Macbee Planet : 【Delayed】Q1 FY04/22 Financial Results Presentation
Q1 FY04/22
Financial Results Presentation
September 14, 2021
Macbee Planet, Inc. (Stock code: 7095)
Company Overview
Company name
Macbee Planet, Inc. (7095)
Establishment date
August 25, 2015
Capital
399 million yen (as of end-July 2021)
Business description
Provision of data-driven marketing analytics services
Head office location
3-11-11 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
No. of employees
57 (as of end-July 2021)
History
Aug. 2015
Established Macbee Planet, Inc.
Aug. 2015
Released data analytics platform "Honeycomb"
Nov. 2017
Released web customer service tool "Robee"
Dec. 2018
Opened Fukuoka Office (sales office)
Mar. 2020
Listed on Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Mar. 2021
Made Sambar Labs PH Inc. a subsidiary
Mar. 2021
Established Smash Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2021
Made α, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary
Q1 FY04/22 Results Summary
Achieved record-high net sales and operating profit, far exceeding the plan.
Net sales (millions of yen)
Operating profit
(millions of yen)
Plan (before
Plan (before revision)
8.0%
revision)
1,000
12,000
8.0%
5.8%
Progress
4.2%
Progress
9,779
rate
3.3%
785
rate
34.6
%
33.3
%
6,466
374
4,685
4,150
333
3,361
198
110
FY04/18
FY04/19
FY04/20
FY04/21
Q1
FY04/18
FY04/19
FY04/20
FY04/21
Q1
FY04/22
FY04/22
Sales growth
Steady growth driven by the success
of LTV marketing across the Company.
In addition, a surge in demand in the securities industry resulted in rapid sales growth in both AC and MT businesses.
Profit growth
Gross profit increased due to growth in the AC business and growth in the high gross margin MT business.
Operating profit increased as a result of curbing SG&A expenses.
Impact of COVID-19
The beauty industry (brick-and- mortar) had no busy season this year.
*Consolidated financial statements were introduced in FY04/21. Thus, figures up to FY04/20 are non-consolidated.
FY04/22 Topics
Strengthened technologies and systems to evolve and deepen LTV marketing.
1
Strengthening
• Further evolved/deepened LTV marketing through AI and 3D technology
technology
*
of α, Inc. (Alpha Co., Ltd.), which became a subsidiary in August 2021
• Appointed two of α, Inc.'s directors to head the technology department
and accelerated technology investments
2
Enhancing
• Hired an executive officer for the AC Business and worked on
systems
strengthening the front office and further evolving LTV marketing
• Established the Business Development Division and Solutions Division
to promote growth strategies.
• Upwardly revised earnings forecast for FY04/22
3
Earnings
Net sales:
12,280 million yen (+2.3%)
forecast
Operating profit:
1,060 million yen (+6.0%)
Operating margin:
8.6% (+0.3ppt)
See appendix for information on α, Inc.
α, Inc.'s sales are expected to be partially recognized as net sales based on the new revenue recognition standard.
Establishing a Technological Infrastructure
■ Promoted growth strategies by utilizing α, Inc.'s AI and 3D technologies for LTV marketing.
Data analysis
LTV prediction capability
Web customer
Expand into
new LTV verticals
Establish
infrastructure for
applicable data
service
LTV improvement capability
Accelerate expansion into other industries
