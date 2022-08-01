Mace Security International : OTCQX June 30, 2022 Quarterly Report

Mace Security International, Inc. Quarterly Report June 30, 2022

Mace Security International, Inc. Quarterly Report For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information included in this Annual Information and Disclosure Statement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this Annual Information and Disclosure Statement, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements. Item 1 The exact name of the issuer and the address of its principal executive offices Mace Security International, Inc. ("Company") 4400 Carnegie Avenue Cleveland, OH 44103 Phone: (440) 424-5321 Fax: (216) 361-9555 Website: www.mace.com Investor Relations: Sanjay Singh Phone: (216) 539-0544 Email: ssingh@mace.com Address: Same as above

Mace Security International, Inc. Quarterly Report For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Item 2 Shares outstanding Common Stock (i) Period end date: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (ii) Number of shares authorized 100,000,000 100,000,000 (iii) Number of shares outstanding 64,869,879 64,703,965 (iv) Freely tradable (public float) 41,872,776 38,504,286 (v) Total number of shareholders of record 94 95 The number of beneficial shareholders of Mace Security International, Inc. owning at least 100 shares exceeds 50. Preferred Stock (vi) Period end date: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (vii) Number of shares authorized 10,000,000 10,000,000 (viii) Number of shares outstanding - - (ix) Freely tradable (public float) - - (x) Total number of shareholders of record - - Item 3 Interim financial statements The Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, including the unaudited interim Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, are filed separately and called Quarterly Report - Second Quarter 2022 and are hereby incorporated by reference into this Quarterly Report. Item 4 Management's discussion and analysis or plan of operation A. Plan of operation This item is not applicable, as the Company has had net sales in each of the last two fiscal years. Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Mace Security International, Inc. operates in one business segment, the Security Segment, which sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. The Company also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets.

Mace Security International, Inc. Quarterly Report For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with three months ended June 30, 2021 Net Sales Net sales comparative information for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Increase % Increase Net Sales by Type of Customer 2022 2021 (Decrease) (Decrease) Consumer $ 1,766 $ 3,237 $ (1,471) (45.4%) Tactical 54 83 (29) (34.9%) International 73 27 46 170.4% Other 88 49 39 79.6% Total $ 1,981 $ 3,396 $ (1,415) (41.7%) Total net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreased 41.7% to $1,981, compared with net sales of $3,396 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net sales to customers in the consumer market decreased $1,471, or 45.4%, in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021. This decrease in net sales was due primarily to an overall decrease in sales to existing brick and mortar retailers and e-commerce channels from declining consumer demand in response to the effect of inflation on the price of household staple products and the corresponding reduction in impulse or discretionary purchases. Tactical net sales, which include tactical spray products, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreased ($29), or (34.9%), compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due a decrease in sales to several larger tactical customers. Sales to International customers for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $46, or 170.4% due primarily to the recovery from the impact of Covid-19 oversees and international freight issues impacting delivery of product in 2021. Sales to other types of customers for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased $39 or 79.6% as the Company increased sales to non-traditional customers in the healthcare and hospitality industries. Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreased 42.3% to $1,194, or 60.3% of net sales, compared with $2,070, or 61.0% of net sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 primarily due to the 41.7% decrease in net sales. Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022 benefited from the Company's continuing efforts to reduce its base operating costs.