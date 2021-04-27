MACOM Technology : Introduces New Semiconductor Process For High Voltage Capacitors

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it has completed the development of a new high voltage capacitor semiconductor process. Capacitors designed on this process are capable of achieving kilovolt (“KV”) operating levels in excess of 1,000 volts, a level not previously achieved with silicon semiconductor technology.

“This new semiconductor process will be the foundation of a new high voltage capacitor product line,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize many automotive, renewable energy, industrial, medical and defense systems operate at high voltages. Our technology is capable of enabling non-commodity applications in these markets where smaller size and superior electrical performance over standard industry capacitors is desired.”

MACOM will release a wide range of capacitor values in three separate voltage categories, 200V, 500V and 1,000V, with capacitance values from 2 to 4,700 picofarads. The key technical attributes include small size, highly stable temperature and voltage performance, low ESR and ESL, high Q and improved reliability when compared to Tantalum or MLCC (multi-layer co-fired ceramic) technologies. MACOM will introduce this new product line at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in June 2021, under the brand name MACOM KV CAPS™.

MACOM KV CAPS are designed and manufactured at MACOM’s Massachusetts-based U.S. Trusted Wafer Foundry and will be offered as both standard and customized products screened to commercial, military and space grade quality standards.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

