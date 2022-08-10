Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMK   CA5543244001

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD.

(BMK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-08-09 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
08:02aMacDonald Mines Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
08:01aMacDonald Mines Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
07/12MacDonald Mines Proposes Share Consolidation News Release
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MacDonald Mines Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

08/10/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:BMK) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on August 9, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the shareholders:

  • elected Gregory Romain, Stuart Adair, Kevin Tanas, Amanda Fullerton and Steven Butler as directors of the Company;
  • reappointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditors;
  • approved the continued use of the Company’s stock option plan (the “Plan”) as well as certain amendments to the Plan in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies; and
  • approved the consolidation of the outstanding securities of the Company on an up to one-for-ten basis (the “Consolidation”), with the actual exchange ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Effective August 10, 2022, the Company also granted 1,250,000 stock options under the Plan to a director of the Company on a pre-Consolidation basis. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. 50% of the options vested immediately upon grant and the remaining 50% will vest on February 9, 2023.

The grant of options and the completion of the Consolidation are subject to the approval of the TSXV. Please see the Company’s press release dated July 11, 2022 for more information regarding the Consolidation.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.
MacDonald Mines is a Canadian Gold and base metal exploration company focused on exploring its 100%-owned, 19,720 ha (197 km2) SPJ Project, 20 km southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario. The Company’s focus is to locate what it theorizes to be large gold systems with high-grade gold surrounding the past producing Scadding gold mine and potential large gold structures surrounding Alwyn, Glade, MacLeod and Norstar. The Company is also focusing on key battery metal systems surrounding Candore and Jerome within the SPJ Project to supply the renewable energy transition, particularly nickel, copper, and PGE’s. The demand and need for critical battery metals is at an all-time high, and MacDonald Mines feels the SPJ Property Area has the potential to be part of the solution.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain “forward looking statements.” Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com

  
For more information, please contact:
  
Greg Romain, President & CEOFrank Gagnon, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (416)364-7024Phone: +1 (705)288-5300
Email: gromain@macdonaldmines.comEmail: ir@macdonaldmines.com


All news about MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD.
08:02aMacDonald Mines Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
08:01aMacDonald Mines Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
07/12MacDonald Mines Proposes Share Consolidation News Release
AQ
07/11MacDonald Mines Proposes Share Consolidation
GL
07/11MacDonald Mines Proposes Share Consolidation
GL
05/30MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/25MacDonald Mines Provides Update on 2022 Phase 1 Drill Program
GL
05/25MacDonald Mines Provides Update on 2022 Phase 1 Drill Program
GL
05/25MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. Provides Update on 2022 Phase 1 Drill Program
CI
05/04MacDonald Reports on GoldSpot Discoveries Findings at SPJ Project
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,10 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,88 M 3,01 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory James Romain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quentin Yarie Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Tanas Independent Director
Stuart Adair Director
Amanda Fullerton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD.-50.00%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.46%136 935
RIO TINTO PLC1.90%100 921
GLENCORE PLC23.83%73 233
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.90%42 977
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)61.78%41 567