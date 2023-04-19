Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Börse Stuttgart
  5. MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3M72   CA5543244001

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD.

(3M72)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  10:31:25 2022-12-07 am EST
0.0350 EUR   +250.00%
10:00aMacDonald Mines Appoints Mike England as Interim CEO and Director
GL
09:24aArdiden Limited - APPOINTMENT OF MR GREGORY ROMAIN AS CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AQ
04/13MacDonald Mines Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
GL
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MacDonald Mines Appoints Mike England as Interim CEO and Director

04/19/2023 | 10:00am EDT
TORONTO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike England as interim CEO as well as a director of the Company effective today. Mr. England is a seasoned venture capitalist with more than two decades of experience in the mineral exploration industry. Mike has successfully founded, funded, and managed several companies in North America that focus on the exploration of precious, base and industrial metals and has raised over $100 million in equity financings throughout his career. Mr. England is currently CEO of Rockland Resources Ltd. (RKL.CN), Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (GLM.CN) and Sky Gold Corp. (SKYG.V).

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mike as interim CEO and Director of MacDonald Mines. His many years in mineral exploration, as well as capital markets, and his impressive track record of creating value for investors make Mike the perfect candidate to lead the Company forward in the interim,” said Amanda Fullerton, Board Chair, on behalf of the Board.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.
MacDonald Mines is a Canadian gold and base metal exploration company focused on exploring its 100%-owned, 19,720ha (197km2) SPJ Project, 20km southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario. The Company’s focus is to locate what it theorizes to be large gold systems with high-grade gold surrounding the past producing Scadding Gold Mine and potential large gold structures surrounding Alwyn, Glade, MacLeod and Norstar. The Company is also focusing on key battery metal systems surrounding Candore and Jerome within the SPJ Project to supply the renewable energy transition, particularly nickel, copper, and PGE’s. The demand and need for critical battery metals is at an all-time high, and MacDonald Mines feels the SPJ Property Area has the potential to be part of the solution.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com

For more information, please contact:

Fiona Fitzmaurice Chief Financial Officer, (416) 817-4350, ffitzmaurice@macdonaldmines.com


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,10 M -2,31 M -2,31 M
Net cash 2021 1,29 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,14 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory James Romain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fiona Fitzmaurice Chief Financial Officer
Quentin Yarie Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Tanas Independent Director
Stuart Adair Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD.-92.72%2
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.08%158 729
RIO TINTO PLC-3.26%117 501
GLENCORE PLC-9.85%77 485
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 356
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.49%42 197
