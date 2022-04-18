Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mace Security International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MACE   US5543352083

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MACE)
04/18 09:32:33 am EDT
0.2633 USD   -2.14%
Mace Security International : Staying Safe on Public Transportation - How Mace Brand Can Help

04/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Staying Safe on Public Transportation - How Mace® Brand can Help
Dan StadlerApr 18, 2022
Taking public transportation can be a good shortcut, but when it comes to your safety don't cut any corners. Safety matters, and by doing a little homework, you can educate yourself on the best ways to stay safe while commuting on public transportation. At Mace®Brand, we believe that education leads to empowerment.

Here are some practical ways to stay safe while traveling on public transportation.

PLAN YOUR TRIP

Looking like you don't know or aren't sure of where you're going makes you a target. Plan your trip in advance, know where you're catching a connector if that's part of your trip, and let someone know where you're going. You'll look and feel much more confident if you have a plan.

WATCH YOUR SURROUNDINGS / STAY ALERT

Keep your head and eyes up, and try not to let anyone invade your personal space. Don't plan on sleeping or zoning out during your trip. You don't have to be hyper, but staying alert is a good idea to help ensure your personal safety.

STAY OFF YOUR DEVICE

You've probably heard this a few times - it matters. Stay off your phone and if you're listening to music, be sure to lower the volume or only listen in one ear. This keeps you engaged with what's happening around you and you'll be able to adjust if there is an emergency or a sudden change in your route.

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS

If a situation doesn't seem or feel right, it's probably not. Trust your gut. Your intuition should never be ignored. Be sure to locate all the exits and try to anticipate an alternate way out if the way you got on your public transportation suddenly gets blocked.

HAVE SOMETHING FOR PERSONAL SAFETY

Consider a personal safety device from Mace® Brand. A personal alarm keychain is safe and effective for everyone. Ours even comes with a built-in whistle. We also have a full assortment of pepper sprays and pepper gels for your protection.

SEE WHAT YOU LIKE

﻿One of the best ways to figure out which personal safety device would be best for you is to actually see how they work. We have several "how to " videos for you to check out below. Plus several more on WWW.MACE.COM

Stay safe everyone.

Another story you would enjoy: If You Had To Pick Just One Personal Safety Product From Mace Brand -

Disclaimer

Mace Security International Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 17,4 M 17,4 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mace Security International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Singh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Weisbarth Chief Financial Officer
Denis James Amato Independent Director
Daniel V. Perella Independent Director
Bradley James Dickerson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.59%17
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.06%380 103
UNILEVER PLC-13.09%114 494
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-28.72%94 641
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.16%68 038
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-8.78%66 260