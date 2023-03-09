Advanced search
    MFD   US55607W1009

MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND

(MFD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:44:08 2023-03-09 pm EST
8.050 USD   -0.74%
04:23pMacquarie/first Trust Global Infrastructure/utilities Dividend & Income Fund : 2023 Annual Proxy Statement
PU
03/02Macquarie/first Trust Global Infrastructure/utilities Dividend & Income Fund : Notice Regarding Your Quarterly Distribution
PU
03/02Macquarie/first Trust Global Infrastructure/utilities Dividend & Income Fund : 19a-1 Notice – 2/28/2023
PU
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund : 2023 Annual Proxy Statement

03/09/2023 | 04:23pm EST
120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400

Wheaton, Illinois 60187

March 7, 2023

Dear Shareholder:

The accompanying materials relate to the Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders (collectively, the "Meeting") of each fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds"). The Meeting is scheduled to be held at the Wheaton, Illinois offices of First Trust Advisors L.P., 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 noon Central Time.

At the Meeting, you will be asked to vote on a proposal to elect two of the Trustees of your Fund (the "Proposal") and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Proposal is described in the accompanying Notice of Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders and Joint Proxy Statement.

Your participation at the Meeting is very important. If you cannot attend the Meeting, you may participate by proxy. Please take a few moments to read the enclosed materials and then cast your vote on the enclosed proxy card.

Voting takes only a few minutes. Each Shareholder's vote is important. Your prompt response will be much appreciated.

After you have voted on the Proposal, please be sure to sign your proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

We appreciate your participation in this important Meeting. Thank you.

Sincerely,

James A. Bowen

Chairman of the Boards

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SIGNING PROXY CARDS

The following general rules for signing proxy cards may be of assistance to you and will avoid the time and expense to your Fund involved in validating your vote if you fail to sign your proxy card properly.

1. Individual Accounts: Sign your name exactly as it appears in the registration on the proxy

card.

  1. Joint Accounts: Either party may sign, but the name of the party signing should conform exactly to the name shown in the registration.
  2. All Other Accounts: The capacity of the individual signing the proxy should be indicated unless it is reflected in the form of registration. For example:

REGISTRATION

VALID SIGNATURE

CORPORATE ACCOUNTS

(1)

ABC Corp.

ABC Corp.

(2)

ABC Corp.

John Doe, Treasurer

  1. ABC Corp.

c/o John Doe, Treasurer

John Doe

(4)

ABC Corp. Profit Sharing Plan

John Doe, Trustee

TRUST ACCOUNTS

(1)

ABC Trust

Jane B. Doe, Trustee

  1. Jane B. Doe, Trustee

u/t/d 12/28/78

Jane B. Doe

CUSTODIAL OR ESTATE ACCOUNTS

  1. John B. Smith, Cust.

f/b/o John B. Smith, Jr., UGMA

John B. Smith

(2)

John B. Smith

John B. Smith, Jr., Executor

120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400

Wheaton, Illinois 60187

NOTICE OF JOINT ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

To be held on April 17, 2023

March 7, 2023

To the Shareholders of the above Funds:

Notice is hereby given that the Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders (collectively, the "Meeting") of the funds listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds"), each a Massachusetts business trust, are scheduled to be held at the Wheaton, Illinois offices of First Trust Advisors L.P., 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 noon Central Time, for the following purposes:

  1. To elect two Trustees (the Class I Trustees) of each Fund.
  2. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Board of Trustees of each Fund has fixed the close of business on February 24, 2023 as the record date for the determination of shareholders of such Fund entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

By Order of the Boards of Trustees,

W. Scott Jardine

Secretary

SHAREHOLDERS ARE REQUESTED TO PROMPTLY COMPLETE, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN THE PROXY CARD IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES. INSTRUCTIONS FOR SIGNING PROXY CARDS ARE SET FORTH FOLLOWING THE LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS.

This page intentionally left blank.

120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400

Wheaton, Illinois 60187

JOINT ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

To be held on April 17, 2023

JOINT PROXY STATEMENT

March 7, 2023

This Joint Proxy Statement and the enclosed proxy card will first be mailed to shareholders on or about March 14, 2023.

This Joint Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Boards of Trustees of the funds listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds"), each a Massachusetts business trust, for use at the Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders of the Funds scheduled to be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 noon Central Time, at the Wheaton, Illinois offices of First Trust Advisors L.P., the investment advisor to each Fund, located at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof (collectively, the "Meeting"). A Notice of Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders and a proxy card accompany this Joint Proxy Statement. The Board of Trustees of each Fund has determined that the use of this Joint Proxy Statement is in the best interests of the Fund in light of the same matter being considered and voted on by shareholders.

The principal offices of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are located at 10 Westport Road, Suite C101A, Wilton, Connecticut 06897. The principal offices of each of the other Funds are located at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187.

Proxy solicitations for the Funds will be made primarily by mail. However, proxy solicitations may also be made by telephone or personal interviews conducted by officers and service providers of the Funds, including any agents or affiliates of such service providers.

The costs incurred in connection with the preparation of this Joint Proxy Statement and its enclosures will be paid by the Funds. The Funds will also reimburse brokerage firms and others for their expenses in forwarding proxy solicitation materials from the Funds to the person(s) for whom they hold Fund shares.

Disclaimer

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 21:22:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,50 M - -
Net income 2022 0,66 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 113x
Yield 2022 9,15%
Capitalization 69,3 M 69,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James M. Dykas President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald P. Swade Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & CAO
James Allen Bowen Chairman
Kristi A. Maher Chief Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
Richard E. Erickson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND0.12%69
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.06%10 213
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.51%5 536
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.67%3 929
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.80%3 846
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.38%3 618