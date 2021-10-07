Log in
    7095   JP3862970005

MACBEE PLANET, INC.

(7095)
Macbee Planet : 【Delayed】Q1 FY04/22 Financial Results Presentation

10/07/2021
Q1 FY04/22

Financial Results Presentation

September 14, 2021

Macbee Planet, Inc. (Stock code: 7095)

Company Overview

Company name

Macbee Planet, Inc. (7095)

Establishment date

August 25, 2015

Capital

399 million yen (as of end-July 2021)

Business description

Provision of data-driven marketing analytics services

Head office location

3-11-11 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

No. of employees

57 (as of end-July 2021)

History

Aug. 2015

Established Macbee Planet, Inc.

Aug. 2015

Released data analytics platform "Honeycomb"

Nov. 2017

Released web customer service tool "Robee"

Dec. 2018

Opened Fukuoka Office (sales office)

Mar. 2020

Listed on Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Mar. 2021

Made Sambar Labs PH Inc. a subsidiary

Mar. 2021

Established Smash Co., Ltd.

Aug. 2021

Made α, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary

Macbee Planet,Inc.

2

Q1 FY04/22 Results Summary

  • Achieved record-high net sales and operating profit, far exceeding the plan.

Net sales (millions of yen)

Operating profit (millions of yen)

Plan (before

Plan (before revision)

8.0%

revision)

1,000

12,000

8.0%

5.8%

Progress

4.2%

Progress

9,779

rate

3.3%

785

rate

34.6%

33.3%

6,466

374

4,685

4,150

333

3,361

198

110

FY04/18

FY04/19

FY04/20

FY04/21

Q1

FY04/18

FY04/19

FY04/20

FY04/21

Q1

FY04/22

FY04/22

Sales growth

  • Steady growth driven by the success

of LTV marketing across the Company.

  • In addition, a surge in demand in the securities industry resulted in rapid sales growth in both AC and MT businesses.

Profit growth

  • Gross profit increased due to growth in the AC business and growth in the high gross margin MT business.
  • Operating profit increased as a result of curbing SG&A expenses.

Impact of COVID-19

  • The beauty industry (brick-and- mortar) had no busy season this year.

*Consolidated financial statements were introduced in FY04/21. Thus, figures up to FY04/20 are non-consolidated.

Macbee Planet,Inc.

Macbee Planet,Inc.

3 3

FY04/22 Topics

  • Strengthened technologies and systems to evolve and deepen LTV marketing.

1

Strengthening

Further evolved/deepened LTV marketing through AI and 3D technology

technology

*

of α, Inc. (Alpha Co., Ltd.), which became a subsidiary in August 2021

Appointed two of α, Inc.'s directors to head the technology department

and accelerated technology investments

2

Enhancing

Hired an executive officer for the AC Business and worked on

systems

strengthening the front office and further evolving LTV marketing

Established the Business Development Division and Solutions Division

to promote growth strategies.

Upwardly revised earnings forecast for FY04/22

3

Earnings

Net sales:

12,280 million yen (+2.3%)

forecast

Operating profit:

1,060 million yen (+6.0%)

Operating margin:

8.6% (+0.3ppt)

  • See appendix for information on α, Inc.
  • α, Inc.'s sales are expected to be partially recognized as net sales based on the new revenue recognition standard.

Macbee Planet,Inc.

4 4

Macbee Planet,Inc.

Establishing a Technological Infrastructure

■ Promoted growth strategies by utilizing α, Inc.'s AI and 3D technologies for LTV marketing.

AI

technology

3D

Data analysis

LTV prediction capability

Web customer

Expand into

new LTV verticals

Establish

infrastructure for

applicable data

technology

service

LTV improvement capability

technology

Accelerate expansion into other industries

Macbee Planet,Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Macbee Planet Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 12 580 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2022 702 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 017 M 225 M 224 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 39,2%
Managers and Directors
Yusuke Kojima President & Representative Director
Tomohiro Chiba Director & GM-Corporate Administration
Hiroshi Sawa Independent Outside Director
Masakazu Matsumoto Director & General Manager-Product
Hideyuki Uraya Director & General Manager-Consulting
