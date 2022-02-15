Mace Security International : What is the Difference Between Mace and Pepper Spray?

It's the Mace® Brand Corporate Office along Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland. It's just down the road from where the Cleveland Guardians play baseball.
Mace® is a brand - pepper spray is what's inside the canisters we make.
Mace® Brand pepper spray is our best known product. We hear it and read it frequently "...the crowd got maced..." Actually, the crowd got sprayed with pepper spray.
Remember, Mace® is a brand, pepper spray is what's inside. You might see it in all capital letters as well - MACE® - same thing, it refers to the brand of pepper spray.
Mace® Brand pepper spray is created with OC, Oleoresin capsicum. It's a naturally occurring substance derived from hot peppers. The second biggest ingredient is triple filtered water!
Mace®
Brand has a variety of safety products that include defense sprays and more. Two of our products that usually get the 'I didn't know Mace made that' reaction are the Muzzle Dog Repellent
pepper spray and Guard Alaska Bear Spray
. Neither will cause any permanent harm to animals - they're made to help you get away from unfriendly foes.
We like to package many or our popular, non-lethal personal defense products into kits. The kits save you money and you get items that naturally go together. For example, our Outdoor Safety Kit
includes two Guard Alaska Bear Sprays and two Muzzle Dog Repellent pepper sprays. Our best-selling kits are the Dorm Room Safety Kit
and the Apartment Safety Kit
.
Our mission is to provide community and family safety through individual empowerment. This is more than a statement to us, it's how we approach our commitment to you and your family. Where can I get Mace Brand pepper spray? Just head to our website: WWW.MACE.COM