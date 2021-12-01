Log in
Macmahon : Presentation to Macquarie WA Forum November 2021

12/01/2021
ersonal use only

Macquarie

Western Australia Forum

November 2021

Macquarie WA Forum - November 2021

Important Notice Disclaimer

Disclaimer as to forward looking statements

onlyThis presentation contains forward looking statements, including statements of current intention, statements of opinion and predictions as to possible future events. These forward looking statements are based on, among other things, Macmahon Holdings Limited's ACN 007 634 406 (Macmahon) assumptions, expectations, estimates, objectives, plans and intentions.

F rward looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Macmahon believes that the expectations reflected in any forward looking statement included in this presentation are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such

usexpectations will prove to be correct. Actual events, results or outcomes may differ materially from the events, results or outcomes expressed or implied in any forward looking statement.

Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Macmahon does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, nor any other statements whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Macmahon, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ersonalNone of Macmahon (nor any of its officers and employees), or any other person named in this presentation, or any person involved in

the preparation of this presentation makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood or fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement.

The forward looking statements in this presentation reflect views held only as at the date of this presentation.

The directors of Macmahon consider that they have used reasonable care in preparing forward looking financial information (Guidance) in this presentation. However, the Guidance is not fact, rather it is predictive in character and there are margins of uncertainty surrounding any assumptions about future conditions and anticipated performance.

The Guidance may differ materially from results ultimately achieved and does not take into account the potential impact of some risks, such as the unquantified contingent liabilities noted in Macmahon's Annual Report. You are cautioned

not to place undue reliance on the Guidance. Forward looking information is by its very nature subject to uncertainties and can be affected by unexpected events, many of which are outside

the control of Macmahon's directors. Any variation to the assumptions on which the Guidance has

been prepared could be materially positive or negative to actual financial performance. Therefore Macmahon's directors cannot guarantee the achievement of the Guidance.

The Guidance should not be regarded as a representation or warranty with respect to its accuracy or the accuracy of the best estimate assumptions or that Macmahon will achieve,

or is likely to achieve, the particular results.

This presentation does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial or tax situation or particular needs of any person. It does not contain financial advice. You should consider

seeking independent legal, financial and taxation advice in relation to the contents of this presentation.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

This presentation uses non-IFRS financial information including EBITDA and EBIT which

are used to measure both group and operational performance. Non- IFRS measures have

not been subject to audit or review.

References to "Macmahon", "the Company", "the Group" or "the Macmahon Group" may be references to Macmahon Holdings Limited or its subsidiaries.

Not a disclosure document

This presentation is not a disclosure document and should not be considered as investment advice or an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Macmahon, or an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to such securities. This presentation does not purport to cover all relevant information about any potential investment

in Macmahon or any decision relating to Macmahon.

2

Key Highlights

Secured $2bn in FY21 of new work underpinning positive outlook

Awarded post FY21 result

Financials

Surface Mining

only

New contract awards:

Continued growth with record

FY21 underlying earnings

and cashflow

-

5 year $250m: QMetco's

-

Revenue $1.35bn

Foxleigh project

use

- EBIT(A) - $95.2m

(commenced)

-

3 year $240m: Anglo

Guidance delivered for 4th

consecutive year

American's Dawson

project (commenced)

Strong balance sheet:

-

ND/EBITDA 0.5x

- 5 year $660m: surface and

-

Gearing 19%

underground at Red 5's

-

Cash and available

(ASX:RED) KOTH project

ersonal

facilities of $288m

(start January 2022)

Capital management:

- 5 year $210m Calidus'

-

Cash conversion 108%

(ASX:CAI) Warrawoona

-

ROACE 13.5%

project (start early 2022)

Full year dividend: 0.65 cps

Contract extensions:

(20% franked)

-

3 year $140m: Telfer

-

4 year $470m: Tropicana

Macquarie WA Forum - November 2021

Underground Mining

  • New contract awards:
    • 5 year $500m: St Barbara's
      (ASX:SBM) Gwalia mine (commenced)
    • Contract to construct and refurbish decline at the Bellevue (ASX:BGL) mine (commenced)
  • Contract extensions:
    • 4 year $217m: Silver Lake's
      (ASX:SLR) Deflector mine
    • Pantoro's (ASX:PNR) Wagtail and Nicolsons mines
  • Successfully completed a number of engineering projects

Mining Support

Services

  • Secured and expanded mining support services into WA, including:
    • Civil work at Strandline's
      (ASX:STA) Coburn project
    • Civil work at Calidus'
      Warrawoona project
    • Civil work at copper-gold project inASIndonesia
    • Civil work at Northern Star's Fimiston project

Outlook

  • FY21 $2bn contract awards provide a high level of secured revenue in FY22, FY23 and into FY24
  • FY22 Guidance:
    • Secured revenue $1.4bn
    • Revenue $1.4 - $1.5bn
    • EBIT(A) $95 - $105m
  • Order book of ~$5.0bn
  • Tender pipeline of $8.2bn
  • Pipeline evolving to create a diversified scalable business

3

People Resourcing in Australia

5 new projects commenced

PROJECT

PROJECT

Foxleigh, QLD

Strandline, WA

PEOPLE IN PLACE

PEOPLE IN PLACE

80

65

START DATE

START DATE

Mar 2021

May 2021

FY21

only

PROJECT

PROJECT

use

Warrawoona, WA

Gwalia, WA

PEOPLE IN PLACE

PEOPLE IN PLACE

65

280

START DATE

START DATE

Mar 2021

May 2021

ersonal

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Mining Support Services

Current situation

Commenced 5 new projects in recent months

Well placed to meet resourcing requirements for Warrawoona and King of the Hills

Macquarie WA Forum - November 2021

Today

PROJECT

Warrawoona, WA

PEOPLE REQUIRED

120

START DATE

Mar 2022

FY22

PROJECT

PROJECT

Dawson, QLD

King of the Hills, WA

PEOPLE IN PLACE

PEOPLE REQUIRED

180

240

START DATE

START DATE

Jul 2021

Jan-Apr 2022

Surface and Underground Mining

Cost management

  • Contract structures provide protection against input costs, including labour:
    • ~60% of revenue is Alliance-style contracts with monthly rise and fall provisions
    • ~40% of revenue is Schedule of Rates contracts containing rise and fall provisions which are adjusted monthly, quarterly, bi-annually
  • Current rates have been built into new contracts and tenders

4

Strategic Overview

Building a diversified scalable business

Improve

Invest

only

Relevance and competitive advantage

Margins and execution

Systems and processes

Advanced contractor

Contract management

Structure and capability

Operational excellence

Sustainability

use

ersonal

Macquarie WA Forum - November 2021

Diversify

Expand

Build scalability

Growth in current markets

Mining Support Services

Additional services with existing

clients

Underground

Grow market share

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Macmahon Holdings Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
