  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Mach7 Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    M7T   AU000000M7T0

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(M7T)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mach7 Technologies : Top 10 Features to Demand of a Diagnostic Quality Enterprise Viewer

06/02/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
PACS workstations provide robust tools for radiologists, but why should your other users suffer? Your enterprise viewer should provide PACS workstation tools for all users (diagnostic and enterprise). Support for multiple image types with sophisticated hanging protocols, MIP/MPR, 3D, multi-monitor support, smart measurement tools, display of ECG waveforms, and support for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT). After all, viewing matters, so choose your enterprise viewer wisely.

Disclaimer

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22,8 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2021 -6,60 M -5,11 M -5,11 M
Net cash 2021 11,8 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -37,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 245 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mach7 Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,68 AUD
Last Close Price 1,04 AUD
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Lampron CEO, Managing Director & Director
Jennifer Pilcher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David Chambers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Palmer Vice President-Engineering
Robert Bazzani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-15.20%192
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.10.48%1 852
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.58.10%1 289
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-41.50%1 271
RAY CO., LTD.-2.25%326
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.22.73%315