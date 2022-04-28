MACOM Technology : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results





LOWELL, MA, April 28, 2022- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("MACOM") (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 1, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 GAAP Results

•Revenue was $165.1 million, an increase of 9.7%, compared to $150.6 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and an increase of 3.5% compared to $159.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter;

•Gross margin was 59.9%, compared to 55.9% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 59.0% in the prior fiscal quarter;

•Operating income was $32.6 million, compared to operating income of $19.0 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and operating income of $27.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter; and

•Net income was $29.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and net income of $138.8 million, which includes a one-time $118.2 million gain associated with the sale of MACOM's equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC, or $1.95 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.





Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

•Adjusted gross margin was 61.7%, compared to 59.2% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 61.4% in the prior fiscal quarter;

•Adjusted operating income was $50.9 million, or 30.8% of revenue, compared to adjusted operating income of $41.8 million, or 27.8% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted operating income of $49.0 million, or 30.7% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

•Adjusted net income was $48.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $36.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted net income of $45.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Management Commentary

"We continue to improve the quality of our earnings and expand our technology portfolio," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal third quarter ending July 1, 2022, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $168 million to $172 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 61.0% and 63.0%, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.68 and $0.72 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 71.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM's strategic plans and priorities, our ability to continue to improve our earnings and to ensure business continuity and to be successful in our technology, product development and engineering efforts, acceleration, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, MACOM's profitability, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, our strategy with respect to adjacent markets, development and process qualification timelines, continued revenue growth and financial and business improvements and the estimated financial results for our 2022 fiscal third quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including any failure to anticipate demand for our products; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted shares, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP interest expense and non-GAAP free cash flow. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as "adjusted" measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, warrant liability expense, non-cash interest, loss on debt extinguishment, equity method investment gains and losses and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.

Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods,









make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. The exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as the future price per share of our common stock for purposes of calculating the value of our common stock warrant liability, future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.

Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Additional information and management's assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:

Amortization Expense - is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies, and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Share-Based Compensation Expense - includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Warrant Liability Expense - is associated with mark-to-market fair value adjustments, which are largely based on the value of our common stock, which may vary from period to period due to factors such as stock price volatility. We believe these amounts are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.

Non-cash Interest, Net - includes amounts associated with the amortization of the discount on our convertible notes and the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our credit agreement, term loans and convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.

Equity Method Investment Gains and Losses - primarily includes non-cash gains and losses associated with a non-marketable equity investment we had in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC and the $118.2 million cash









gain on the sale of this investment in December 2021. We believe these items are not correlated to future business operations and including such amounts does not reflect our ongoing operations.

Loss on Debt Extinguishment - includes the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs associated with the paydown of our term loans. We believe these non-cash amounts are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect on our ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments - includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 5% for fiscal year 2021 and our first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 3% for our second fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2022. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to changes in fair values of the common stock warrant liability, which are excluded from our adjusted net income and are neither deductible nor taxable for tax purposes, gains or losses associated with our equity method investment in a private business, income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, intangible impairments, research and development tax credits and merger expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.

Adjusted EBITDA - is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

Free Cash Flow - is a calculation that starts with cash flow from operating activities and reduces this amount by our capital expenditures in the applicable period. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for cash flow analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analyzing a company's cash flow.

Incremental Shares- is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and warrants that were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares, as the impact would have been anti-dilutive. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this measure for analysis purposes.









MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Revenue $ 165,147 $ 159,620 $ 150,583 $ 324,767 $ 299,087 Cost of revenue 66,158 65,477 66,470 131,636 134,713 Gross profit 98,989 94,143 84,113 193,131 164,374 Operating expenses: Research and development 35,455 35,470 34,619 70,925 71,555 Selling, general and administrative 30,963 31,604 30,522 62,566 61,774 Total operating expenses 66,418 67,074 65,141 133,491 133,329 Income from operations 32,571 27,069 18,972 59,640 31,045 Other (expense) income: Warrant liability expense - - - - (11,130) Interest expense, net (1,389) (1,693) (4,851) (3,082) (9,585) Other (expense) income, net (55) 114,908 2,879 114,853 (1,624) Total other (expense) income (1,444) 113,215 (1,972) 111,771 (22,339) Income before income taxes 31,127 140,284 17,000 171,411 8,706 Income tax expense 1,569 1,457 2,193 3,026 2,867 Net income $ 29,558 $ 138,827 $ 14,807 $ 168,385 $ 5,839 Net income per share: Income per share - Basic $ 0.42 $ 2.00 $ 0.22 $ 2.42 $ 0.09 Income per share - Diluted $ 0.42 $ 1.95 $ 0.21 $ 2.37 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares: Shares - Basic 69,788 69,400 68,504 69,594 68,130 Shares - Diluted 71,107 71,224 70,546 71,166 69,983













MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

April 1, 2022 October 1, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,575 $ 156,537 Short-term investments 375,449 188,365 Accounts receivable, net 100,552 84,570 Inventories 93,352 82,699 Prepaid and other current assets 9,508 9,365 Total current assets 706,436 521,536 Property and equipment, net 122,426 120,526 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 380,529 398,925 Deferred income taxes 38,261 39,516 Other long-term assets 38,841 53,642 Total assets $ 1,286,493 $ 1,134,145 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of finance lease obligations $ 949 $ 958 Accounts payable 30,999 28,712 Accrued liabilities 62,375 63,374 Total current liabilities 94,323 93,044 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 27,544 28,037 Long-term debt obligations 565,097 492,097 Other long-term liabilities 45,246 49,231 Total liabilities 732,210 662,409 Stockholders' equity 554,283 471,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,286,493 $ 1,134,145













MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands)

Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 168,385 $ 5,839 Depreciation and intangible asset amortization 29,080 35,613 Share-based compensation 19,916 18,700 Gain on equity method investment, net (114,908) (1,738) Warrant liability expense - 11,130 Deferred income taxes 1,284 1,629 Other adjustments, net 1,176 5,285 Accounts receivable (15,983) (22,397) Inventories (10,653) 7,068 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (1,700) 1,592 Net cash provided by operating activities 76,597 62,721 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of equity method investment 127,750 - Purchases of property and equipment (12,184) (7,328) Sales, purchases and maturities of investments (190,801) 41,277 Proceeds from sale of assets 23 63 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (75,212) 34,012 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from convertible notes, net of issuance costs - 394,871 Payments of long-term debt - (496,021) Payments on finance leases (500) (666) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases 5,135 3,056 Repurchase of common stock - tax withholdings on equity awards (34,758) (22,338) Net cash used in financing activities (30,123) (121,098) Foreign currency effect on cash (224) 464 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (28,962) (23,901) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 156,537 129,441 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 127,575

$ 105,540













MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Gross profit - GAAP $ 98,989 59.9 $ 94,143 59.0 $ 84,113 55.9 $ 193,131 59.5 $ 164,374 55.0 Amortization expense 1,778 1.1 2,505 1.6 3,806 2.5 4,283 1.3 7,683 2.6 Share-based compensation expense 1,143 0.7 1,401 0.9 1,241 0.8 2,544 0.8 2,508 0.8 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 101,910 61.7 $ 98,049 61.4 $ 89,160 59.2 $ 199,958 61.6 $ 174,565 58.4

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Operating expenses - GAAP $ 66,418 40.2 $ 67,074 42.0 $ 65,141 43.3 $ 133,491 41.1 $ 133,329 44.6 Amortization expense (6,277) (3.8) (6,781) (4.2) (7,601) (5.0) (13,058) (4.0) (15,717) (5.3) Share-based compensation expense (9,125) (5.5) (11,292) (7.1) (10,208) (6.8) (20,417) (6.3) (22,646) (7.6) Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 51,016 30.9 $ 49,001 30.7 $ 47,332 31.4 $ 100,016 30.8 $ 94,966 31.8

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Income from operations - GAAP $ 32,571 19.7 $ 27,069 17.0 $ 18,972 12.6 $ 59,640 18.4 $ 31,045 10.4 Amortization expense 8,054 4.9 9,287 5.8 11,407 7.6 17,341 5.3 23,400 7.8 Share-based compensation expense 10,268 6.2 12,693 8.0 11,450 7.6 22,961 7.1 25,155 8.4 Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 50,893 30.8 $ 49,049 30.7 $ 41,829 27.8 $ 99,942 30.8 $ 79,600 26.6 Depreciation expense 5,792 3.5 5,947 3.7 6,006 4.0 11,739 3.6 12,213 4.1 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 56,685 34.3 $ 54,996 34.5 $ 47,835 31.8 $ 111,681 34.4 $ 91,813 30.7

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Net income - GAAP $ 29,558 17.9 $ 138,827 87.0 $ 14,807 9.8 $ 168,385 51.8 $ 5,839 2.0 Amortization expense 8,054 4.9 9,287 5.8 11,407 7.6 17,341 5.3 23,400 7.8 Share-based compensation expense 10,268 6.2 12,693 8.0 11,450 7.6 22,961 7.1 25,155 8.4 Warrant liability expense - - - - - - - - 11,130 3.7 Non-cash interest, net 411 0.2 458 0.3 849 0.6 869 0.3 1,397 0.5 Equity method investment gains, net - - (114,908) (72.0) (6,541) (4.3) (114,908) (35.4) (1,738) (0.6) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 3,841 2.6 - - 3,841 1.3 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 73 - (934) (0.6) 293 0.2 (861) (0.3) (727) (0.2) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 48,364 29.3 $ 45,423 28.5 $ 36,106 24.0 $ 93,787 28.9 $ 68,297 22.8

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income - GAAP diluted $ 29,558 $ 0.42 $ 138,827 $ 1.95 $ 14,807 $ 0.21 $ 168,385 $ 2.37 $ 5,839 $ 0.08 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 48,364 $ 0.68 $ 45,423 $ 0.64 $ 36,106 $ 0.51 $ 93,787 $ 1.32 $ 68,297 $ 0.97

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Diluted shares - GAAP 71,107 71,224 70,546 71,166 69,983 Incremental shares - - - - 175 Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP) 71,107 71,224 70,546 71,166 70,158

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Interest expense, net - GAAP $ 1,389 0.8 $ 1,693 1.1 $ 4,851 3.2 $ 3,082 0.9 $ 9,585 3.2 Non-cash interest expense (412) (0.2) (458) (0.3) (849) (0.6) (869) (0.3) (1,397) (0.5) Adjusted interest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 977 0.6 $ 1,235 0.8 $ 4,002 2.7 $ 2,213 0.7 $ 8,188 2.7









Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2021 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Cash flow from operations $ 42,493 25.7 $ 34,104 21.4 $ 27,941 18.6 $ 76,597 23.6 $ 62,721 21.0 Capital expenditures (7,089) (4.3) (5,095) (3.2) (4,438) (2.9) (12,184) (3.8) (7,328) (2.5) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 35,404 21.4 $ 29,009 18.2 $ 23,503 15.6 $ 64,413 19.8 $ 55,393 18.5 Free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) 73.2 % 63.9 % 65.1 % 68.7 % 81.1 %





RECONCILIATION OF DEBT ACTIVITY

(unaudited and in thousands)

Long-term debt obligations Balance as of October 1, 2021 $ 492,097 Reclassification of convertible notes from stockholders' equity 72,177 Other activity 823 Balance as of April 1, 2022 $ 565,097



