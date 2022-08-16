Machvision : will hold the Investor Conference.
Provided by: MACHVISION,INC
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/16
Time of announcement
18:56:43
Subject
Machvision will hold the Investor Conference.
Date of events
2022/08/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Investor conference webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Description of operation conditions.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Disclaimer
Machvision Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
