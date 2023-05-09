Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Macfarlane Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MACF   GB0005518872

MACFARLANE GROUP PLC

(MACF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-05-09 am EDT
115.50 GBX   +3.13%
12:18pMacfarlane holds guidance, sales and profit up year-on-year
AN
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Property Stocks; -2-
DJ
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Property Stocks; IAG Shines
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macfarlane holds guidance, sales and profit up year-on-year

05/09/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Macfarlane Group PLC - Glasgow-based supplier of protective packaging materials - Reports a solid start to 2023, with first quarter sales and profit ahead of the same period in 2022. States full year expectations are unchanged. Says packaging distribution sales grew 4% in the period boosted by the acquisition of PackMann in May 2022 and new business growth being partly offset by continuing weak demand from the e-commerce retail sector. Manufacturing Operations sales improved 14% with a good recovery in certain industrial markets enhanced by the acquisition of AE Sutton Ltd. Continues to focus on organic growth in attractive end markets supplemented by quality acquisitions, strong cash generation and targeting a progressive dividend.

Current stock price: 115.50 pence, up 3.1% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 8.9%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MACFARLANE GROUP PLC
12:18pMacfarlane holds guidance, sales and profit up year-on-year
AN
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Property Stocks; -2-
DJ
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Property Stocks; IAG Shines
DJ
07:10aUK Home Builders Drop as House Prices Fall in -2-
DJ
07:10aUK Home Builders Drop as House Prices Fall in April
DJ
05:44aBOE Could Begin to Cautiously Cut Rates in 4Q
DJ
04:52aFTSE 100 Falls After Weaker UK House Price Data
DJ
05/02Macfarlane buys A&G Holdings for GBP3.6 million
AN
05/02FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down 1.24% as New Wave of -2-
DJ
05/02FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down 1.24% as New Wave of Concerns Spook Markets
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACFARLANE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 315 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2023 15,3 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2023 41,6 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 176 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 968
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart MACFARLANE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Macfarlane Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACFARLANE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 112,00 GBX
Average target price 146,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Duncan Atkinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ivor Gray Group Finance Director & Director
Stuart Randall Paterson Chairman
Aleen Gulvanessian Chairman-Elect
Bob McLellan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACFARLANE GROUP PLC7.69%222
BALL CORPORATION12.83%18 149
AMCOR PLC-12.17%15 153
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-4.93%13 872
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.2.63%10 053
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.10.74%8 568
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer