Oncimmune Holdings PLC - Nottingham, England-based immunodiagnostics developer - Says revenue for the year to August 31 was GBP2.1 million, down from GBP3.8 million in the 15 months to August 31, 2022. Oncimmune recently changed its financial year end to August 31, saying this allows it to win

contracts in the first six months of each calendar year and so recognise the majority of the revenue.

Revenue for continuing operations decreases to GBP1.2 million from GBP2.3 million. Says pretax loss from continuing operations has narrowed to GBP5.9 million from GBP6.6 million, but reports swing to overall profit of GBP4.1 million for the year following a GBP11.4 million loss. This follows a GBP10.3 million profit from discontinued operations, swinging from a GBP4.5 million loss. Says financial 2023 "continued to be a downturn for the biopharma industry...particularly in the UK". Company also announces appointment of Chief Executive Officer Martin Gouldstone to the board of ValiRx PLC as a non-executive director. Cash as at August 31 totals GBP3.2 million, up from GBP1.4 million one year prior.

Riverstone Energy Ltd - Guernsey-based investor in renewable and non-renewable energy companies - Net asset value per share as of December 31 is USD15.96 or GBP12.53, up from USD14.52 or GBP11.99 at the same time in 2022. Company swings to total comprehensive loss of USD2.3 million for 2023, following the prior year's USD88.9 million profit. Loss per share is 4.86 cents or 3.82 pence, from earnings per share of 171.87 cents or 142.0p. Firm says it has bought back 3.1 million shares since May. Expects demand for renewable energy to continue to grow in the long term, and says an interest rate cut could be reflected positively in valuations of small-cap, high-growth companies.

Leeds Group PLC - West Yorkshire, England-based textile manufacturing company - Says revenue for six months to November 30 was GBP11.0 million, down from GBP15.6 million the previous year. Pretax loss for the half year totals GBP5.0 million, widening from GBP224,000. Total administrative costs have multiplied to GBP6.7 million from GBP1.6 million. Company agreed to sell subsidiary Hemmers-Itex Textil Import Export GmbH in December, and says on Thursday it is waiting for the purchaser to complete refinancing of existing Hemmers loans before the deal can be completed. Expects this next month. Company says it will be a cash shell following the Hemmers sale. It must make an acquisition through reverse takeover, or raise at least GBP6 million for admission to re-admission to AIM as an investing company within six months of completion, failing which its shares will be suspended from trading.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd - pharmaceutical company specialising in plant-derived medicines - Says pretax loss for the six months to December 31 has narrowed to AUD7.1 million, around GBP3.6 million, from AUD11.1 million the prior year. Revenue from ordinary activities has fallen 77% to AUD599,534 from AUD2.7 million. Says administrative expenses decreased 13% to AUD6.6 million from AUD7.6 million. Notes completion of "comprehensive corporate restructuring" during the period including capital consolidation and a USD7.9 million fundraise, "allowing the company to proceed with the execution of its pharmaceutical workplan for 2024".

More Acquisitions PLC - London-based special purpose acquisition company - Reports pretax loss of GBP463,897 for the 13 months to October 31, following the prior period's GBP932,031 loss. Cash balance at October 31 was GBP649,265, down from GBP1.2 million at the same time in 2022. Administrative expenses have multiplied to GBP463,897 from GBP113,639. Firm reports no net cash generated from financing activities, down from GBP2.1 million, and no proceeds from issue of equity, down from GBP1.3 million. Says it has adequate resources to continue operational existence for the foreseeable future.

Macfarlane Group PLC - Glasgow-based supplier of packaging materials - Says revenue decreases by 3% in 2023 to GBP280.7 million from GBP290.4 million. Pretax profit is up 2% to GBP20.3 million from GBP19.9 million. This follows Macfarlane charging GBP1.5 million in deferred consideration related to the acquisition of PackMann Gessellschaft fur Verpackungen und Dienstleistungen mbH, "which delivered a stronger operating performance than previously anticipated". Says basic earnings per share decreased 5% to 9.44p from 9.89p. Proposes final dividend of 2.65p, bring the full-year dividend to 3.59p per share from 3.42p in 2022. Expects 2024 "to remain challenging due to uncertainty over customer demand" but is "confident that we will continue to make progress in 2024 through strong new business momentum, a well-developed pipeline of potential acquisitions, the continued effective management of input prices and operational efficiencies".

