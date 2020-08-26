Mack Cali Realty : Chef Marcus Samuelsson Is Latest F&B Addition To Port Imperial Neighborhood

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseland Residential Trust, a subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI), today announced that acclaimed Chef Marcus Samuelsson has brought his signature style and cuisine to Marcus at NoHu Rooftop, a chic rooftop bar and restaurant located at the EnVue, Autograph Collection hotel on the Weehawken waterfront. Reflective of Port Imperial's emergence as one of the New York Metropolitan Area's most desirable neighborhoods, the addition of world class food and beverage offerings from celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson will further elevate the area.

Situated on a 15,000-square-foot roof deck with expansive views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, and featuring ample space for social distancing, Marcus at NoHu adds another dynamic to Port Imperial, where Roseland Residential Trust is leading the creation of a $3-billion, 200-acre neighborhood surrounding the NY Waterway ferry terminal.

Roseland is focused on creating a holistic, lifestyle-oriented destination at Port Imperial, where the company is currently developing two luxury residential projects that are set to open in early 2021 — RiverHouse 9 , a 313-unit building in Weehawken, and The Capstone , a 360-unit building in West New York.

"Roseland's placemaking success in Port Imperial is mirrored not only in the design of our thoughtfully-imagined properties, but also in its attraction of celebrity chefs such as Marcus Samuelsson," stated MaryAnne Gilmartin, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. "Our Port Imperial offerings provide more space, state-of-the-art amenity packages, incredible views of both the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline, and now, signature culinary experiences," she explained. "When combined with the region's affordability and convenient transit access for cross-river commuters, Port Imperial is uniquely positioned to meet the demand for the urban-suburban conveniences and lifestyle that renters and hotel guests have been seeking for decades."

Marcus at NoHu features a menu of seasonally-inspired dishes and a hand-crafted selection of refreshing cocktails, wine, and beer. Chef Samuelsson is the acclaimed chef, cookbook author, TV personality, philanthropist and food activist behind iconic restaurants Red Rooster Harlem in New York City and Marcus B+P in Newark. He has won multiple James Beard Foundation awards for his work as a chef and as host of PBS's No Passport Required, his public television series produced with Vox/Eater. Samuelsson was crowned champion of Top Chef Masters and Chopped All Stars and was the guest chef for President Obama's first state dinner.

"The people in and around the Port Imperial community are craving new and exciting things to safely enjoy with their loved ones," said Matthes Metz, General Manager, EnVue. "We couldn't be more thrilled to team up with the powerhouse Chef Marcus Samuelsson to bring our community an amazing new dining offering during this difficult time period."

NoHu is open every day of the week, for dining, drinks, and weekend brunch. Reservations are recommended to ensure availability and to receive notifications about closure due to inclement weather. NoHu is located at 550 Avenue at Port Imperial, Weehawken, New Jersey 07086 USA. For reservations, call 201-683-2132 or visit: http://envuehotel.com/dining/nohu/ .

Perfect for private events and weddings, in addition to the 15,000 square foot outdoor rooftop, EnVue also offers over 18,000 square feet of indoor space including views of New York City. For inquiries, contact sales@envuehotel.com . Please note the hotel is still closed to overnight guests. For more information about EnVue, Autograph Collection, click here or call 201-758-7920. For more information on updated ferry schedules and operating routes, please visit the NY Waterway website.

About Roseland Residential Trust

Roseland Residential Trust is an owner, manager, and developer of luxury multifamily properties in high-barrier-to-entry waterfront locales throughout the Northeast. A subsidiary of New Jersey-based Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, one of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Roseland develops innovative, lifestyle-oriented communities in waterfront neighborhoods that provide quick access to mass transit.



Roseland, which owns and manages a large collection of luxury residential units, has a long history of creating communities that enrich the quality of life for residents, and enhance the beauty, economic vitality, and energy of their surrounding environs. Fully integrated and self-managed, the company is the master developer for several nationally recognized, mixed-use waterfront destinations, including Port Imperial, a $3-billion, 200-acre neighborhood on the Hudson River Waterfront in New Jersey, and Portside at East Pier in East Boston, where the company is redeveloping a half-mile of Boston Harbor into a luxury community. For more information on Roseland Residential Trust and its communities, please visit www.roselandres.com .

About HEI Hotels & Resorts

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns and/or operates 82 premium select-service, full-service, upper upscale and luxury independent or branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States with annual combined revenues in excess of $2.2 billion. HEI's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Accor. Taking a holistic approach to creating value for its investors and employees, HEI sets the highest standards across all aspects of hotel management and operation and focuses on central principles of excellence and continuous improvement. HEI prides itself on some of the highest employee satisfaction scores in the hospitality industry, fuels local economic prosperity by investing in communities and is committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability. To learn more about HEI, please visit www.heihotels.com .

About Marcus Samuelsson Group

The Marcus Samuelsson Group was founded by award-winning chef, international restaurateur, and media personality Marcus Samuelsson and is led by longtime partner/ CEO Derek Evans. The Harlem-based minority-owned company is committed to creating outstanding culinary experiences, community support and thought-provoking storytelling that celebrates food, music, culture and art. From high-end through fast-casual dining to creative experiential events and multimedia content, the principles of culinary distinction, community, sustainability and inclusivity are the core elements that define this dynamic hospitality and media group. For more information, please visit

www.marcussamuelssongroup.com

