Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund : 2023 Annual Proxy Statement

MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST ENERGY INCOME AND GROWTH FUND
FIRST TRUST ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST/ABRDN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND
FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND
FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
FIRST TRUST MLP AND ENERGY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST INTERMEDIATE DURATION PREFERRED & INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST NEW OPPORTUNITIES MLP & ENERGY FUND
120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400
Wheaton, Illinois 60187
March 7, 2023
Dear Shareholder:
The accompanying materials relate to the Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders (collectively, the "Meeting") of each fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds"). The Meeting is scheduled to be held at the Wheaton, Illinois offices of First Trust Advisors L.P., 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 noon Central Time.
At the Meeting, you will be asked to vote on a proposal to elect two of the Trustees of your Fund (the "Proposal") and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Proposal is described in the accompanying Notice of Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders and Joint Proxy Statement.
Your participation at the Meeting is very important. If you cannot attend the Meeting, you may participate by proxy. Please take a few moments to read the enclosed materials and then cast your vote on the enclosed proxy card.
Voting takes only a few minutes. Each Shareholder's vote is important. Your prompt response will be much appreciated.
After you have voted on the Proposal, please be sure to sign your proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.
We appreciate your participation in this important Meeting. Thank you.
Sincerely,
James A. Bowen
Chairman of the Boards
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SIGNING PROXY CARDS
The following general rules for signing proxy cards may be of assistance to you and will avoid the time and expense to your Fund involved in validating your vote if you fail to sign your proxy card properly.
1. Individual Accounts: Sign your name exactly as it appears in the registration on the proxy
card.
-
Joint Accounts: Either party may sign, but the name of the party signing should conform exactly to the name shown in the registration.
-
All Other Accounts: The capacity of the individual signing the proxy should be indicated unless it is reflected in the form of registration. For example:
|
|
REGISTRATION
|
VALID SIGNATURE
|
CORPORATE ACCOUNTS
|
|
(1)
|
ABC Corp.
|
ABC Corp.
|
(2)
|
ABC Corp.
|
John Doe, Treasurer
-
ABC Corp.
|
|
c/o John Doe, Treasurer
|
John Doe
|
(4)
|
ABC Corp. Profit Sharing Plan
|
John Doe, Trustee
|
TRUST ACCOUNTS
|
|
(1)
|
ABC Trust
|
Jane B. Doe, Trustee
-
Jane B. Doe, Trustee
|
u/t/d 12/28/78
|
Jane B. Doe
CUSTODIAL OR ESTATE ACCOUNTS
-
John B. Smith, Cust.
|
|
f/b/o John B. Smith, Jr., UGMA
|
John B. Smith
|
(2)
|
John B. Smith
|
John B. Smith, Jr., Executor
120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400
Wheaton, Illinois 60187
NOTICE OF JOINT ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
To be held on April 17, 2023
March 7, 2023
To the Shareholders of the above Funds:
Notice is hereby given that the Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders (collectively, the "Meeting") of the funds listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds"), each a Massachusetts business trust, are scheduled to be held at the Wheaton, Illinois offices of First Trust Advisors L.P., 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 noon Central Time, for the following purposes:
-
To elect two Trustees (the Class I Trustees) of each Fund.
-
To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
The Board of Trustees of each Fund has fixed the close of business on February 24, 2023 as the record date for the determination of shareholders of such Fund entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.
By Order of the Boards of Trustees,
W. Scott Jardine
Secretary
SHAREHOLDERS ARE REQUESTED TO PROMPTLY COMPLETE, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN THE PROXY CARD IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES. INSTRUCTIONS FOR SIGNING PROXY CARDS ARE SET FORTH FOLLOWING THE LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS.
MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST ENERGY INCOME AND GROWTH FUND
FIRST TRUST ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST/ABRDN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND
FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND
FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
FIRST TRUST MLP AND ENERGY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST INTERMEDIATE DURATION PREFERRED & INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST NEW OPPORTUNITIES MLP & ENERGY FUND
120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400
Wheaton, Illinois 60187
JOINT ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
To be held on April 17, 2023
JOINT PROXY STATEMENT
March 7, 2023
This Joint Proxy Statement and the enclosed proxy card will first be mailed to shareholders on or about March 14, 2023.
This Joint Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Boards of Trustees of the funds listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds"), each a Massachusetts business trust, for use at the Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders of the Funds scheduled to be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 noon Central Time, at the Wheaton, Illinois offices of First Trust Advisors L.P., the investment advisor to each Fund, located at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof (collectively, the "Meeting"). A Notice of Joint Annual Meetings of Shareholders and a proxy card accompany this Joint Proxy Statement. The Board of Trustees of each Fund has determined that the use of this Joint Proxy Statement is in the best interests of the Fund in light of the same matter being considered and voted on by shareholders.
The principal offices of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are located at 10 Westport Road, Suite C101A, Wilton, Connecticut 06897. The principal offices of each of the other Funds are located at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187.
Proxy solicitations for the Funds will be made primarily by mail. However, proxy solicitations may also be made by telephone or personal interviews conducted by officers and service providers of the Funds, including any agents or affiliates of such service providers.
The costs incurred in connection with the preparation of this Joint Proxy Statement and its enclosures will be paid by the Funds. The Funds will also reimburse brokerage firms and others for their expenses in forwarding proxy solicitation materials from the Funds to the person(s) for whom they hold Fund shares.