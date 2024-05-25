MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. has discovered inconsistencies in certain assay results from the Scadding gold prospect that were previously publicly announced by way of releases and which may also have been disclosed or used in certain other disclosure documents, such as the National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Scadding gold project dated October 18, 2019. Accordingly, the company hereby withdraws all its previously announced assay results for the Scadding gold project and advises that such results and the disclosure that such results are based on should not be relied upon. The company is conducting a detailed review and comparison of the assay results from the Scadding gold project with the company's disclosure documents in order to identify and quantify the extent of any incongruities.

These inconsistencies are limited to the Scadding gold project which is not a flagship project for the company nor is there a resource of any kind associated with it. The Glade and Alwyn properties are unaffected.