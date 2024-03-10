4,726,924 Equity Shares of Macfos Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 381 days starting from 23-FEB-2023 to 10-MAR-2024.

Details:
The Promoters have agreed not to dispose off an aggregate of at least 20% of the post issue equity share capital of the company for a period of 3 years from the date of Allotment.

The entire remaining pre-issue share capital will be locked-up for 1 year from the date of Allotment in this Issue.