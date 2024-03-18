Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE: MNR) (“Mach” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s tax packages for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, for common units, which include the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065), are now available for its common unitholders. The tax packages are available online at www.taxpackagesupport.com/mnr.

The Company expects to begin mailing the 2023 tax packages on approximately Wednesday, March 20, 2024. For assistance and additional information, unitholders of Mach Natural Resources LP may call 833-609-4029 for K-1 tax package support on weekdays between 8 a.m. Central time and 5 p.m. Central time.

About Mach Natural Resources LP

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas Company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and the panhandle of Texas. For more information, please visit www.machnr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318446958/en/