MACOM Technology : Demonstrates Latest Products at CIOE 2020

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate its latest products at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2020 in Shenzhen, China, September 9 – 11 at Booth #8C53. These demonstrations feature 11 new product additions to MACOM’s broad portfolio of optoelectronic and photonic components.

MACOM’s CIOE 2020 Product Demonstrations Include:

10G Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) OLT Chipset

This demonstration will showcase MACOM’s 10G OLT product performance for XGS-Combo PON OLT applications. Featuring MACOM’s new MALD-02186 Combo Chip, MATA-02239 TIA and APD10B/ES APD, the demonstration will showcase best-in-class burst mode timing and receiver sensitivity.

2km 5G Front Haul Link Demo

This demonstration will showcase MACOM’s new Fabry-Perot (FP) laser along with a MACOM 25 Gbps Multi-Rate Dual CDR with DML laser driver and TIA, for distances up to 2 kilometers. The demonstration highlights the robust performance of the 25Gbps link based on MACOM’s 25G FP laser, laser driver/CDRs and TIA over a wide temperature range.

10km 5G Optical Link Demo

This demonstration showcases MACOM’s new 25G laser technology for 5G front haul and mid haul applications including CWDM6, BiDi, MWDM12 and LWDM12. It includes MACOM’s new 25G laser family with a 25 Gbps Multi-Rate Dual CDR with DML laser driver and TIA.

50G PAM4 5G Mid-Haul Optical Link Demo

This demonstration showcases a 5G wireless mid-haul link over 10 kilometers of fiber with 50Gb/s PAM4 DSP technology, Ethernet security and a DML laser. It features a full suite of MACOM ICs including the PRISM-50 DSP, a high-speed laser, a 56Gbps TIA and a 256Gbps PIN photodetector enabling a complete end-to-end optical link. MACOM’s ES200 MACSec PHY is used to source a 50GE traffic stream, with forward error correction and Ethernet security during the live demonstration.

Datacenter, 200G/400G Analog Chipset Solution

This demonstration highlights MACOM’s high-speed analog ‘4-device chipset’ in end-customer modules that are compliant with the recently released 200/400Gbps Open Eye MSA standards for multimode applications. The chipset will include MACOM’s driver, TIA, and transmit and receive CDRs. It will feature a complete active optical cable solution as well as an evaluation board showcasing performance over 100 meters of multimode fiber.

Members of MACOM’s engineering, applications and sales teams will be available at Booth #8C53 to answer product-related questions. To schedule a meeting, please contact MACOM sales.

Show Information:

Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center: Wednesday, September 9th 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM Thursday, September 10th 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM Friday, September 11th 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For more information, visit Booth #8C53 at CIOE or contact us via www.macom.com.

