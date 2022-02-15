Mace Security International : What is the Difference Between Mace and Pepper Spray?

It's the Mace ® Brand Corporate Office along Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland. It's just down the road from where the Cleveland Guardians play baseball.

Mace® is a brand - pepper spray is what's inside the canisters we make.

Mace ® Brand pepper spray is our best known product. We hear it and read it frequently "...the crowd got maced..." Actually, the crowd got sprayed with pepper spray.

Remember, Mace ® is a brand, pepper spray is what's inside. You might see it in all capital letters as well - MACE ® - same thing, it refers to the brand of pepper spray.

Mace® Brand pepper spray is created with OC, Oleoresin capsicum. It's a naturally occurring substance derived from hot peppers. The second biggest ingredient is triple filtered water!

® Brand has a variety of safety products that include defense sprays and more. Two of our products that usually get the 'I didn't know Mace made that' reaction are the MaceBrand has a variety of safety products that include defense sprays and more. Two of our products that usually get the 'I didn't know Mace made that' reaction are the Muzzle Dog Repellent pepper spray and Guard Alaska Bear Spray . Neither will cause any permanent harm to animals - they're made to help you get away from unfriendly foes.