    CLI   US5544891048

MACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION

(CLI)
Amazon Backs Away From Jersey City Deal With Mack-Cali -- Bloomberg

11/16/2021 | 12:02pm EST
--Amazon.com Inc. has dropped plans for a major office expansion in Jersey City, N.J., in a blow for landlord Mack-Cali Realty Corp., Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The deal, which had been discussed for months, fell apart after Amazon backed out at the last minute, the sources told Bloomberg, which earlier this month had reported that Amazon was close to a lease with Mack-Cali for about 400,000 square feet of space on the New Jersey waterfront.

--A representative for Mack-Cali declined to comment, while Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, Bloomberg reports.

Shares of Mack-Cali fell 3.4% to $18.78.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-16/amazon-nixes-jersey-city-office-expansion-in-blow-for-landlord?sref=cvDKYV7o

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1202ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.19% 3555.37 Delayed Quote.8.87%
MACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION -3.37% 18.84 Delayed Quote.54.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 325 M - -
Net income 2021 -99,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 768 M 1 768 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 84,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,45 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target -4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahbod Nia Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Smetana Chief Financial Officer
Tammy K. Jones Chairman
Nicholas Mitarotonda Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna Malhari Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION54.09%1 768
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.27.64%18 848
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.57%10 370
DEXUS16.17%8 649
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION26.25%8 440
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.92%8 182