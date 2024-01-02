MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND

120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400

Wheaton, IL 60187

IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

We are pleased to enclose a notice, combined proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), and proxy card(s) for a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") relating to Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund, a Massachusetts business trust (the "Acquired Fund"). The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held at the offices of the Acquired Fund's investment adviser, First Trust Advisors L.P., located at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, on February 20, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Central Time. At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and to vote on the approval of a proposed Agreement and Plan of Reorganization for the Acquired Fund, which contemplates the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (the "Acquiring Fund"), a Maryland statutory trust (the "Reorganization"). The Acquiring Fund as it would exist after the Reorganization is referred to as the "Combined Fund."

After careful consideration, the Board of Trustees of the Acquired Fund believes that the Reorganization is in the best interest of shareholders and therefore recommends that you vote "FOR" the proposal. The Acquired Fund and the Acquiring Fund are managed by different investment advisers. The Reorganization is anticipated to provide shareholders of the Acquired Fund with, among other things, exposure to a similar investment objective but substantially different principal investment strategies and principal risks as discussed in the enclosed Proxy Statement/Prospectus; a net total annual operating expense ratio after reimbursement for the Combined Fund that is expected to be lower than that of the Acquired Fund; and access to the Acquiring Fund's investment adviser's and its affiliates' asset management business, including its commitment to the closed-endfund business, and its investment management experience.

It is expected that shareholders of the Acquired Fund will not recognize any gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of the exchange of their shares in the Acquired Fund for shares of the Acquiring Fund in connection with the Reorganization (except with respect to cash received in lieu of fractional shares of the Acquiring Fund). The Reorganization proposal is described in more detail, and a comparison of the strategies, expenses and certain other features of the Acquired Fund and the Acquiring Fund is included, in the enclosed Proxy Statement/Prospectus. We encourage you to review this information carefully.

As a shareholder of record as of the close of business on October 23, 2023, the record date, you are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting. Therefore we are asking that you please take the time to cast your vote prior to the February 20, 2024 Special Meeting of shareholders. If you do not vote, you may receive a phone call from the Acquired Fund's proxy solicitor, EQ Fund Solutions, LLC.

We appreciate your participation in this important Special Meeting.

Sincerely,

James A. Bowen

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund