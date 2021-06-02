Mach7 Technologies : Top 10 Features to Demand of a Diagnostic Quality Enterprise Viewer

PACS workstations provide robust tools for radiologists, but why should your other users suffer? Your enterprise viewer should provide PACS workstation tools for all users (diagnostic and enterprise). Support for multiple image types with sophisticated hanging protocols, MIP/MPR, 3D, multi-monitor support, smart measurement tools, display of ECG waveforms, and support for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT). After all, viewing matters, so choose your enterprise viewer wisely.