comparisons to 30 June 2020 due to the divestment of properties during the year.

Achieved further sales of assets of US$9.9 million. The proceeds from our property sales have been used to further reduce debt.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited announces its results for the year ended 30 June 2021. The Company, which is managed by Sniper Capital Limited, holds strategic property investments in Macau.

On the divestment front, each of the units and each of the floors has a separate strata title which allows flexibility of disposal options compared to en-bloc sales. The Board and the

Manager are actively reviewing the company's divestment strategy against the background of market developments. At One Central Residences, during the financial year, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Company secured the sale of the last remaining unit at One Central Residences for HK$25 million (US$3.2 million), a 4% premium to its most recent valuation.

The Fountainside

During the financial year, the Company has completed sales worth HK$51.8 million (US$6.7 million) involving four residential units and a car park. The Manager has also signed a sale and purchase agreement to sell the final standard unit at HK$11.8 million (US$1.5 million). The transaction was completed in August 2021. With these sales, the Company has divested all 36 standard units at The Fountainside . While the Company continues to market the four villas, work to reconfigure the two duplexes has commenced and is targeted to be largely complete by the end of 2021. Rendering of the reconfigured units have been created and marketing of sales is expected to commence in early 2022.

Penha Heights

The Company launched a refreshed sales and marketing push with specialist property agents from Q4 2020. We continue to work thoughtfully with specialist agents to explore all potential avenues for a divestment of the property on acceptable terms.



Mark Huntley, Chairman of Macau Property Opportunities Fund, said:

"Being seen as a motivated seller - as opposed to one compelled to sell due to circumstances - has been key to our approach, as has exploring a variety of complementary strategies to achieve our divestment objectives.

"However, the magnitude of the challenges COVID-19 travel restrictions have posed to the Manager's ability to execute the divestment strategy cannot be overstated. Given the impact of such external factors, it cannot be assumed that all of the Company's assets will be divested on acceptable terms by the end of 2021."

For more information, please visit www.mpofund.comfor the Company's full Annual Report 2021.

The Manager will be available to speak to analysts and the media. If you would like to arrange a call, please contact Investor Relations of Sniper Capital Limited at info@snipercapital.com.

Page | 2