Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mach7 Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M7T   AU000000M7T0

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(M7T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mach7 Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - M7T

01/10/2022 | 11:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

M7T

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,069,998

31/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

007817192

1.3

ASX issuer code

M7T

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

M7TAJ : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

M7T : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,069,998

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/10/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

31/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

For personal use only

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
01/10MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - M7T
PU
2021Mach7 Technologies Partners with ImageMover to Deliver Encounter-Based Imaging Within I..
CI
2021MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - M7T
PU
2021Mach7 AGM 2021 Presentation
PU
2021M7T CEO to present at Bell Potter Healthcare Conference
PU
2021MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Posts Higher Recurring Revenue, Sales Orders in Fiscal Q1
MT
2021MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Successful Go-Live at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
AQ
2021Mach7 Technologies Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary, Effective 1 October 2..
CI
2021Mach7 Technologies Limited Announces Change in Registered Office
CI
2021Mach7 Technologies Limited Receives Purchase Orders for Its Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Pl..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27,8 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net income 2022 -3,40 M -2,44 M -2,44 M
Net cash 2022 24,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -57,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 190 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mach7 Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,80 AUD
Average target price 1,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Lampron CEO, Managing Director & Director
Steve Parkes Chief Financial Officer
David Chambers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Palmer Vice President-Engineering
Robert John Bazzani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-2.44%138
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.0.41%2 035
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.05%1 980
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-10.80%670
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.3.46%336
RAY CO., LTD.-3.17%302