Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mach7 Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M7T   AU000000M7T0

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(M7T)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 02:10:26 am EDT
0.7300 AUD   +2.82%
03:24aMACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - M7T
PU
04/18MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - M7T
PU
03/20MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED(ASX : M7T) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mach7 Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - M7T

04/19/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

M7T

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

470,000

28/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code M7T

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 007817192

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

M7TAJ : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

M7T : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

28/3/2022

28/3/2022

470,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 28/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

For personal use only

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
03:24aMACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - M7T
PU
04/18MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - M7T
PU
03/20MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED(ASX : M7T) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
03/15Mach7 Technologies Partners with Bialogics to Deliver Analytics and Operational Insight..
CI
03/06Mach7 Technologies Limited Signs New Orders for Trinity Health&Penn State Medical Cente..
CI
02/24Mach7 Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31..
CI
01/13MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - M7T
PU
01/10MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - M7T
PU
2021Mach7 Technologies Partners with ImageMover to Deliver Encounter-Based Imaging Within I..
CI
2021MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - M7T
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27,6 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net income 2022 -3,52 M -2,59 M -2,59 M
Net cash 2022 24,7 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -49,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mach7 Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,71 AUD
Average target price 1,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Lampron CEO, Managing Director & Director
Steve Parkes Chief Financial Officer
David Chambers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Palmer Vice President-Engineering
Robert John Bazzani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-13.41%125
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.71%2 044
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.-10.27%1 937
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-25.45%599
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-1.67%312
RAY CO., LTD.-13.23%263