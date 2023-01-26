Advanced search
    M7T   AU000000M7T0

MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(M7T)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:01:48 2023-01-26 pm EST
0.7400 AUD   -3.27%
01/02Mach7 Technologies Secures US Contract for Imaging Management Platform; Shares Surge 19%
MT
01/02Mach7 Technologies Limited Signs Multi-Year $16.7 Million Customer Contract
CI
2022Mach7 Technologies CFO to Step Down
MT
Transcript : Mach7 Technologies Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023

01/26/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Good morning to those of you joining from Australasia, and good afternoon to those of you joining from North America. Welcome to the Mach7 Second Quarter Business Update. My name is Rebecca...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 32,3 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2023 -2,70 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2023 30,3 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -69,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 183 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
EV / Sales 2024 3,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mach7 Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,77 AUD
Average target price 1,27 AUD
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Lampron CEO, Managing Director & Director
Dyan OHerne Chief Financial Officer & Controller
David Chambers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert John Bazzani Independent Non-Executive Director
Eliot L. Siegel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED34.21%130
IRAY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED1.64%4 988
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.-5.07%3 283
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.20.60%489
RAY CO., LTD.2.72%282
GUERBET9.91%256