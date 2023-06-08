Advanced search
    MTSI   US55405Y1001

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(MTSI)
06-08-2023
60.47 USD   +0.15%
04:08pDr. Terry Nisbet Joins Newly Formed Technical Advisory Committee
BU
06/07MACOM to Showcase Latest Capabilities at International Microwave Symposium (IMS)
BU
05/31MACOM Establishes European Semiconductor Center
BU
Dr. Terry Nisbet Joins Newly Formed Technical Advisory Committee

06/08/2023
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that Dr. Terry Nisbet will join MACOM’s newly established Technical Advisory Committee (“TAC”). MACOM’s TAC members will act in an independent advisory capacity to MACOM, supporting growth strategies, technical roadmaps and expanding the Company’s network.

“I am pleased to welcome Terry to our TAC,” said Stephen G. Daly, MACOM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Terry has an established track record of success, and we look forward to his inputs as we expand our European presence.”

Dr. Nisbet has over 40 years of RF, microwave and international experience. From 2002 until his retirement in 2019, Dr. Nisbet served as President and Chief Executive Officer of United Monolithic Semiconductors (“UMS”), a joint venture between Thales Group and Airbus, with facilities in both France and Germany. UMS is a supplier of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) foundry services, monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and multi-chip modules for Military and Commercial markets. Within UMS, Dr. Nisbet helped transform the business, improve its profitability and create leading positions in the Defense, Space and Automotive markets. From 2008 through 2010, he also served as Chairman of Thales Microelectronics.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Nisbet held various management, engineering, sales and marketing leadership roles at Thales Antennas (formerly Racal Antennas), Thales-MESL (formerly Racal-MESL) and Ferranti, all based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Dr. Nisbet holds a BSc and PhD in the fields of Electrical, Electronic and Microwave Engineering from Herlot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Dr. Nisbet has published numerous papers and book contributions in the field of microwave engineering, holds several patents, is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology in the UK and was awarded the Prix Chaptal des Arts Physiques in 2016, in recognition of his work with UMS.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
05/25MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Announces Douglas Carlson, Senior Vice Presid..
CI
05/05Needham Adjusts MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' Price Target to $65 From $76, Keep..
MT
05/04MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
05/04MACOM Technology Solutions Shares Fall; Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Fisc..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 645 M - -
Net income 2023 90,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 48,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 280 M 4 280 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,18x
EV / Sales 2024 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,38 $
Average target price 64,75 $
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Daly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Kober Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John L. Ocampo Chairman
Douglas J. Carlson Senior Vice President-Technology
Robert Dennehy Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.-5.91%4 280
NVIDIA CORPORATION156.43%926 805
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED24.64%479 114
BROADCOM INC.41.76%330 466
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.81.92%189 749
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.10%156 116
