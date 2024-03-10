Macfos Limited is an India-based e-commerce company. The Company is focused on the marketing of a range of electronic components which finds application in basic and advanced engineering products and projects, including technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, automations, drone, electric vehicles, three-dimensional (3D) printing and auto guided vehicles. Its portfolio consists of over 12,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of electronics components and parts. Through its e-commerce Website and mobile application, Robu.in, the Company sells a range of electronic items, including robotic parts, drone parts, e-bike parts, IoT and Wireless items, 3D printer and parts, do it yourself (DIY) learning kits, development boards, raspberry Pi (single board computers and peripherals), sensors, motors, motor drivers, pumps, batteries, chargers, electronic modules and displays and various other mechanical and electronic components. Its brands include SmartElex, Orange and Easymech.