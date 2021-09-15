Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Mach7 Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    M7T   AU000000M7T0

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(M7T)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/15
1.03 AUD   +0.98%
MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Top 10 Features to Look For in an Enterprise Imaging Solution
09/09WHISPIR : Names New CFO
MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Names New CFO
Mach7 Technologies : Top 10 Features to Look For in an Enterprise Imaging Solution

09/15/2021
For an enterprise imaging solution to truly be an 'enterprise' imaging solution, is must go beyond the radiology and cardiology departments. It must capture images of various formats, including DICOM, non-DICOM, and visible light, and should accommodate the various workflows needed to support these images types. Additionally, it should make them available to clinicians through the EHR.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net income 2021 -9,10 M -6,66 M -6,66 M
Net cash 2021 9,53 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 244 M 179 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 7,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Mach7 Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,03 AUD
Average target price 1,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Lampron CEO, Managing Director & Director
Jennifer Pilcher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David Chambers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Palmer Vice President-Engineering
Robert John Bazzani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-17.60%177
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.21.38%1 986
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.90.91%1 643
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-51.97%1 049
RAY CO., LTD.19.51%363
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.35.91%337