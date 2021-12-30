Mace Security International : Popular New Year's resolutions and the safety device to match

It's almost 2022, are you ready? The big question, ready for what? What will 2022 bring in terms of work, travel, and spare time? Questions we will all have to handle on a weekly, if not daily basis. We're here to help prepare and empower you for whatever lies ahead. And most of us are resolving to make 2022 a better year. Let's have some practical fun - see if your resolution made our list, and find out some practical ways to stay empowered and help ensure your safety and the safety of your loved ones while striving to reach your goals.

1. GET MORE EXERCISE / LOSE WEIGHT

From Anaerobic weight training to Yoga - the choices seem endless. Where do you start? For resolutions to be effective, identify a deeper meaning. Do you want to improve your stamina? Keep up with your partner or roommate? Not get winded when you walk the dog? Find something personal, so it motivates you to keep going. Write it down, save it on your phone or near your computer. "I want to lose weight because..."

If walking, jogging or hiking are among your choices, you need something very portable when it comes to your personal safety. At Mace® Brand, our palm stun device or a sport pepper spray are ideal.

2. WALK THE DOG MORE FREQUENTLY

You know it's healthy for you to get more exercise, and it's also important for your pet. Something you may not know, according to Pawtracks, walking a dog is good for the dog's mental health. Dogs like to communicate by smell. The scents they discover while out on a walk help them manage their worlds, much like us checking the news on a daily basis. Always take along your Muzzle Dog Repellent, you never know when you'll encounter an unfriendly animal. And the spray won't harm animals.

3. GET OUTSIDE / ENJOY THE OUTDOORS

﻿Sunshine and fresh air work wonders on your body, even if it's for just a few minutes each day. In addition to getting some Vitamin D from the sun, getting outside can help reduce stress and even foster creativity. Keep a Mace® Brand Outdoor Bundle in your garage, and stay prepared to stay safe outdoors.

4. LEARN A NEW SKILL OR HOBBY

A new app that helps calm you down, painting, collecting, meditation - the choices to learn something new are numerous. Once again, make it something very specific to help motivate you. And while you're trying something new, plug in to the most popular empowering podcasts. We've made it easy for you to listen along as you try out your new skill or hobby.

5. SPEND MORE TIME WITH FAMILY

If one of your resolutions is to spend more time with your family - plan, plan, plan. It's takes effort and planning to make all the moving parts come together. Overcommunicate, be ready to adjust, and count small victories. A good way to stay connected with family members is to find a personal safety device that best suites their lifestyle. Think about what they need. The MACE®pink pack combo kit covers the bases for most families, and includes a personal alarm keychain that's great for students of all ages.

6. STOP SAYING "YES" TO EVERYTHING

One of the more common resolutions this year is to get back more personal time. Set boundaries at home, work, and school. Don't say "yes" to everything. Make vacation time vacation time. That means unplug and become more aware of your surroundings. It's a chance to make yourself more aware of what's around you day in and day out. Practice situational awareness with your family.

7. RELAX

﻿"How do I relax, I have too much to do!" Sound familiar? Green tea, meditate, breath. Try each, in no particular order. We found this a bit funny, a link to 40 ways to relax in 5 minutes or less. Who has time for that?

Make 2022 a great year. And check in frequently at www.mace.com for informative ways to stay educated and empowered.

Another story you would enjoy: Pepper Spray vs. Pepper Gel - Which Self-Defense Product is Best for Y (mace.com)