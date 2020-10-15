Log in
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

10/15/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 and will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call with management on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.mack-cali.com/corporate-overview. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (323) 289-6576 and requesting the Mack-Cali third quarter earnings conference call or using confirmation code 5243655.  It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

Contact:
Ashley Cotton
acotton@mack-cali.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mack-cali-realty-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-301153708.html

SOURCE Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

© PRNewswire 2020

