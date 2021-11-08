M7T CEO to present at Bell Potter Healthcare Conference

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) develops innovative data management solutions that create a clear and complete view of the patient to inform diagnosis, reduce care delivery delays and costs, and improve patient outcomes. Mach7's award-winning enterprise imaging platform provides a vendor neutral foundation for unstructured data consolidation and communication to power interoperability and enables healthcare enterprises to build their best- of-breed clinical ecosystems. Mach7's sophisticated workflow tools, advanced clinical viewing and optimized vendor neutral archiving solutions unlock silos of legacy systems empowering healthcare providers to own, access and share patient data without boundaries. Visit Mach7t.com.

/// ///

Summary of information: This presentation contains general and background information about Mach7 Technologies Limited ("M7T") activities current as at the date of the presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision. This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. The presentation does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in assessing a possible investment in M7T nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The information provided is in summary form, has not been independently verified, and should not be considered to be comprehensive or complete. It should be read solely in conjunction with the oral briefing provided by M7T and all other documents provided to you by M7T. The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. M7T is not responsible for providing updated information and assumes no responsibility to do so. Not financial product advice: This financial information provided in this presentation is for information purposes only. The information contained in this presentation is of a general nature only and is not a

onlyfinancial product, investment advice or a recommendation to acquire M7T securities and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of any person or entity. Before

making an investment decision prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances. M7T is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of its securities or and other financial products. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of M7T securities. M7T assumes that the recipient is capable of making its own independent assessment, without reliance on this document, of the information and potential investment and will conduct its own investigation.

Disclaimer: M7T and its related bodies corporate and each of their respective directors, agents, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim, to the maximum extent permitted by the law, all abilities

(h wever, caused, including negligence) in respect of, make no representations regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this presentation and make no representation or warranty as to the currency,

accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, conclusions or representations contained in this presentation. In particular, this presentation does not constitute, and shall not be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or future performance of M7T.

Future performance: This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and opinions. The forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions

and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of M7T. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of

usepresentation which outlines some of these risks.

achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast.

Ri ks: An investment in M7T securities is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of M7T. You should have regard to the 'Key Risks' section of this

Not an offer: This presentation is not, and should not be considered as, an offer or an invitation to acquire securities in M7T or any other financial products and neither this document nor any of its contents will form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not a prospectus. Offers of securities in M7T will only be made in places which, or to persons to whom it would be lawful to make such offers. This presentation must not be disclosed to any other party and does not carry any right of publication. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be reproduced or used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of M7T.

ersonalNo distribution in the US: This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities to be issued by M7T have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of

1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities is being made in the United States and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This presentation is not for distribution directly or indirectly in or into the United States or to US persons.

Monetary values: Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values are in Australian dollars (AUD$). The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

Sophisticated and professional investor: By attending this presentation, you present and warrant that (i) if you are in Australia, you are a person to whom an offer of securities may be made without a disclosure d cument as defined in the Corporation Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporation Act")) on the basis that you are exempt from the disclosure requirements of Part 6D.2 in accordance with Section 708(8) or 708(11) of the

C rporations Act; (ii) if you are in the United States, you are a qualified institutional buyer (as defined under Rule 144A Under the U.S. Securities Act; (iii) if you are outside Australia and the United States, you are a person to whom an offer and issue of securities can be made outside Australia without registration, lodgement or approval of a formal disclosure document or other filing in accordance with the laws of that foreign jurisdiction. If you are not such a person, you are not entitled to attend this presentation. Please return this presentation and any copies and do not provide this presentation to any other person.

No distribution: Distribution of this presentation may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this presentation should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable security laws.

2