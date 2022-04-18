Mace Security International : Staying Safe on Public Transportation - How Mace Brand Can Help

Taking public transportation can be a good shortcut, but when it comes to your safety don't cut any corners. Safety matters, and by doing a little homework, you can educate yourself on the best ways to stay safe while commuting on public transportation. At Mace®Brand, we believe that education leads to empowerment.

Here are some practical ways to stay safe while traveling on public transportation.

PLAN YOUR TRIP

Looking like you don't know or aren't sure of where you're going makes you a target. Plan your trip in advance, know where you're catching a connector if that's part of your trip, and let someone know where you're going. You'll look and feel much more confident if you have a plan.

WATCH YOUR SURROUNDINGS / STAY ALERT

Keep your head and eyes up, and try not to let anyone invade your personal space. Don't plan on sleeping or zoning out during your trip. You don't have to be hyper, but staying alert is a good idea to help ensure your personal safety.

STAY OFF YOUR DEVICE

You've probably heard this a few times - it matters. Stay off your phone and if you're listening to music, be sure to lower the volume or only listen in one ear. This keeps you engaged with what's happening around you and you'll be able to adjust if there is an emergency or a sudden change in your route.

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS

If a situation doesn't seem or feel right, it's probably not. Trust your gut. Your intuition should never be ignored. Be sure to locate all the exits and try to anticipate an alternate way out if the way you got on your public transportation suddenly gets blocked.

HAVE SOMETHING FOR PERSONAL SAFETY

Consider a personal safety device from Mace® Brand. A personal alarm keychain is safe and effective for everyone. Ours even comes with a built-in whistle. We also have a full assortment of pepper sprays and pepper gels for your protection.

Stay safe everyone.

