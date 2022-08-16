Log in
    3563   TW0003563003

MACHVISION INC.

(3563)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
147.50 TWD   +4.24%
Machvision Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
MACHVISION : Announcement of board meeting approved the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2022
PU
MACHVISION : Announcement to construct a factory and building on rented land in the Hsinchu Science Park
PU
Machvision : will hold the Investor Conference.

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MACHVISION,INC
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/16 Time of announcement 18:56:43
Subject 
 Machvision will hold the Investor Conference.
Date of events 2022/08/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Investor conference webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Description of operation conditions.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Machvision Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 943 M 98,0 M 98,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 597 M 220 M 220 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart MACHVISION INC.
Duration : Period :
Machvision Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACHVISION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 147,50 TWD
Average target price 255,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
Managers and Directors
Fu Sheng Chen Co-President, GM, Director & Spokesman
Guang-Hao Yang Co-President
Pei Chun Wen Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuang Hsia Wang Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Tsu Te Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACHVISION INC.-47.13%220
ASML HOLDING N.V.-20.73%226 567
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-28.07%70 856
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-29.47%54 723
ENTEGRIS, INC.-23.95%15 699
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.8.95%14 369