Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mace Security International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MACE   US5543352083

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MACE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/20 10:18:46 am EDT
0.2745 USD    0.00%
05:05pMACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : Ready to Get Outside? Let Safety Be a Guide - Mace Brand Can Help
PU
04/18MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : Staying Safe on Public Transportation - How Mace Brand Can Help
PU
04/12Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Resignation of Jayne E. Juvan as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mace Security International : Ready to Get Outside? Let Safety Be a Guide - Mace Brand Can Help

04/20/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ready to Get Outside? Let Safety Be a Guide - Mace® Brand Can Help
maceDan StadlerApr 20, 2022
Share

Got cabin fever? Get outside. Are you ready to run? Or at least walk fast? I think we all are. And now is the time to engage outdoors. For most of us, that means dusting off the tennis shoes and getting some exercise. Perhaps you have a growing family - a new baby, a new dog, a new set of friends that like to exercise. As you head out to the neighborhood or a nearby park, keep your personal safety in mind. Let Mace®Brand be your guide to staying safe while you're enjoying the great outdoors.

WALKING AND RUNNING SAFETY

You've heard the saying "you have to learn to walk before you can run," well, the same holds true when it comes to your personal safety. Let's walk you through some safety tips for when you head outside.

  • Make it social
  • Be visible
  • Follow basic traffic laws

Let's expand on these tips. The expression "safety in numbers" rings true for your personal safety when you're outside walking or running. Look for friends or neighbors to join you, or get connected with a hiking or walking group in your area. You're less likely to become a target if you travel in groups.

Wear bright-colored or reflective clothing, even in the daylight. It's not just a fashion trend, it makes good safety sense. Neon apparel is popular right now, and it's smart to be sense to be seen at all times.

Be sure to be aware of the traffic laws and sidewalk conditions where you'll be walking or running. Remember, on most roads it's best to go against the flow of traffic so you can see what is coming at you. Walking or running in designated lanes as part of a park system can be a bit confusing. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the proper flow before heading out on foot.

  • Go with a friend - pets count!

Can't find a human friend? Take your pet with you. And at Mace® Brand, we have the perfect companion for you and your pet - Muzzle Dog Repellent Pepper Spray. Not all dogs and humans are friendly. Our Muzzle Dog Repellent spray easily fits into your hand, and can keep you safe from a would be attacker - dog or human. And this spray will not harm the animals.

PREPARING YOUR BODY FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITY

Check with your doctor before starting any exercise routine, and take time to stretch before and after any outdoor activity. Stretching and warming up your muscles prior to activity is an important part of muscle and joint health. Just like a car's engine, your muscles work more efficiently when they are warmed up and ready.

Be honest with with your physical abilities and limitations. Then match your activity levels to your abilities, the "walk before run" mentality is a good idea.

CONSIDER A PERSONAL SAFETY DEVICE

Employees of Mace®Brandenjoy many activities at different levels. Most of us are just like you, and that's why we use many of our employees in our instructional videos. We want to help you feel empowered, and we do that through our educational blogs and videos.

Our team tests our pepper sprays, pepper gels, personal alarms, stun devices, and even gets first crack at our new products, including the new Chameleon Pepper Spray.

We've made it easier for you to narrow down your personal safety choices. We have an Outdoor Safety Kit, and a Runners Safety Kit that comes with personal safety devices to fit your outdoor needs. Remember, there's safety in preparation, and preparation leads to empowerment. Take a look at these videos, all are put together with the help of real MACE employees.

Stay safe everyone.

﻿Another story you would enjoy: Hot Items Right Now From Mace Brand - Why Pepper Gels?

Share

Leave a comment

All comments are moderated before being published

Name
Email
Content
Post comment

Disclaimer

Mace Security International Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:04:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:05pMACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : Ready to Get Outside? Let Safety Be a Guide - Mace Brand Can..
PU
04/18MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : Staying Safe on Public Transportation - How Mace Brand Can H..
PU
04/12Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Resignation of Jayne E. Juvan as Director
CI
04/08MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : How Many Colors Can a Chameleon Change? You Decide
PU
04/08Mace Security Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
CI
04/07MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : If You Had to Pick Just One Personal Safety Produc
PU
03/31MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : March 30, 2022 – Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript &nda..
PU
03/30TRANSCRIPT : Mace Security International, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2022
CI
03/30Mace Security International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
03/28MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : 2021 OTCQX Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 17,7 M 17,7 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mace Security International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Singh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Weisbarth Chief Financial Officer
Denis James Amato Independent Director
Daniel V. Perella Independent Director
Bradley James Dickerson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.65%18
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.55%382 116
UNILEVER PLC-13.28%113 699
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-25.83%98 475
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.54%67 760
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-8.28%65 038