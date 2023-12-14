The European Commission has approved the acquisition of control of Verkor (based in France) by Meridiam (based in France) and Macquarie Group Limited (based in Australia).
The transaction mainly concerns the manufacture of battery cells and modules for electric vehicles.
The Commission determines the degree of concentration that does not affect competition concerns, including the limited positions of the companies involved in the operation of the business.
