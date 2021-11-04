CLI Supplemental Operating and Financial Data

This Supplemental Operating and Financial Data should be read in connection with the Company's third quarter 2021 earnings press release (included as Exhibit 99.2 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on November 3, 2021) and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as certain disclosures, definitions and reconciliations in such announcement have not been included in this Supplemental Operating and Financial Data.

This Supplemental Operating and Financial Data is not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities of the Mack-Cali Realty Corporation ("MCRC"). Any offers to sell or solicitations of the MCRC shall be made by means of a prospectus. The information in this Supplemental Package must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "10-Q") filed by the MCRC for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the MCRC's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the Supplemental Package without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings. Any investors' receipt of, or access to, the information contained herein is subject to this qualification.

For further information on factors which could impact us and the statements contained herein, see Item 1A: Risk Factors in MCRC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update and supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

In addition, the extent to which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacts us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others.

other risks associated with the development and acquisition of properties, including risks that the development may not be completed on schedule, that the tenants or residents will not take occupancy or pay rent, or that development or operating costs may be greater than anticipated.

The Company considers portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target", "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Adjusted EBITDA & EBITDAre

Funds from operations ("FFO") is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests of unitholders, computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables above.

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for items that may distort the comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below-market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and AFFO are both non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. Core FFO and AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosures that the Company's management believes provides useful information regarding the Company's operating performance and its ability to fund its dividends. There are not generally accepted definitions established for Core FFO or AFFO. Therefore, the Company's measures of Core FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and AFFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income to Core FFO and AFFO are included in the financial tables above.

Net operating income ("NOI") represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are reconciled to Total Property Revenues. The Company considers NOI, Same Store GAAP NOI, and Same Store Cash NOI to be meaningful non-GAAP financial measures for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI, Same Store GAAP NOI, Same Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not effect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store includes specific properties, which represent all in-service properties owned by the Company during the reported period, excluding properties sold, disposed of, held for sale, removed from service, or for any reason considered not stabilized, or being redeveloped or repositioned in the reporting period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with what it believes are industry standards for this type of measure, which may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA reported by other REITs. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO , plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents EBITDAre, because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

