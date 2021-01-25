MACOM Technology : and U.S. Air Force Enter into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (“AFRL”) regarding Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon Carbide (“GaN-on-SiC”) technology.

Under the agreement, AFRL and MACOM will work together to transfer AFRL’s production ready 0.14 micron GaN-on-SiC semiconductor process to MACOM’s Massachusetts-based U.S. Trusted Foundry. Semiconductor experts from both parties will collaborate to support a rapid process transfer to MACOM.

The AFRL GaN-on-SiC process is suitable for monolithic microwave integrated circuit (“MMIC”) products and is capable of achieving industry leading frequency and power density performance. Once the process is transferred, MACOM anticipates that it will expand its standard and custom MMIC product offerings.

“This semiconductor process will enable us to enter the microwave and millimeter wave GaN MMIC market with high-performance products,” said Stephen G. Daly, MACOM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our wafer fabrication facility is already well equipped to support GaN, including installed electron beam lithography capability, so we can bring the process online with minimal capital investment. We intend to service a wide range of commercial and U.S. defense opportunities, including satellite communication systems, as well as land-, air- and sea-based radar systems.”

“We look forward to MACOM supporting critical U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense requirements with an industrialized and best in class GaN semiconductor process,” said Dr. Robert Fitch of AFRL Sensors Directorate. “Expanding domestic advanced semiconductor manufacturing is a national priority.”

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM’s Lowell wafer foundry is a registered ITAR facility and maintains a “U.S. Trusted Foundry” designation, which is a preferred facility for U.S. defense business.

ABOUT AFRL

AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. The AFRL Sensors Directorate ensures America's air, space, and cyber forces have superior Air Force intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, precision engagement, and electronic warfare systems capabilities by developing, demonstrating and transitioning advanced sensors and sensing technologies.

