Mackinac Financial : REPORTS 2021 SECOND quarter FINANCIAL Results (Form 8-K)

Manistique, Michigan - Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC) ('we', or the 'Corporation') the bank holding company for mBank ('the Bank') today announced 2021 second quarter net income of $2.94 million, or $.28 per share, compared to 2020 second quarter net income of $3.45 million, or $.33 per share. The 2021 second quarter results included expenses related to the pending merger with Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (Green Bay, WI) ('Nicolet'), which had an estimated after-tax impact of $391 thousand on earnings. Adjusted net income (net of transaction related expenses) for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.34 million, or $.32 per share. Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2021 were 10,550,393 compared to 10,533,589 for the same period of 2020.
Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2021 were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2020. Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 totaled $171.92 million, compared to $164.16 million at June 30, 2020. Book value per share outstanding equated to $16.30 at the end of the second quarter 2021, compared to $15.58 per share outstanding a year ago. Tangible book value at quarter-end was $148.31 million, or $14.06 per share outstanding, compared to $139.88 million, or $13.28 per share outstanding at the end of the second quarter 2020.
mBank, the Corporation's primary asset, recorded net income of $3.82 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.88 million for the second quarter of 2020. Transaction expenses were minimal at the bank level for the period and did not meaningfully impact mBank net income.
Non-interest income remained solid for the quarter, including secondary market mortgage fees and gains on sale of $982 thousand and premiums on the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed loans of $869 thousand.
Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') fees, was 4.16%.
On April 12, 2021 the Board of Directors of MFNC announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Nicolet to acquire the Corporation. On July 15, 2021 the shareholders of MFNC voted (either in-person or via proxy) to approve the transaction at a Special Shareholder meeting of the Corporation. The transaction is still expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Specific information regarding the transaction can be found at www.bankmbank.com.
Revenue & PPP Recognition
Total revenue of the Corporation for second quarter 2021 was $16.61 million, compared to $18.81 million for the second quarter of 2020. The majority of the variance is due to the higher levels of FASB (GAAP) recognition of PPP loan fee income in the 2020 period. Total interest income for the second quarter 2021 was $14.19 million, compared to $16.44 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year variance in interest income, once again, was related to the aforementioned timing of PPP recognition in 2020. The 2021 second quarter interest income also included accretive yield of $642 thousand from combined credit mark accretion associated with acquisitions, compared to $320 thousand in the same period of 2020.
PPP fee income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.43 million, compared to $2.13 million for the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation has $2.166 million of PPP fee income that has been received but not recognized. Recognition of the remaining PPP fees will occur in accordance with FASB guidance based on normal amortization or acceleration upon the forgiveness of the PPP loan by the SBA. Current monthly amortization / recognition is approximately $163 thousand.
Loan Production and Portfolio Mix
Total balance sheet loans at June 30, 2021 were $978 million, compared to June 30, 2020 balances of $1.15 billion. Total loans under management reside at $1.215 billion, which includes $236.88 million of service retained loans. Overall loan production for the first six months of 2021 was $218.90 million, which included $57.67 million of PPP loans. The remaining $161.22 million was inclusive of, but not limited to, $67.99 million of secondary market loans, $63.3 million of commercial loans and $16.97 million of conventional balance sheet mortgage loans.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $4.93 million, or .50% of total loans (.53% when excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.12 million, or .53% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at .46% (.49% when excluding PPP loans), compared to .54% in 2020. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio resided at .41% (.41% when excluding PPP loans) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to .55% for the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation currently has no commercial loans in principal deferral and a nominal $2.08 million that remain in the interest only portion of their COVID-19 loan modification period. There are no consumer loans that remain in full payment deferral. Total loans in some type of COVID-19 payment modification are a minimal .21% of total loans. There remains no sign of any adverse systemic issues or deterioration in the loan portfolio.
Margin Analysis, Funding and Liquidity
Net interest income for second quarter 2021 was $13.22 million, resulting in a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.56%, compared to $14.36 million in the second quarter 2020 and a NIM of 4.51%. Net interest income was impacted by the aforementioned PPP recognition for the 2020 period. Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments as well as PPP impact, was 4.16% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.75% for the same period of 2020.
Total bank deposits were $1.29 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion at first quarter-end 2020, an increase of approximately $150 million. Total brokered deposits have decreased significantly and were $13.35 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $90.48 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $77 million. FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) borrowings have also decreased from $63.31 million at June 30, 2020 to $28.11 million at June 30, 2021. Overall access to short-term functional liquidity remains very strong through multiple sources, if needed.
Noninterest Income / Expense
Second quarter 2021 Noninterest Income was $2.42 million, compared to $2.37 million for the same period of 2020. Noninterest Expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.91 million, compared to $12.35 million for the same period of 2020. When giving effect to the $495 thousand of pre-tax transaction expenses ($391 thousand after-tax), noninterest expense was $11.42 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Capital
Both the Corporation and the Bank are 'well-capitalized' with total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.64% and 15.76% and tier 1 capital to total tier 1 average assets at the Corporation of 9.68% and at the Bank of 9.38%. The leverage ratio is calculated inclusive of PPP loan balances.
Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Chairman of mBank concluded, 'With the recent MFNC shareholder approval of the Nicolet transaction, we have moved one step closer to the consummation of the merger. As we approach the closing of the transaction, the company continues to work on behalf of all constituencies to make the transition as smooth as possible, while maintaining best-in-class service to our valued clients. We thank all of our shareholders, clients and employees for being a part of Mackinac Financial.'
Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.5 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as 'MFNC.' The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 28 branch locations; ten in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Corporation's banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'will,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and For the
As of and For the
As of and For the
Period Ending
Year Ending
Period Ending
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Assets
$
1,518,952
$
1,501,730
$
1,518,473
Loans
978,055
1,077,592
1,153,790
Investment securities
101,955
111,836
108,703
Deposits
1,307,154
1,258,776
1,227,552
Borrowings
28,441
63,479
114,466
Shareholders' equity
171,919
167,864
164,157
Selected Statements of Income Data (six months and year ended)
Net interest income
$
27,044
$
54,806
$
27,855
Income before taxes
8,006
17,056
8,235
Net income
6,825
13,473
6,505
Income per common share - Basic
.65
1.27
.61
Income per common share - Diluted
.64
1.27
.61
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
10,536,722
10,580,044
10,625,778
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted
10,582,597
10,580,044
10,552,581
Three Months Ended:
Net interest income
$
13,266
$
13,899
$
14,458
Income before taxes
3,728
4,614
4,373
Net income
2,945
3,644
3,454
Income per common share - Basic
.28
.35
.33
Income per common share - Diluted
.28
.35
.33
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
10,550,393
10,536,023
10,533,589
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted
10,617,422
10,536,023
10,460,802
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin
4.54
%
4.37
%
4.55
%
Efficiency ratio
74.09
71.84
73.23
Return on average assets
.91
.92
.93
Return on average equity
8.09
8.19
8.05
Average total assets
$
1,517,185
$
1,464,674
$
1,411,081
Average total shareholders' equity
170,217
164,505
162,556
Average loans to average deposits ratio
81.71
%
93.34
%
95.91
%
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share
$
19.76
$
12.76
$
10.37
Book value per common share
16.30
15.99
15.58
Tangible book value per share
14.06
13.71
13.28
Dividends paid per share, annualized
.56
.56
.56
Common shares outstanding
10,550,393
10,500,758
10,533,589
Other Data at end of period:
Allowance for loan losses
$
5,651
$
5,816
$
5,355
Non-performing assets
6,276
7,210
8,350
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
.58
%
.54
%
.46
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
.41
%
.48
%
.55
%
Texas ratio
4.08
%
4.82
%
4.22
%
Number of:
Branch locations
28
28
29
FTE Employees
291
315
315
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
341,436
$
218,901
$
126,398
Federal funds sold
10,041
76
28,110
Cash and cash equivalents
351,477
218,977
154,508
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
2,427
2,917
7,831
Securities available for sale
101,955
111,836
108,703
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
4,473
4,924
4,924
Loans:
Commercial
738,429
819,907
878,521
Mortgage
221,388
238,705
255,524
Consumer
18,238
18,980
19,745
Total Loans
978,055
1,077,592
1,153,790
Allowance for loan losses
(5,651
)
(5,816
)
(5,355
)
Net loans
972,404
1,071,776
1,148,435
Premises and equipment
24,533
25,518
25,448
Other real estate held for sale
1,343
1,752
2,226
Deferred tax asset
2,496
3,303
1,727
Deposit based intangibles
4,031
4,368
4,706
Goodwill
19,574
19,574
19,574
Other assets
34,239
36,785
40,391
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,518,952
$
1,501,730
$
1,518,473
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
459,716
$
414,804
$
385,811
NOW, money market, interest checking
501,251
450,556
386,029
Savings
141,729
130,755
123,771
CDs
178,723
202,266
226,971
CDs>$250,000
12,384
15,224
14,488
Brokered
13,351
45,171
90,482
Total deposits
1,307,154
1,258,776
1,227,552
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
Borrowings
28,441
63,479
114,466
Other liabilities
11,438
11,611
12,298
Total liabilities
1,347,033
1,333,866
1,354,316
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock and additional paid in capital - No par value Authorized - 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 10,550,393; 10,500,758 and 10,533,589 respectively
127,624
127,164
127,213
Retained earnings
43,189
39,318
35,295
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities
1,689
1,965
2,059
Minimum pension liability
(583
)
(583
)
(410
)
Total shareholders' equity
171,919
167,864
164,157
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,518,952
$
1,501,730
$
1,518,473
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
13,414
$
15,549
$
27,535
$
30,162
Tax-exempt
20
55
40
129
Interest on securities:
Taxable
503
560
1,028
1,180
Tax-exempt
132
152
274
240
Other interest income
120
125
204
395
Total interest income
14,189
16,441
29,081
32,106
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
723
1,707
1,612
3,634
Borrowings
200
276
425
617
Total interest expense
923
1,983
2,037
4,251
Net interest income
13,266
14,458
27,044
27,855
Provision for loan losses
50
100
100
200
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,216
14,358
26,944
27,655
OTHER INCOME:
Deposit service fees
265
236
522
640
Income from loans sold on the secondary market
982
1,511
2,284
2,049
SBA/USDA loan sale gains
869
274
1,302
984
Mortgage servicing amortization
154
204
395
393
Net security gains
0
0
36
0
Other
154
142
283
238
Total other income
2,424
2,367
4,822
4,304
OTHER EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,306
7,009
13,130
13,060
Occupancy
1,092
1,008
2,275
2,132
Furniture and equipment
818
804
1,660
1,606
Data processing
707
852
1,477
1,677
Advertising
176
312
289
524
Professional service fees
515
574
1,013
1,072
Loan origination expenses and deposit and card related fees
419
406
869
787
Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale
84
30
32
34
FDIC insurance assessment
150
165
290
315
Communications expense
259
224
500
437
Transaction related expenses
495
-
495
-
Other
891
968
1,730
2,080
Total other expenses
11,912
12,352
23,760
23,724
Income before provision for income taxes
3,728
4,373
8,006
8,235
Provision for income taxes
783
919
1,181
1,730
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
2,945
$
3,454
$
6,825
$
6,505
INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
.28
$
.33
$
.65
$
.61
Diluted
$
.28
$
.33
$
.64
$
.61
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period):
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Commercial Loans:
Real estate - operators of nonresidential buildings
$
130,222
$
138,992
$
136,299
Hospitality and tourism
100,162
100,237
98,981
Lessors of residential buildings
53,016
52,035
48,852
Gasoline stations and convenience stores
26,583
29,046
28,463
Logging
17,408
18,651
22,283
Commercial construction
48,205
47,698
38,712
Other
362,833
433,248
504,931
Total Commercial Loans
738,429
819,907
878,521
1-4 family residential real estate
210,364
227,044
235,467
Consumer
18,238
18,980
19,745
Consumer construction
11,024
11,661
20,057
Total Loans
$
978,055
$
1,077,592
$
1,153,790
Credit Quality (at end of period):
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Nonperforming Assets :
Nonaccrual loans
$
4,927
$
5,458
$
6,124
Loans past due 90 days or more
6
-
-
Restructured loans
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
4,933
5,458
6,124
Other real estate owned
1,343
1,752
2,226
Total nonperforming assets
$
6,276
$
7,210
$
8,350
Nonperforming loans as a % of loans
.50
%
.51
%
.53
%
Nonperforming assets as a % of assets
.41
%
.48
%
.55
%
Reserve for Loan Losses:
At period end
$
5,651
$
5,816
$
5,355
As a % of outstanding loans
.58
%
.54
%
.46
%
As a % of nonperforming loans
114.56
%
106.56
%
87.44
%
As a % of nonaccrual loans
114.69
%
106.56
%
87.44
%
Texas Ratio
4.08
%
4.82
%
4.22
%
Charge-off Information (year to date):
Average loans
$
1,051,518
$
1,117,132
$
1,097,382
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
264
$
492
$
153
Charge-offs as a % of average loans, annualized
.05
%
.04
%
.03
%
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
