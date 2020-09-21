Log in
Mackinac Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

09/21/2020

MANISTIQUE, Mich., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC), the bank holding company for mBank (the “Bank”), announced the approval of a cash dividend by its Board of Directors on September 21, 2020. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.14 per common share for the third quarter of 2020, payable October 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at October 1, 2020. The dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter’s dividend.

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.5 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.” The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 29 branch locations; eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Company’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, should, will, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Contact:Jesse A. Deering, (248) 290-5906 /jdeering@bankmbank.com
Website:www.bankmbank.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62,3 M - -
Net income 2020 11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,11x
Yield 2020 5,64%
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mackinac Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,25 $
Last Close Price 9,93 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Davison Tobias Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly W. George President & Director
Jesse A. Deering Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Harris Orley Independent Director
Randolph Clare Paschke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION-43.13%105
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.11%161 035
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-16.16%47 284
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-3.59%46 071
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.04%45 129
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-20.45%43 102
