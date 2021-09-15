Mach7 Technologies : Top 10 Features to Look For in an Enterprise Imaging Solution

For an enterprise imaging solution to truly be an 'enterprise' imaging solution, is must go beyond the radiology and cardiology departments. It must capture images of various formats, including DICOM, non-DICOM, and visible light, and should accommodate the various workflows needed to support these images types. Additionally, it should make them available to clinicians through the EHR.
