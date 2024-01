Mach7 Technologies Limited is an Australia-based medical imaging systems solution provider. The principal activity of the Company is the development and commercialization of medical imaging and data management software solutions for global healthcare enterprises. The Company offers its solutions across North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East region. The core offerings include Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution, encompassing Enterprise Data Management, Enterprise Diagnostic Viewing and Departmental Workflow applications. Its Mach7's Enterprise Data Management solution consists of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and data administration tools, allowing for the fast storage, access, retrieval and viewing of images across a healthcare network with connectivity to the cloud. It offers healthcare professionals consolidated access to all patient images and data, ensuring clinical staff have timely access to the right information to diagnose and treat patients.