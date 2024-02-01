MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 29, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 GAAP Results

  • Revenue was $157.1 million, a decrease of 12.7%, compared to $180.1 million in the previous year fiscal first quarter and an increase of 4.5% compared to $150.4 million in the prior fiscal quarter;
  • Gross margin was 55.6%, compared to 61.3% in the previous year fiscal first quarter and 57.6% in the prior fiscal quarter;
  • Income from operations was $11.0 million, or 7.0% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $38.6 million, or 21.4% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and income from operations of $15.6 million, or 10.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and
  • Net income was $12.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and net income of $24.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

  • Adjusted gross margin was 59.2%, compared to 62.6% in the previous year fiscal first quarter and 60.1% in the prior fiscal quarter;
  • Adjusted income from operations was $38.6 million, or 24.5% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $58.8 million, or 32.7% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and adjusted income from operations of $37.2 million, or 24.7% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and
  • Adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $58.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and adjusted net income of $40.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Management Commentary

“Q1 was a solid start to fiscal year 2024,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with the expansion of our product portfolio, and we continue to see new growth opportunities across the Industrial and Defense, Telecommunications and Data Center markets.”

Business Outlook

For the fiscal second quarter ending March 29, 2024, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $178 million to $184 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 56% and 58%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.56 and $0.62 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 73.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

 

September 29, 2023

 

December 30, 2022

 

 

 

Revenue

$

157,148

 

$

150,375

 

 

$

180,104

 

Cost of revenue

 

69,838

 

 

63,749

 

 

 

69,749

 

Gross profit

 

87,310

 

 

86,626

 

 

 

110,355

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

39,413

 

 

37,508

 

 

 

38,832

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

36,887

 

 

33,511

 

 

 

32,940

 

Total operating expenses

 

76,300

 

 

71,019

 

 

 

71,772

 

Income from operations

 

11,010

 

 

15,607

 

 

 

38,583

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

4,266

 

 

3,843

 

 

 

602

 

Other expense, net

 

 

 

(458

)

 

 

(55

)

Total other income

 

4,266

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

547

 

Income before income taxes

 

15,276

 

 

18,992

 

 

 

39,130

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,750

 

 

(5,458

)

 

 

9,611

 

Net income

$

12,526

 

$

24,450

 

 

$

29,519

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share - Basic

$

0.18

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.42

 

Income per share - Diluted

$

0.17

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.41

 

Weighted average common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

Shares - Basic

 

71,425

 

 

70,988

 

 

 

70,481

 

Shares - Diluted

 

72,286

 

 

71,828

 

 

 

71,374

 

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

December 29, 2023

 

September 29, 2023

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

163,586

 

$

173,952

Short-term investments

 

299,705

 

 

340,574

Accounts receivable, net

 

101,075

 

 

91,253

Inventories

 

159,501

 

 

136,300

Prepaid and other current assets

 

21,084

 

 

19,114

Total current assets

 

744,951

 

 

761,193

Property and equipment, net

 

184,278

 

 

149,496

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

442,016

 

 

390,392

Deferred income taxes

 

217,463

 

 

218,107

Other long-term assets

 

62,094

 

 

34,056

Total assets

$

1,650,802

 

$

1,553,244

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of finance lease obligations

$

1,052

 

$

1,162

Accounts payable

 

27,137

 

 

24,966

Accrued liabilities

 

74,680

 

 

57,397

Total current liabilities

 

102,869

 

 

83,525

Finance lease obligations, less current portion

 

31,624

 

 

31,776

Financing obligation

 

9,232

 

 

9,307

Long-term debt obligations

 

447,421

 

 

447,134

Other long-term liabilities

 

35,565

 

 

33,902

Total liabilities

 

626,711

 

 

605,644

Stockholders’ equity

 

1,024,091

 

 

947,600

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,650,802

 

$

1,553,244

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

 

December 30, 2022

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,526

 

 

$

29,519

 

Depreciation and intangible asset amortization

 

14,289

 

 

 

12,855

 

Share-based compensation

 

8,657

 

 

 

11,047

 

Deferred income taxes

 

294

 

 

 

9,067

 

Other adjustments, net

 

(1,755

)

 

 

(381

)

Accounts receivable

 

(12,180

)

 

 

(10,489

)

Inventories

 

1,555

 

 

 

(6,375

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

6,612

 

 

 

(10,349

)

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

 

3,101

 

 

 

3,379

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

33,099

 

 

 

38,273

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net

 

(75,000

)

 

 

 

Sales, purchases and maturities of investments

 

44,878

 

 

 

1,666

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,652

)

 

 

(9,616

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(34,774

)

 

 

(7,950

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Payments on finance leases and other

 

(349

)

 

 

(278

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases

 

2,848

 

 

 

2,320

 

Repurchase of common stock - tax withholdings on equity awards

 

(11,552

)

 

 

(26,375

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(9,053

)

 

 

(24,333

)

Foreign currency effect on cash

 

362

 

 

 

213

 

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(10,366

)

 

 

6,203

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period

 

173,952

 

 

 

119,952

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period

$

163,586

 

 

$

126,155

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock in connection with the acquisition of the RF business of Wolfspeed, Inc.

$

60,772

 

 

$

 

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 30, 2022

 

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Gross profit - GAAP

$

87,310

 

 

55.6

 

$

86,626

 

 

57.6

 

$

110,355

 

 

61.3

 

Amortization expense

 

1,942

 

 

1.2

 

 

1,341

 

 

0.9

 

 

910

 

 

0.5

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1,550

 

 

1.0

 

 

1,389

 

 

0.9

 

 

1,474

 

 

0.8

 

Acquisition and integration related costs

 

2,289

 

 

1.5

 

 

981

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)

$

93,091

 

 

59.2

 

$

90,337

 

 

60.1

 

$

112,739

 

 

62.6

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 30, 2022

 

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Operating expenses - GAAP

$

76,300

 

 

48.6

 

$

71,019

 

 

47.2

 

$

71,772

 

 

39.9

 

Amortization expense

 

(4,798

)

 

(3.1

)

 

(6,092

)

 

(4.1

)

 

(5,903

)

 

(3.3

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

(8,319

)

 

(5.3

)

 

(9,180

)

 

(6.1

)

 

(11,973

)

 

(6.6

)

Acquisition and integration related costs

 

(8,644

)

 

(5.5

)

 

(2,462

)

 

(1.6

)

 

 

 

 

Debt extinguishment costs

 

 

 

 

 

(143

)

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)

$

54,539

 

 

34.7

 

$

53,142

 

 

35.3

 

$

53,896

 

 

29.9

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 30, 2022

 

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Income from operations - GAAP

$

11,010

 

 

7.0

 

$

15,607

 

 

10.4

 

$

38,583

 

 

21.4

 

Amortization expense

 

6,740

 

 

4.3

 

 

7,433

 

 

4.9

 

 

6,813

 

 

3.8

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

9,869

 

 

6.3

 

 

10,569

 

 

7.0

 

 

13,447

 

 

7.5

 

Acquisition and integration related costs

 

10,933

 

 

7.0

 

 

3,443

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

Debt extinguishment costs

 

 

 

 

 

143

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)

$

38,552

 

 

24.5

 

$

37,195

 

 

24.7

 

$

58,843

 

 

32.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

6,254

 

 

4.0

 

 

6,218

 

 

4.1

 

 

6,042

 

 

3.4

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

44,806

 

 

28.5

 

$

43,413

 

 

28.9

 

$

64,885

 

 

36.0

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 30, 2022

 

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Net income - GAAP

$

12,526

 

 

8.0

 

$

24,450

 

 

16.3

 

$

29,519

 

 

16.4

 

Amortization expense

 

6,740

 

 

4.3

 

 

7,433

 

 

4.9

 

 

6,813

 

 

3.8

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

9,869

 

 

6.3

 

 

10,569

 

 

7.0

 

 

13,447

 

 

7.5

 

Non-cash interest, net

 

287

 

 

0.2

 

 

328

 

 

0.2

 

 

412

 

 

0.2

 

Acquisition and integration related costs

 

10,933

 

 

7.0

 

 

3,443

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

Debt extinguishment costs

 

 

 

 

 

560

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

1,457

 

 

0.9

 

 

(6,698

)

 

(4.5

)

 

7,816

 

 

4.3

 

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

41,812

 

 

26.6

 

$

40,085

 

 

26.7

 

$

58,007

 

 

32.2

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 30, 2022

 

Net income

Income per diluted share

Net income

Income per diluted share

Net income

Income per diluted share

Net income - GAAP diluted

$

12,526

 

$

0.17

 

$

24,450

 

$

0.34

 

$

29,519

 

$

0.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

41,812

 

$

0.58

 

$

40,085

 

$

0.56

 

$

58,007

 

$

0.81

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 30, 2022

 

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Interest income, net - GAAP

$

(4,266

)

 

(2.7

)

$

(3,843

)

 

(2.6

)

$

(602

)

 

(0.3

)

Non-cash interest expense

 

(287

)

 

(0.2

)

 

(328

)

 

(0.2

)

 

(412

)

 

(0.2

)

Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

(4,553

)

 

(2.9

)

$

(4,171

)

 

(2.8

)

$

(1,014

)

 

(0.6

)

 