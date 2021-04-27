Log in
    MTSI

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(MTSI)
  Report
MACOM Technology : Introduces New Semiconductor Process For High Voltage Capacitors

04/27/2021 | 09:10am EDT
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it has completed the development of a new high voltage capacitor semiconductor process. Capacitors designed on this process are capable of achieving kilovolt (“KV”) operating levels in excess of 1,000 volts, a level not previously achieved with silicon semiconductor technology.

“This new semiconductor process will be the foundation of a new high voltage capacitor product line,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize many automotive, renewable energy, industrial, medical and defense systems operate at high voltages. Our technology is capable of enabling non-commodity applications in these markets where smaller size and superior electrical performance over standard industry capacitors is desired.”

MACOM will release a wide range of capacitor values in three separate voltage categories, 200V, 500V and 1,000V, with capacitance values from 2 to 4,700 picofarads. The key technical attributes include small size, highly stable temperature and voltage performance, low ESR and ESL, high Q and improved reliability when compared to Tantalum or MLCC (multi-layer co-fired ceramic) technologies. MACOM will introduce this new product line at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in June 2021, under the brand name MACOM KV CAPS™.

MACOM KV CAPS are designed and manufactured at MACOM’s Massachusetts-based U.S. Trusted Wafer Foundry and will be offered as both standard and customized products screened to commercial, military and space grade quality standards.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT: https://www.macom.com/support/contact-us


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 605 M - -
Net income 2021 34,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 140x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 290 M 4 290 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 70,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 68,77 $
Last Close Price 62,77 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen G. Daly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Kober Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John L. Ocampo Chairman
Douglas J. Carlson Senior Vice President-Technology
Robert Dennehy Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.14.04%4 290
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.09%568 383
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.56%385 330
INTEL CORPORATION18.91%237 282
BROADCOM INC.7.77%192 657
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.04%176 627
