Mace Security International : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

10/25/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Sunday, October 25th, 2020
Mace Security International, Inc.
4400 Carnegie
Cleveland, OH 44103

CLEVELAND, OH, October 26, 2020 / (ACCESS DIRECT)/ - Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE) will broadcast its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Monday, November 2, 2020. The call will begin at 11:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday October 29, 2020. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be available at www.corp.mace.com on Thursday October 29, 2020 and will remain available after the call.

The full set of financial statements and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on October 29, 2020 on the 'Investors' section of Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading 'Investor Relations.' The event can also be accessed by telephone within the US at (833) 360-0862. Please use the conference identification number 5287863.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. The date ranges that the recording will be available are listed below. To access the recording, use the dial in numbers listed below and the conference ID 5287863.
Encore dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 or internationally on (404) 537-3406.

Encore dates: Will be available 2 hours after the call and will expire at midnight on January 2, 2021 at 11:59PM.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Company's other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand personal alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Disclaimer

Mace Security International Inc. published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 22:19:00 UTC

