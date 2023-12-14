Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a return consisting of dividends, interest and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the securities of companies that are involved in the management, ownership and/or operation of infrastructure and utility assets. The Fund's portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as electric utilities, oil, gas and consumable fuels, water utilities, multi-utilities, gas utilities, media, road and rail, transportation infrastructure, building products, airlines, diversified telecommunication services, commercial services and supplies, health care providers and services, wireless telecommunication services, chemicals, specialty retail, containers and packaging, construction, and engineering.

