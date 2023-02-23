Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPO   GG00BGDYFV61

MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED

(MPO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-02-23 am EST
56.25 GBX    0.00%
03:04pMacau Property net asset value falls but eyes resurgence on Covid ease
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (MPO.L) MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue $17.8M
MT
02:01aEarnings Flash (MPO.L) MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND Posts Fiscal H1 Loss $-0.07
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macau Property net asset value falls but eyes resurgence on Covid ease

02/23/2023 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd on Thursday said its interim loss widened, blaming a difficult trading backdrop during the half-year period, though it believes an easing of Covid-19 curbs will be a tailwind.

The Macau-focused investment company Macau said its pretax loss in the six months that ended December 31 was USD5.4 million, widening from USD4.5 million a year earlier.

During the same period, its fair value loss on disposals of investment property was USD7.7 million, against none a year earlier.

Its net asset value per share fell to USD1.19 on December, from USD1.51 a year earlier and USD1.25 at the end of June.

Macau Property declared no dividend for the period.

"Throughout the period, our divestment process continued against a very difficult backdrop, with a consistent focus on marketing more units at The Waterside. We have maintained a pragmatic, measured approach to market conditions, balancing our need for debt reduction and working capital with the market's emerging upside potential," said Chair Mark Huntley.

"The dramatic effects of the easing of Covid-related restrictions can only benefit the outlook for Macau, leading to a more supportive environment for the company as it pursues its divestment strategy."

Shares in Macau Property closed up 0.4% to 56.50 pence each in London on Thursday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED
03:04pMacau Property net asset value falls but eyes resurgence on Covid ease
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (MPO.L) MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue $17...
MT
02:01aEarnings Flash (MPO.L) MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND Posts Fiscal H1 Loss $-0.07
MT
02/17Macau Property Opportunities Fund : Quarterly Net Asset Value Update
PU
02/01TRADING UPDATES: Atlantic ups estimate; Kefi to list in Saudi Arabia
AN
02/01TRADING UPDATES: Atlantic ups estimate; Kefi to list in Saudi Arabia
AN
01/13TRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
01/13TRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,72 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 41,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 58,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Naylor Huntley Chairman
Alan Henry Clifton Independent Non-Executive Director
Carmen Ling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACAU PROPERTY OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED7.66%42
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.09%10 314
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.29%5 461
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.28%3 897
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.77%3 864
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.85%3 853